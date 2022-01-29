openbase logo
rnd

react-native-dynamic-search-bar

by FreakyCoder
2.0.1

Medium Article: https://freakycoder.com/react-native-library-dynamic-search-bar-c03fea9fae36

607

GitHub Stars
354

354

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors
7

7

Package

Dependencies
0

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Dynamic Search Bar

Battle Tested ✅

Fully customizable Dynamic Search Bar for React Native

npm version npm expo-compatible Platform - Android and iOS License: MIT

React Native Dynamic Search Bar

React Native Dynamic Search Bar React Native Dynamic Search Bar

Built-in Spinner

React Native Dynamic Search Bar

Version 2.0 🥳

Version 2.0 is here 🥳

  • Completely re-written from scratch 💪
  • Much better coding for maintenance and less dependency
  • 3 dependencies are removed 😱
  • Better prop management and cool customizations are possible now
  • Dark Mode integration 🌙

I can't waiting to see what you're going to make with this SearchBar 😍

Installation

Add the dependency:

React Native

npm i react-native-dynamic-search-bar

Expo Version

npm i WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-search-bar#expo
npm i WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo

Peer Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them
"react-native-spinkit": ">= 1.5.0",
"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable": ">= 0.2.2",

Usage

Import

import SearchBar from "react-native-dynamic-search-bar";

Basic Usage

<SearchBar
  placeholder="Search here"
  onPress={() => alert("onPress")}
  onChangeText={(text) => console.log(text)}
/>

Advanced Usage

You can check the example for the advanced usage

<SearchBar
  fontColor="#c6c6c6"
  iconColor="#c6c6c6"
  shadowColor="#282828"
  cancelIconColor="#c6c6c6"
  backgroundColor="#353d5e"
  placeholder="Search here"
  onChangeText={(text) => this.filterList(text)}
  onSearchPress={() => console.log("Search Icon is pressed")}
  onClearPress={() => this.filterList("")}
  onPress={() => alert("onPress")}
/>

Advanced Built-in Spinner Usage

You can check the example for the advanced built-in spinner usage

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { View } from "react-native";
import SearchBar from "react-native-dynamic-search-bar";

export default class Test extends Component {
  handleOnChangeText = (text) => {
    // ? Visible the spinner
    this.setState({
      searchText: text,
      spinnerVisibility: true,
    });

    // ? After you've done to implement your use-case
    // ? Do not forget to set false to spinner's visibility
    this.setState({
      spinnerVisibility: false,
    });
  };

  render() {
    const { spinnerVisibility } = this.state;
    return (
      <View>
        <SearchBar
          height={50}
          fontSize={24}
          fontColor="#fdfdfd"
          iconColor="#fdfdfd"
          shadowColor="#282828"
          cancelIconColor="#fdfdfd"
          backgroundColor="#ba312f"
          spinnerVisibility={spinnerVisibility}
          placeholder="Search any cosmetics ..."
          fontFamily="BurbankBigCondensed-Black"
          shadowStyle={styles.searchBarShadowStyle}
          onChangeText={this.handleOnChangeText}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Configuration - Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
styleViewStyledefaultset or override the style object for the main search view
darkModebooleanfalseenable the dark mode
onChangeTextfunctionfunctionset your own function for the onChangeText logic
onPressfunctionfunctionset your own function for the onPress functionality
onSearchPressfunctionfunctionset your own function for the search button's onPress functionality
onClearPressfunctionfunctionset your own function for the clear button's onPress functionality
onBlurfunctionfunctionset your own function for the text input's onBlur functionality
onFocusfunctionfunctionset your own function for the text input's onBlur functionality
textInputStyleTextStyledefaultset or override the style object for the text input
searchIconImageStyleImageStyledefaultset or override the style object for the search icon image style
clearIconImageStyleImageStyledefaultset or override the style object for the clear icon image style
ImageComponentcomponentImageset your own Image component instead of react-native's default Image one
searchIconComponentcomponentdefaultset your own component instead of Icon for the search component
clearIconComponentcomponentdefaultset your own component instead of Icon for the clear component
searchIconImageSourceISourcedefaultchange the search icon image source
clearIconImageSourceISourcedefaultchange the clear icon image source
clearIconImageSourceISourcedefaultchange the clear icon image source
placeholderstring"Search here..."set your own placeholder string
placeholderTextColorcolorundefinedset placeholder text color
spinnerColorcolor#fdfdfdchange the spinner color
spinnerSizenumberdefaultchange the spinner size
SpinnerTypecomponentCirclechange the spinner type
spinnerVisibilitybooleanfalsechange the spinner visibility

Expo Compatibility

Dynamic Search Bar is usable with Expo. You just need to add a peer dependency:

"react-native-dynamic-vector-icons": "WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo"

Known Issues

Android

Vector Icons are not showing :O

-> You need to add this line of code into app/gradle

apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

Animations are not working on the Android like the example?

-> You need to enable experimental LayoutAnimation on the android. Here is how to do it:

import { UIManager } from 'react-native';

constructor() {
    super();
    if (Platform.OS === 'android') {
      UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental && UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental(true);
    }
}

Roadmap

  • Completely rewritten with better coding and less dependency
  • Full code refactoring with better Typescript
  • LICENSE
  • Write an article about the lib on Medium
  • Typescript Challenge!
  • Update the Expo version to latest features
  • Built-in Shadow Style Removal
  • Wrapper Shadow Example on Documentation
  • Better Example and GIFs

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com

License

React Native Dynamic Search Bar Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.

