Built-in Spinner

Version 2.0 🥳

Version 2.0 is here 🥳

Completely re-written from scratch 💪

Much better coding for maintenance and less dependency

3 dependencies are removed 😱

Better prop management and cool customizations are possible now

Dark Mode integration 🌙

I can't waiting to see what you're going to make with this SearchBar 😍

Installation

Add the dependency:

React Native

npm i react-native-dynamic-search-bar

Expo Version

npm i WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-search-bar#expo npm i WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo

Peer Dependencies

IMPORTANT! You need install them

"react-native-spinkit" : ">= 1.5.0" , "@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable" : ">= 0.2.2" ,

Usage

Import

import SearchBar from "react-native-dynamic-search-bar" ;

Basic Usage

<SearchBar placeholder= "Search here" onPress={() => alert( "onPress" )} onChangeText={(text) => console .log(text)} />

Advanced Usage

You can check the example for the advanced usage

<SearchBar fontColor= "#c6c6c6" iconColor= "#c6c6c6" shadowColor= "#282828" cancelIconColor= "#c6c6c6" backgroundColor= "#353d5e" placeholder= "Search here" onChangeText={(text) => this .filterList(text)} onSearchPress={() => console .log( "Search Icon is pressed" )} onClearPress={() => this .filterList( "" )} onPress={() => alert( "onPress" )} />

Advanced Built-in Spinner Usage

You can check the example for the advanced built-in spinner usage

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { View } from "react-native" ; import SearchBar from "react-native-dynamic-search-bar" ; export default class Test extends Component { handleOnChangeText = ( text ) => { this .setState({ searchText : text, spinnerVisibility : true , }); this .setState({ spinnerVisibility : false , }); }; render() { const { spinnerVisibility } = this .state; return ( < View > < SearchBar height = {50} fontSize = {24} fontColor = "#fdfdfd" iconColor = "#fdfdfd" shadowColor = "#282828" cancelIconColor = "#fdfdfd" backgroundColor = "#ba312f" spinnerVisibility = {spinnerVisibility} placeholder = "Search any cosmetics ..." fontFamily = "BurbankBigCondensed-Black" shadowStyle = {styles.searchBarShadowStyle} onChangeText = {this.handleOnChangeText} /> </ View > ); } }

Configuration - Props

Property Type Default Description style ViewStyle default set or override the style object for the main search view darkMode boolean false enable the dark mode onChangeText function function set your own function for the onChangeText logic onPress function function set your own function for the onPress functionality onSearchPress function function set your own function for the search button's onPress functionality onClearPress function function set your own function for the clear button's onPress functionality onBlur function function set your own function for the text input's onBlur functionality onFocus function function set your own function for the text input's onBlur functionality textInputStyle TextStyle default set or override the style object for the text input searchIconImageStyle ImageStyle default set or override the style object for the search icon image style clearIconImageStyle ImageStyle default set or override the style object for the clear icon image style ImageComponent component Image set your own Image component instead of react-native's default Image one searchIconComponent component default set your own component instead of Icon for the search component clearIconComponent component default set your own component instead of Icon for the clear component searchIconImageSource ISource default change the search icon image source clearIconImageSource ISource default change the clear icon image source clearIconImageSource ISource default change the clear icon image source placeholder string "Search here..." set your own placeholder string placeholderTextColor color undefined set placeholder text color spinnerColor color #fdfdfd change the spinner color spinnerSize number default change the spinner size SpinnerType component Circle change the spinner type spinnerVisibility boolean false change the spinner visibility

Expo Compatibility

Dynamic Search Bar is usable with Expo. You just need to add a peer dependency:

"react-native-dynamic-vector-icons" : "WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo"

Known Issues

Android

Vector Icons are not showing :O

-> You need to add this line of code into app/gradle

apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"

Animations are not working on the Android like the example?

-> You need to enable experimental LayoutAnimation on the android. Here is how to do it:

import { UIManager } from 'react-native' ; constructor () { super (); if (Platform.OS === 'android' ) { UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental && UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental( true ); } }

Roadmap

Completely rewritten with better coding and less dependency

Full code refactoring with better Typescript

LICENSE

Write an article about the lib on Medium

Typescript Challenge!

Update the Expo version to latest features

Built-in Shadow Style Removal

Built-in Shadow Style Removal Wrapper Shadow Example on Documentation

Wrapper Shadow Example on Documentation Better Example and GIFs

Author

FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com

License

React Native Dynamic Search Bar Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.