Add the dependency:
npm i react-native-dynamic-search-bar
npm i WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-search-bar#expo
npm i WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo
"react-native-spinkit": ">= 1.5.0",
"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable": ">= 0.2.2",
import SearchBar from "react-native-dynamic-search-bar";
<SearchBar
placeholder="Search here"
onPress={() => alert("onPress")}
onChangeText={(text) => console.log(text)}
/>
You can check the example for the advanced usage
<SearchBar
fontColor="#c6c6c6"
iconColor="#c6c6c6"
shadowColor="#282828"
cancelIconColor="#c6c6c6"
backgroundColor="#353d5e"
placeholder="Search here"
onChangeText={(text) => this.filterList(text)}
onSearchPress={() => console.log("Search Icon is pressed")}
onClearPress={() => this.filterList("")}
onPress={() => alert("onPress")}
/>
You can check the example for the advanced built-in spinner usage
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { View } from "react-native";
import SearchBar from "react-native-dynamic-search-bar";
export default class Test extends Component {
handleOnChangeText = (text) => {
// ? Visible the spinner
this.setState({
searchText: text,
spinnerVisibility: true,
});
// ? After you've done to implement your use-case
// ? Do not forget to set false to spinner's visibility
this.setState({
spinnerVisibility: false,
});
};
render() {
const { spinnerVisibility } = this.state;
return (
<View>
<SearchBar
height={50}
fontSize={24}
fontColor="#fdfdfd"
iconColor="#fdfdfd"
shadowColor="#282828"
cancelIconColor="#fdfdfd"
backgroundColor="#ba312f"
spinnerVisibility={spinnerVisibility}
placeholder="Search any cosmetics ..."
fontFamily="BurbankBigCondensed-Black"
shadowStyle={styles.searchBarShadowStyle}
onChangeText={this.handleOnChangeText}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|style
|ViewStyle
|default
|set or override the style object for the main search view
|darkMode
|boolean
|false
|enable the dark mode
|onChangeText
|function
|function
|set your own function for the onChangeText logic
|onPress
|function
|function
|set your own function for the onPress functionality
|onSearchPress
|function
|function
|set your own function for the search button's onPress functionality
|onClearPress
|function
|function
|set your own function for the clear button's onPress functionality
|onBlur
|function
|function
|set your own function for the text input's onBlur functionality
|onFocus
|function
|function
|set your own function for the text input's onBlur functionality
|textInputStyle
|TextStyle
|default
|set or override the style object for the text input
|searchIconImageStyle
|ImageStyle
|default
|set or override the style object for the search icon image style
|clearIconImageStyle
|ImageStyle
|default
|set or override the style object for the clear icon image style
|ImageComponent
|component
|Image
|set your own Image component instead of react-native's default Image one
|searchIconComponent
|component
|default
|set your own component instead of Icon for the search component
|clearIconComponent
|component
|default
|set your own component instead of Icon for the clear component
|searchIconImageSource
|ISource
|default
|change the search icon image source
|clearIconImageSource
|ISource
|default
|change the clear icon image source
|clearIconImageSource
|ISource
|default
|change the clear icon image source
|placeholder
|string
|"Search here..."
|set your own placeholder string
|placeholderTextColor
|color
|undefined
|set placeholder text color
|spinnerColor
|color
|#fdfdfd
|change the spinner color
|spinnerSize
|number
|default
|change the spinner size
|SpinnerType
|component
|Circle
|change the spinner type
|spinnerVisibility
|boolean
|false
|change the spinner visibility
Dynamic Search Bar is usable with Expo. You just need to add a peer dependency:
"react-native-dynamic-vector-icons": "WrathChaos/react-native-dynamic-vector-icons#expo"
-> You need to add this line of code into app/gradle
apply from: "../../node_modules/react-native-vector-icons/fonts.gradle"
-> You need to enable experimental LayoutAnimation on the android. Here is how to do it:
import { UIManager } from 'react-native';
constructor() {
super();
if (Platform.OS === 'android') {
UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental && UIManager.setLayoutAnimationEnabledExperimental(true);
}
}
FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com
React Native Dynamic Search Bar Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.