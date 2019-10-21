React Native Dynamic App Icon

Since iOS 10.3 Apple supports alternate App Icons to be set programmatically. This package integrates this functionality as React Native module. Android is not (yet?) supported.

Table of Contents

Install

$ npm install react- native -dynamic-app-icon

Mostly automatic installation

$ react- native link react- native -dynamic-app-icon

Manual installation

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-dynamic-app-icon and add RNDynamicAppIcon.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNDynamicAppIcon.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project

Add alternate icons

Alternate icons have to be placed directly in your Xcode project rather than inside an asset catalogue. The @2x and @3x naming convention is supported as usual.

Adjust info.plist

Copy the following to your info.plist and adjust it as needed. Omit the file extension (and @2x ) part, Xcode will pick them accordingly. You can add more alternate icons by copying the an alternate block.

< key > CFBundleIcons </ key > < dict > < key > CFBundleAlternateIcons </ key > < dict > < key > alternate </ key > < dict > < key > CFBundleIconFiles </ key > < array > < string > AppIcon_alternate </ string > </ array > < key > UIPrerenderedIcon </ key > < false /> </ dict > < key > alternate2 </ key > < dict > < key > CFBundleIconFiles </ key > < array > < string > AppIcon_alternate2 </ string > </ array > < key > UIPrerenderedIcon </ key > < false /> </ dict > < key > CFBundlePrimaryIcon </ key > < dict > < key > CFBundleIconFiles </ key > < array > < string > FILENAME </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ dict > </ dict >

Usage

import AppIcon from 'react-native-dynamic-app-icon' ; AppIcon.setAppIcon( 'alternate' ); AppIcon.getIconName( result => { alert( 'Icon name: ' + result.iconName ); });

Api

To change the app icon call this method with one of the alternate app icons keys specified in your plist.info . To reset to the default app icon pass null .

Returns a promise which resolves to a boolean.

Returns a callback with an object containing the icon name. Example: {iconName: 'default'} .

License

MIT © idearockers