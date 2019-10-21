Since iOS 10.3 Apple supports alternate App Icons to be set programmatically. This package integrates this functionality as React Native module. Android is not (yet?) supported.
$ npm install react-native-dynamic-app-icon
$ react-native link react-native-dynamic-app-icon
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-dynamic-app-icon and add
RNDynamicAppIcon.xcodeproj
libRNDynamicAppIcon.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Alternate icons have to be placed directly in your Xcode project rather than inside an asset catalogue. The
@2x and
@3x naming convention is supported as usual.
info.plist
Copy the following to your
info.plist and adjust it as needed. Omit the file extension (and
@2x) part, Xcode will pick them accordingly. You can add more alternate icons by copying the an alternate block.
<key>CFBundleIcons</key>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleAlternateIcons</key>
<dict>
<key>alternate</key>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleIconFiles</key>
<array>
<string>AppIcon_alternate</string>
</array>
<key>UIPrerenderedIcon</key>
<false/>
</dict>
<key>alternate2</key>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleIconFiles</key>
<array>
<string>AppIcon_alternate2</string>
</array>
<key>UIPrerenderedIcon</key>
<false/>
</dict>
<key>CFBundlePrimaryIcon</key>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleIconFiles</key>
<array>
<string>FILENAME</string>
</array>
</dict>
</dict>
</dict>
import AppIcon from 'react-native-dynamic-app-icon';
AppIcon.setAppIcon('alternate');
AppIcon.getIconName(result => {
alert( 'Icon name: ' + result.iconName );
});
To change the app icon call this method with one of the alternate app icons keys specified in your
plist.info. To reset to the default app icon pass
null.
Returns a promise which resolves to a boolean.
Returns a callback with an object containing the icon name. Example:
{iconName: 'default'}.