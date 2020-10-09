openbase logo
react-native-dynamic

by codemotionapps
1.0.0 (see all)

Helper APIs to work with dark mode in React Native

npm
GitHub
Overview

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

201

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Logo

react-native-dynamic

npm version PRs Welcome

  Showcase iOS     Showcase Android  

Installation

npm install react-native-dynamic

Usage

useDarkMode

Returns a boolean. true when dark mode is on.

import { useDarkMode } from 'react-native-dynamic'

function Component() {
    const isDarkMode = useDarkMode()
    return <View style={{ backgroundColor: isDarkMode ? 'black' : 'white' }} />
}

DynamicValue

A helper class meant to be used with DynamicStyleSheet and useDynamicValue. The first argument is the value to be used with a light color scheme, the second argument is the value to be used with a dark color scheme.

import { DynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic'

const backgroundColor = new DynamicValue('white', 'black')

DynamicStyleSheet

Just like StyleSheet but with support for dynamic values.

import { DynamicStyleSheet, DynamicValue, useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic'

const dynamicStyles = new DynamicStyleSheet({
    container: {
        backgroundColor: new DynamicValue('white', 'black'),
        flex: 1,
    },
    text: {
        color: new DynamicValue('black', 'white'),
        textAlign: 'center',
    },
})

function Component() {
    const styles = useDynamicValue(dynamicStyles)

    return (
        <View style={styles.container}>
            <Text style={styles.text}>My text</Text>
        </View>
    )
}

ColorSchemeProvider

Allows you to set a specific mode for children.

import { ColorSchemeProvider } from 'react-native-dynamic'

function MyScreen() {
    return (
        <>
            {/* will be rendered using dark theme */}
            <ColorSchemeProvider mode="dark">
                <Component />
            </ColorSchemeProvider>

            {/* will be rendered using light theme */}
            <ColorSchemeProvider mode="light">
                <Component />
            </ColorSchemeProvider>

            {/* will be rendered using current theme */}
            <Component />
        </>
    )
}

It is recommended to wrap your application in a ColorSchemeProvider without a mode prop to observe a performance improvement.

function App() {
    return (
        <ColorSchemeProvider>
            {/* ... */}
        </ColorSchemeProvider>
    )
}

useDynamicValue

Returns the appropriate value depending on the theme. You can either pass a DynamicValue, an object containing dark and light properties, or just two arguments.

import { DynamicValue, useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic'
const lightLogo = require('./light.png')
const darkLogo = require('./dark.png')
const logoUri = new DynamicValue(lightLogo, darkLogo)

function Logo() {
    const source = useDynamicValue(logoUri)
    return <Image source={source} />
}

import { useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic'

function Input() {
    const placeholderColor = useDynamicValue('black', 'white')
    return <TextInput placeholderTextColor={placeholderColor} />
}

import { useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic'

const datePickerConfig = {
    light: {
        backgroundColor: 'white',
        color: 'black',
    },
    dark: {
        backgroundColor: 'black',
        color: 'white',
    },
}

function CustomDatePicker() {
    const config = useDynamicValue(datePickerConfig)
    return <DatePicker config={config} />
}

useColorSchemeContext

Returns dark or light but reads value from context.

import { useColorSchemeContext } from 'react-native-dynamic'

const backgroundColors = {
    light: 'white',
    dark: 'black',
}

function Component() {
    const mode = useColorSchemeContext()
    const backgroundColor = backgroundColors[mode]
    return <View style={{ backgroundColor }} />
}

Requirements

  • React Native 0.62

