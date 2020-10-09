Installation

npm install react-native-dynamic

Usage

useDarkMode

Returns a boolean. true when dark mode is on.

import { useDarkMode } from 'react-native-dynamic' function Component ( ) { const isDarkMode = useDarkMode() return < View style = {{ backgroundColor: isDarkMode ? ' black ' : ' white ' }} /> }

DynamicValue

A helper class meant to be used with DynamicStyleSheet and useDynamicValue . The first argument is the value to be used with a light color scheme, the second argument is the value to be used with a dark color scheme.

import { DynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic' const backgroundColor = new DynamicValue( 'white' , 'black' )

DynamicStyleSheet

Just like StyleSheet but with support for dynamic values.

import { DynamicStyleSheet, DynamicValue, useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic' const dynamicStyles = new DynamicStyleSheet({ container : { backgroundColor : new DynamicValue( 'white' , 'black' ), flex : 1 , }, text : { color : new DynamicValue( 'black' , 'white' ), textAlign : 'center' , }, }) function Component ( ) { const styles = useDynamicValue(dynamicStyles) return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < Text style = {styles.text} > My text </ Text > </ View > ) }

ColorSchemeProvider

Allows you to set a specific mode for children.

import { ColorSchemeProvider } from 'react-native-dynamic' function MyScreen ( ) { return ( <> {/* will be rendered using dark theme */} < ColorSchemeProvider mode = "dark" > < Component /> </ ColorSchemeProvider > {/* will be rendered using light theme */} < ColorSchemeProvider mode = "light" > < Component /> </ ColorSchemeProvider > {/* will be rendered using current theme */} < Component /> </> ) }

It is recommended to wrap your application in a ColorSchemeProvider without a mode prop to observe a performance improvement.

function App ( ) { return ( < ColorSchemeProvider > {/* ... */} </ ColorSchemeProvider > ) }

useDynamicValue

Returns the appropriate value depending on the theme. You can either pass a DynamicValue , an object containing dark and light properties, or just two arguments.

import { DynamicValue, useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic' const lightLogo = require ( './light.png' ) const darkLogo = require ( './dark.png' ) const logoUri = new DynamicValue(lightLogo, darkLogo) function Logo ( ) { const source = useDynamicValue(logoUri) return < Image source = {source} /> }

import { useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic' function Input ( ) { const placeholderColor = useDynamicValue( 'black' , 'white' ) return < TextInput placeholderTextColor = {placeholderColor} /> }

import { useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dynamic' const datePickerConfig = { light : { backgroundColor : 'white' , color : 'black' , }, dark : { backgroundColor : 'black' , color : 'white' , }, } function CustomDatePicker ( ) { const config = useDynamicValue(datePickerConfig) return < DatePicker config = {config} /> }

useColorSchemeContext

Returns dark or light but reads value from context.

import { useColorSchemeContext } from 'react-native-dynamic' const backgroundColors = { light : 'white' , dark : 'black' , } function Component ( ) { const mode = useColorSchemeContext() const backgroundColor = backgroundColors[mode] return < View style = {{ backgroundColor }} /> }

Requirements