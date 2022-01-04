openbase logo
rnd

react-native-dropdownalert-jia

by Brian
0.0.6 (see all)

A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-dropdownalert

Platform npm version npm version License CI

infowarnerrorsuccess
screenshotscreenshotscreenshotscreenshot

Table of contents

  1. Support
  2. Installation
  3. Demo
  4. Usage
  5. Props
  6. Caveats

An alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is okay. It can be closed by tap, cancel button, automatically with closeInterval, pan responder up gesture or programmatically (this.dropDownAlertRef.closeAction()).

Support

react-native versionpackage versionreason
0.50.0>=3.2.0Included SafeAreaView (iPhone X)
0.44.0>=2.12.0Adopted ViewPropTypes

Installation

  • npm i react-native-dropdownalert --save
  • yarn add react-native-dropdownalert

Demo

screenshot

Usage

import React, {useRef, useEffect} from 'react';
import {View} from 'react-native';
import DropdownAlert from 'react-native-dropdownalert';

const App = () => {
  let dropDownAlertRef = useRef();

  useEffect(() => {
    _fetchData();
  }, []);

  const _fetchData = async () => {
    try {
      // alertWithType parameters: type, title, message, payload, interval.
      // payload object that includes a source property overrides the image source prop. (optional: object)
      // interval takes precedence over the closeInterval prop. (optional: number)
      dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('info', 'Info', 'Start fetch data');
      const response = await fetch('https://httpbin.org/uuid');
      const {uuid} = await response.json();
      dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('success', 'Success', uuid);
      throw 'Error fetch data'; // example error
    } catch (error) {
      dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('error', 'Error', error);
    }
  };

  // To ensures that it overlaps other UI components
  // place it as the last component in the document tree.
  return (
    <View>
      <DropdownAlert
        ref={(ref) => {
          if (ref) {
            dropDownAlertRef = ref;
          }
        }}
      />
    </View>
  );
};

export default App;

Caveats

Inspired by: RKDropdownAlert

