Table of contents

An alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is okay. It can be closed by tap, cancel button, automatically with closeInterval , pan responder up gesture or programmatically ( this.dropDownAlertRef.closeAction() ).

Support

react-native version package version reason 0.50.0 >=3.2.0 Included SafeAreaView (iPhone X) 0.44.0 >=2.12.0 Adopted ViewPropTypes

Installation

npm i react-native-dropdownalert --save

yarn add react-native-dropdownalert

Demo

Usage

import React, {useRef, useEffect} from 'react' ; import {View} from 'react-native' ; import DropdownAlert from 'react-native-dropdownalert' ; const App = () => { let dropDownAlertRef = useRef(); useEffect( () => { _fetchData(); }, []); const _fetchData = async () => { try { dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType( 'info' , 'Info' , 'Start fetch data' ); const response = await fetch( 'https://httpbin.org/uuid' ); const {uuid} = await response.json(); dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType( 'success' , 'Success' , uuid); throw 'Error fetch data' ; } catch (error) { dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType( 'error' , 'Error' , error); } }; return ( < View > < DropdownAlert ref = {(ref) => { if (ref) { dropDownAlertRef = ref; } }} /> </ View > ); }; export default App;

Caveats