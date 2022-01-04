|info
An alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is okay. It can be closed by tap, cancel button, automatically with
closeInterval, pan responder up gesture or programmatically (
this.dropDownAlertRef.closeAction()).
|react-native version
|package version
|reason
|0.50.0
|>=3.2.0
|Included SafeAreaView (iPhone X)
|0.44.0
|>=2.12.0
|Adopted ViewPropTypes
npm i react-native-dropdownalert --save
yarn add react-native-dropdownalert
import React, {useRef, useEffect} from 'react';
import {View} from 'react-native';
import DropdownAlert from 'react-native-dropdownalert';
const App = () => {
let dropDownAlertRef = useRef();
useEffect(() => {
_fetchData();
}, []);
const _fetchData = async () => {
try {
// alertWithType parameters: type, title, message, payload, interval.
// payload object that includes a source property overrides the image source prop. (optional: object)
// interval takes precedence over the closeInterval prop. (optional: number)
dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('info', 'Info', 'Start fetch data');
const response = await fetch('https://httpbin.org/uuid');
const {uuid} = await response.json();
dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('success', 'Success', uuid);
throw 'Error fetch data'; // example error
} catch (error) {
dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('error', 'Error', error);
}
};
// To ensures that it overlaps other UI components
// place it as the last component in the document tree.
return (
<View>
<DropdownAlert
ref={(ref) => {
if (ref) {
dropDownAlertRef = ref;
}
}}
/>
</View>
);
};
export default App;
DropdownAlert ABOVE the
StackNavigator.
Inspired by: RKDropdownAlert
Everytime I have bug in my application, either it be an api call or just form validations, I've used this component to show the user what seems to be the overall problem. It's simple, easy and fast to use, and it's what you need to show a basic message
Flexible and great stable package, can be used for bootstrap styled toast.. much faster compared to other toast plugin.. support Android and IOS