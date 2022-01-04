openbase logo
rnd

react-native-dropdownalert

by Brian
4.3.0 (see all)

A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.4K

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

31

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Chat, React Native Notification, React Native Toast

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/52
Read All Reviews
LMestre14
Sajeee-1

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

react-native-dropdownalert

Platform npm version npm version License CI

infowarnerrorsuccess
screenshotscreenshotscreenshotscreenshot

Table of contents

  1. Support
  2. Installation
  3. Demo
  4. Usage
  5. Props
  6. Caveats

An alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is okay. It can be closed by tap, cancel button, automatically with closeInterval, pan responder up gesture or programmatically (this.dropDownAlertRef.closeAction()).

Support

react-native versionpackage versionreason
0.50.0>=3.2.0Included SafeAreaView (iPhone X)
0.44.0>=2.12.0Adopted ViewPropTypes

Installation

  • npm i react-native-dropdownalert --save
  • yarn add react-native-dropdownalert

Demo

screenshot

Usage

import React, {useRef, useEffect} from 'react';
import {View} from 'react-native';
import DropdownAlert from 'react-native-dropdownalert';

const App = () => {
  let dropDownAlertRef = useRef();

  useEffect(() => {
    _fetchData();
  }, []);

  const _fetchData = async () => {
    try {
      // alertWithType parameters: type, title, message, payload, interval.
      // payload object that includes a source property overrides the image source prop. (optional: object)
      // interval takes precedence over the closeInterval prop. (optional: number)
      dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('info', 'Info', 'Start fetch data');
      const response = await fetch('https://httpbin.org/uuid');
      const {uuid} = await response.json();
      dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('success', 'Success', uuid);
      throw 'Error fetch data'; // example error
    } catch (error) {
      dropDownAlertRef.alertWithType('error', 'Error', error);
    }
  };

  // To ensures that it overlaps other UI components
  // place it as the last component in the document tree.
  return (
    <View>
      <DropdownAlert
        ref={(ref) => {
          if (ref) {
            dropDownAlertRef = ref;
          }
        }}
      />
    </View>
  );
};

export default App;

Caveats

Inspired by: RKDropdownAlert

Luís MestrePortugal43 Ratings31 Reviews
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

Everytime I have bug in my application, either it be an api call or just form validations, I've used this component to show the user what seems to be the overall problem. It's simple, easy and fast to use, and it's what you need to show a basic message

0
SajeevanSri lanka3 Ratings1 Review
December 6, 2020

Flexible and great stable package, can be used for bootstrap styled toast.. much faster compared to other toast plugin.. support Android and IOS

0

