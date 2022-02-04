The documentation has been moved to https://hossein-zare.github.io/react-native-dropdown-picker-website/
PRs should be made against and merged into the
dev-5.x branch, which is set as the
default branch on github.
Releases are currently made from the
5.x branch.
To make a new release, follow these steps:
package.json
vx.x.x (replace the
x values as appropriate of course), with the release branch as the target, with release name
vx.x.x (again, with appropriate numbers in place of
x of course)
if you want easy go for this one it is truly a library meant for masses. simple and configurable. you can easily change modes to multi-select by passing a flag. the only thing I miss is I don't control UI completely I can modify background color at best. less option available which is good
Very simple and understandable documentation. Easy to apply the Dropdown. Explains the crucial parts of the component.