React Native Dropdown Picker 5.x

Documentation

The documentation has been moved to https://hossein-zare.github.io/react-native-dropdown-picker-website/

Merge and Release Process

Branches in use

Development

PRs should be made against and merged into the dev-5.x branch, which is set as the default branch on github.

Release

Releases are currently made from the 5.x branch.

Release Process

To make a new release, follow these steps: