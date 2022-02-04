openbase logo
A single / multiple, categorizable, customizable, localizable and searchable item picker (drop-down) component for react native which supports both Android & iOS.

Readme

React Native Dropdown Picker 5.x

Screenshot Screenshot Screenshot

Documentation

The documentation has been moved to https://hossein-zare.github.io/react-native-dropdown-picker-website/

Merge and Release Process

Branches in use

Development

PRs should be made against and merged into the dev-5.x branch, which is set as the default branch on github.

Release

Releases are currently made from the 5.x branch.

Release Process

To make a new release, follow these steps:

  • Verify the development branch has all the changes desired in a release and works well
  • Make and merge a final PR into development branch that increments the version number in package.json
  • Make and merge a PR from the development branch to the release branch
  • Using the GitHub web UI, draft a new release using tag name vx.x.x (replace the x values as appropriate of course), with the release branch as the target, with release name vx.x.x (again, with appropriate numbers in place of x of course)
  • Verify in the GitHub Actions panel for the repository that NPM publish succeeded

Rate & Review

Great Documentation4
Easy to Use3
Performant3
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Rohit 42 Ratings68 Reviews
Full-Stack Developer
1 year ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

if you want easy go for this one it is truly a library meant for masses. simple and configurable. you can easily change modes to multi-select by passing a flag. the only thing I miss is I don't control UI completely I can modify background color at best. less option available which is good

0
stefiHB4 Ratings1 Review
5 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Very simple and understandable documentation. Easy to apply the Dropdown. Explains the crucial parts of the component.

0
suraj3501 Rating0 Reviews
7 months ago
Great Documentation
zina-vilmate4 Ratings0 Reviews
7 months ago
Buggy
star_Ho1 Rating0 Reviews
새로운 것을 도전하기 좋아합니다
7 months ago
Great Documentation
Performant
Easy to Use

