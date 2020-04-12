Simple DropDown menu for React Native App!
React Native Dropdown is simple, customizable and easy to use dropdown in React Native. Works with both Android and IOS.
npm i react-native-dropdown --save
Require it inside your Javascript files. Also supporting components using object-deconstructing.
Select
Option
OptionList, Also a positioning utility method
updatePosition.
updatePosition should be called in
componentDidMount with refs to the
<Select /> component and
<OptionList />.
This calculates component's PositionX and PositionY and sets it back into the component. The component uses it to position the
<OptionList> using this co-ordinates.
var React = require('react-native');
var {
Component,
AppRegistry,
Text,
View,
} = React;
const DropDown = require('react-native-dropdown');
const {
Select,
Option,
OptionList,
updatePosition
} = DropDown;
class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
canada: ''
};
}
componentDidMount() {
updatePosition(this.refs['SELECT1']);
updatePosition(this.refs['OPTIONLIST']);
}
_getOptionList() {
return this.refs['OPTIONLIST'];
}
_canada(province) {
this.setState({
...this.state,
canada: province
});
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center' }}>
<Select
width={250}
ref="SELECT1"
optionListRef={this._getOptionList.bind(this)}
defaultValue="Select a Province in Canada ..."
onSelect={this._canada.bind(this)}>
<Option>Alberta</Option>
<Option>British Columbia</Option>
<Option>Manitoba</Option>
<Option>New Brunswick</Option>
<Option>Newfoundland and Labrador</Option>
<Option>Northwest Territories</Option>
<Option>Nova Scotia</Option>
<Option>Nunavut</Option>
<Option>Ontario</Option>
<Option>Prince Edward Island</Option>
<Option>Quebec</Option>
<Option>Saskatchewan</Option>
<Option>Yukon</Option>
</Select>
<Text>Selected province of Canada: {this.state.canada}</Text>
<OptionList ref="OPTIONLIST"/>
</View>
);
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('App', () => App);
For complete implementation checkout example folder.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|width
|number
|400
|Width of the selection
|height
|number
|50
|Height of the selection
|optionListRef
|function
|required
|Reference to
<OptionList /> to display the selection menu
|style
|object
|null
|Custom styles to be applied if supplied
|defaultValue
|string
|first option
|The value to be displayed if none of the options are selected.
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|style
|object
|null
|Styles to be applied on 'Option' component
|styleText
|object
|null
|Styles to be applied on text inside of 'Option'