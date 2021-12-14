The problem is that a shadows does not work with React Native in Android. This view takes its children's, creates a bitmap representation, blur it and color it to styles shadow values like in iOS

Installation

yarn add react-native-drop-shadow

Limitations

Android has a bitmap limitation of 2048x2048, but this might depend on API version.

Uses Bitmap Rendering to simulate the shadows which can be performance heavy if multiple shadows and animations are rendered at the same time.

Usage

import DropShadow from "react-native-drop-shadow" ;

export default function usage ( ) { return ( < DropShadow style = {{ shadowColor: "# 000 ", shadowOffset: { width: 0 , height: 0 , }, shadowOpacity: 1 , shadowRadius: 5 , }} > ... </ DropShadow > ); }

Usage with FlatList

export default function withFlatList ( ) { return ( < FlatList data = {[ ""]} keyExtractor = {(item, index ) => "List-" + index} CellRendererComponent={DropShadow} // < ==== add line renderItem = {({ item , index }) => ( < DropShadow style = {{ shadowColor: "# 000 ", shadowOffset: { width: 0 , height: 0 , }, shadowOpacity: 1 , shadowRadius: 5 , }} > ... </ DropShadow > )} /> ); }

Usage with Animated Views

To make this work in place of an Animated.View , you need to use Animated.createAnimatedComponent to create an animatable version of DropShadow . For example:

const AnimatedDropShadow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(DropShadow); export default function withAnimatedViews ( ) { return ( < AnimatedDropShadow style = {{ shadowColor: "# 000 ", shadowOffset: { width: 0 , height: 0 , }, shadowOpacity: 1 , shadowRadius: 5 , }} > ... </ AnimatedDropShadow > ); }

You can then use AnimatedDropShadow in place of Animated.View .

License

MIT

Pull requests

Always welcome!