rnd

react-native-drop-shadow

by Hoang Lam
0.0.2 (see all)

https://www.npmjs.com/package/react-native-drop-shadow

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

npm version npm download

The problem is that a shadows does not work with React Native in Android. This view takes its children's, creates a bitmap representation, blur it and color it to styles shadow values like in iOS

Installation

yarn add react-native-drop-shadow

Limitations

  • Android has a bitmap limitation of 2048x2048, but this might depend on API version.
  • Uses Bitmap Rendering to simulate the shadows which can be performance heavy if multiple shadows and animations are rendered at the same time.

Usage

import DropShadow from "react-native-drop-shadow";

export default function usage() {
  return (
    <DropShadow
      style={{
        shadowColor: "#000",
        shadowOffset: {
          width: 0,
          height: 0,
        },
        shadowOpacity: 1,
        shadowRadius: 5,
      }}
    >
      ...
    </DropShadow>
  );
}

Usage with FlatList

export default function withFlatList() {
  return (
    <FlatList
      data={[""]}
      keyExtractor={(item, index) => "List-" + index}
      CellRendererComponent={DropShadow} // <==== add line
      renderItem={({ item, index }) => (
        <DropShadow
          style={{
            shadowColor: "#000",
            shadowOffset: {
              width: 0,
              height: 0,
            },
            shadowOpacity: 1,
            shadowRadius: 5,
          }}
        >
          ...
        </DropShadow>
      )}
    />
  );
}

Usage with Animated Views

To make this work in place of an Animated.View, you need to use Animated.createAnimatedComponent to create an animatable version of DropShadow. For example:

const AnimatedDropShadow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(DropShadow);

export default function withAnimatedViews() {
  return (
    <AnimatedDropShadow
      style={{
        shadowColor: "#000",
        shadowOffset: {
          width: 0,
          height: 0,
        },
        shadowOpacity: 1,
        shadowRadius: 5,
      }}
    >
      ...
    </AnimatedDropShadow>
  );
}

You can then use AnimatedDropShadow in place of Animated.View.

License

MIT

Pull requests

Always welcome!

