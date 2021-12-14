The problem is that a shadows does not work with React Native in Android. This view takes its children's, creates a bitmap representation, blur it and color it to styles shadow values like in iOS
yarn add react-native-drop-shadow
import DropShadow from "react-native-drop-shadow";
export default function usage() {
return (
<DropShadow
style={{
shadowColor: "#000",
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 0,
},
shadowOpacity: 1,
shadowRadius: 5,
}}
>
...
</DropShadow>
);
}
export default function withFlatList() {
return (
<FlatList
data={[""]}
keyExtractor={(item, index) => "List-" + index}
CellRendererComponent={DropShadow} // <==== add line
renderItem={({ item, index }) => (
<DropShadow
style={{
shadowColor: "#000",
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 0,
},
shadowOpacity: 1,
shadowRadius: 5,
}}
>
...
</DropShadow>
)}
/>
);
}
To make this work in place of an
Animated.View, you need to use
Animated.createAnimatedComponent to create an animatable version of
DropShadow. For example:
const AnimatedDropShadow = Animated.createAnimatedComponent(DropShadow);
export default function withAnimatedViews() {
return (
<AnimatedDropShadow
style={{
shadowColor: "#000",
shadowOffset: {
width: 0,
height: 0,
},
shadowOpacity: 1,
shadowRadius: 5,
}}
>
...
</AnimatedDropShadow>
);
}
You can then use
AnimatedDropShadow in place of
Animated.View.
MIT
Always welcome!