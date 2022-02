This is a polyfill for React Natives DrawerLayoutAndroid , please refer to this documentation for the usage.

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-drawer-layout-polyfill --save Import the component by using one of these:

var DrawerLayout = require('react-native-drawer-layout-polyfill');

import DrawerLayout from 'react-native-drawer-layout-polyfill';

Follow the DrawerLayoutAndroid docs -- the API is the same.

Demo

Examples

Restrictions

Currently, there is no support for setting the status bar color in iOS. If you know any workaround, we would be glad to see an idea or a PR.

If you experience any further restrictions with other versions, please let us know.

Release Notes

Update react-native-drawer-layout to version 2.0, support for only for RN >= 0.35