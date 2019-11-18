openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-drawer-layout

by react-native-community
2.0.0 (see all)

A platform-agnostic drawer layout for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

16.7K

GitHub Stars

257

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-drawer-layout CircleCI styled with prettier

A platform-agnostic drawer layout. It uses a pure JavaScript implementation on every platform to ensure consistency. We try to keep it up to date with the implementation of DrawerLayoutAndroid and add features we consider necessary as well.

Add it to your project

  1. Run npm install react-native-drawer-layout --save
  2. Import the component by using one of these:
  • var DrawerLayout = require('react-native-drawer-layout').default;
  • import DrawerLayout from 'react-native-drawer-layout';
  1. Follow the DrawerLayoutAndroid docs -- the API is the same. Everything that differs is explained below

API

This includes the differences between our implementation and the official one DrawerLayoutAndroid. Every breaking change is (hopefully) hidden behind a feature flag, so that this implementation may also be used as polyfill.

Demo

Examples

To run the demo, please run npm install in the DrawerLayoutExample/ directory and start the demo up from there like any other React Native application.

Support

React Native Version    react-native-drawer-layout Version
>= 11 & < 23< 1.0
>= 23>= 1.0 && < 2.0
>= 35>= 2.0

If you experience any further restrictions with other versions, please let us know.

Restrictions

  • Currently, there is no support for setting the status bar color in iOS. If you know any workaround, we would be glad to see an idea or a PR.
  • The overlay to close the drawer has a zIndex of 1000 so setting a higher zIndex somewhere else may lead to inconsistencies.

Release Notes

2.0

Breaking changes

  • This version may only be used with React Native >= 0.35. For discussion see #44

1.0

Breaking changes:

  • This version may only be used with React Native >= 0.25

0.3

Breaking changes:

Contribution

Please make sure to run the tests before proposing a PR by running npm test.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial