A platform-agnostic drawer layout. It uses a pure JavaScript implementation on every platform to ensure consistency. We try to keep it up to date with the implementation of DrawerLayoutAndroid and add features we consider necessary as well.
npm install react-native-drawer-layout --save
var DrawerLayout = require('react-native-drawer-layout').default;
import DrawerLayout from 'react-native-drawer-layout';
This includes the differences between our implementation and the official one DrawerLayoutAndroid. Every breaking change is (hopefully) hidden behind a feature flag, so that this implementation may also be used as polyfill.
To run the demo, please run
npm install in the
DrawerLayoutExample/ directory and start the demo up from there like any other React Native application.
|React Native Version
|react-native-drawer-layout Version
|>= 11 & < 23
|< 1.0
|>= 23
|>= 1.0 && < 2.0
|>= 35
|>= 2.0
If you experience any further restrictions with other versions, please let us know.
zIndex of 1000 so setting a higher
zIndex somewhere else may lead to inconsistencies.
Please make sure to run the tests before proposing a PR by running
npm test.