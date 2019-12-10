onDragDown undefined function If you pass a function as parameter it will be notified when the user drag down the drawer

onRelease undefined function If you pass a function as parameter it will be notified when the user release the drawer after drag it

initialDrawerSize 0.0 number It's the initial position or size for Drawer component. If drawer size is 1 that means its using 100% of avalaible space on the screen

isInverseDirection false boolean Allows to use the draggable view in the inverse direction. Which means from the top to the bottom. By default is from the bottom to the top.

renderContainerView undefined View Pass as parameter a renderable react component to show as container.

renderDrawerView undefined View Pass as parameter a renderable react component to show as drawer.

renderInitDrawerView undefined View Pass as parameter a renderable react component to show as view can draggable