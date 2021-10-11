npm install react-native-draggable-grid --save
import React from 'react';
import {
View,
StyleSheet,
Text,
} from 'react-native';
import { DraggableGrid } from 'react-native-draggable-grid';
interface MyTestProps {
}
interface MyTestState {
data:{key:string, name:string}[];
}
export class MyTest extends React.Component<MyTestProps, MyTestState>{
constructor(props:MyTestProps) {
super(props);
this.state = {
data:[
{name:'1',key:'one'},
{name:'2',key:'two'},
{name:'3',key:'three'},
{name:'4',key:'four'},
{name:'5',key:'five'},
{name:'6',key:'six'},
{name:'7',key:'seven'},
{name:'8',key:'eight'},
{name:'9',key:'night'},
{name:'0',key:'zero'},
],
};
}
public render_item(item:{name:string, key:string}) {
return (
<View
style={styles.item}
key={item.key}
>
<Text style={styles.item_text}>{item.name}</Text>
</View>
);
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.wrapper}>
<DraggableGrid
numColumns={4}
renderItem={this.render_item}
data={this.state.data}
onDragRelease={(data) => {
this.setState({data});// need reset the props data sort after drag release
}}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
button:{
width:150,
height:100,
backgroundColor:'blue',
},
wrapper:{
paddingTop:100,
width:'100%',
height:'100%',
justifyContent:'center',
},
item:{
width:100,
height:100,
borderRadius:8,
backgroundColor:'red',
justifyContent:'center',
alignItems:'center',
},
item_text:{
fontSize:40,
color:'#FFFFFF',
},
});
|parameter
|type
|required
|description
|numColumns
|number
|yes
|how many items should be render on one row
|data
|array
|yes
|data's item must have unique key，item's render will depend on the key
|renderItem
|(item, order:number) => ReactElement
|yes
|Takes an item from data and renders it into the list
|itemHeight
|number
|no
|if not set this, it will the same as itemWidth
|dragStartAnimation
|object
|no
|custom drag start animation
|style
|object
|no
|grid styles
|parameter
|type
|required
|description
|onItemPress
|(item) => void
|no
|Function will execute when item on press
|onDragStart
|(startDragItem) => void
|no
|Function will execute when item start drag
|onDragRelease
|(data) => void
|no
|Function will execute when item release, and will return the new ordered data
|onResetSort
|(data) => void
|no
|Function will execute when dragged item change sort
|onDragging
|(gestureState: PanResponderGestureState) => void
|no
|Function will execute when dragging item
|parameter
|type
|required
|description
|disabledDrag
|boolean
|no
|It will disable drag for the item
|disabledReSorted
|boolean
|no
|It will disable resort the item
if you set disabledResorted be true, it will look like that
If you want to use your custom animation, you can do like this
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.wrapper}>
<DraggableGrid
numColumns={4}
renderItem={this.render_item}
data={this.state.data}
onDragStart={this.onDragStart}
dragStartAnimation={{
transform:[
{scale:this.state.animatedValue}
],
}}
/>
</View>
);
}
private onDragStart = () => {
this.state.animatedValue.setValue(1);
Animated.timing(this.state.animatedValue, {
toValue:3,
duration:400,
}).start();
}
if you want resort item yourself,you only need change the data's sort, and the draggable-grid will auto resort by your data.
the data's key must unique