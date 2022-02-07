⚠️ NOTE: You are viewing the README for version 3, version 2 README here

React Native Draggable FlatList

A drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList component for React Native.

Fully native interactions powered by Reanimated and React Native Gesture Handler.



To use swipeable list items in a DraggableFlatList see React Native Swipeable Item.

Install

Follow installation instructions for reanimated and react-native-gesture-handler. RNGH requires you to make changes to MainActivity.java . Be sure to follow all Android instructions! Install this package using npm or yarn

with npm :

npm install --save react- native -draggable-flatlist

with yarn :

yarn add react- native -draggable-flatlist

import DraggableFlatList from 'react-native-draggable-flatlist'

Api

Props

All props are spread onto underlying FlatList

Name Type Description data T[] Items to be rendered. ref React.RefObject<FlatList<T>> FlatList ref to be forwarded to the underlying FlatList. renderItem (params: { item: T, index: number, drag: () => void, isActive: boolean}) => JSX.Element Call drag when the row should become active (i.e. in an onLongPress or onPressIn ). renderPlaceholder (params: { item: T, index: number }) => React.ReactNode Component to be rendered underneath the hovering component keyExtractor (item: T, index: number) => string Unique key for each item onDragBegin (index: number) => void Called when row becomes active. onRelease (index: number) => void Called when active row touch ends. onDragEnd (params: { data: T[], from: number, to: number }) => void Called after animation has completed. Returns updated ordering of data autoscrollThreshold number Distance from edge of container where list begins to autoscroll when dragging. autoscrollSpeed number Determines how fast the list autoscrolls. animationConfig Partial<Animated.SpringConfig> Configure list animations. See reanimated spring config activationDistance number Distance a finger must travel before the gesture handler activates. Useful when using a draggable list within a TabNavigator so that the list does not capture navigator gestures. onScrollOffsetChange (offset: number) => void Called with scroll offset. Stand-in for onScroll . onPlaceholderIndexChange (index: number) => void Called when the index of the placeholder changes dragItemOverflow boolean If true, dragged item follows finger beyond list boundary. dragHitSlop object: {top: number, left: number, bottom: number, right: number} Enables control over what part of the connected view area can be used to begin recognizing the gesture. Numbers need to be non-positive (only possible to reduce responsive area). debug boolean Enables debug logging and animation debugger. containerStyle StyleProp<ViewStyle> Style of the main component. simultaneousHandlers React.Ref<any> or React.Ref<any>[] References to other gesture handlers, mainly useful when using this component within a ScrollView . See Cross handler interactions.

Cell Decorators

Cell Decorators are an easy way to add common hover animations. For example, wrapping renderItem in the <ScaleDecorator> component will automatically scale up the active item while hovering (see example below).

ScaleDecorator , ShadowDecorator , and OpacityDecorator are currently exported. Developers may create their own custom decorators using the animated values provided by the useOnCellActiveAnimation hook.

Example

Example snack: https://snack.expo.io/@computerjazz/rndfl3

