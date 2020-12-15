openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnd

react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist

by Thomas Rovayaz
1.0.4 (see all)

A react native component that lets you drag and drop dynamic items of a FlatList

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

519

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Drag & Drop List, React Native Drag & Drop

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

2Unwelcoming Community

Readme

react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist

A react native component that lets you drag and drop dynamic items of a FlatList. Inspired by react-native-draggable-flatlist

Draggable FlatList demo

Install

  1. npm install react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist or yarn add react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist
  2. import DraggableFlatList from 'react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist'

Api

Props

All props are spread onto underlying FlatList

NameTypeDescription
dataArrayItems to be rendered.
horizontalBooleanOrientation of list.
renderItemFunction({ item, index, move, moveEnd, isActive }) => <Component />. Call move when the row should become active (in an onPress, onLongPress, etc). Call moveEnd when the gesture is complete (in onPressOut).
keyExtractorFunction(item, index) => string
scrollPercentNumberSets where scrolling begins. A value of 5 will scroll up if the finger is in the top 5% of the FlatList container and scroll down in the bottom 5%.
scaleSelectionFactorNumberSets the scale factor of the selected item.
onMoveEndFunction({ data, to, from, row }) => void Returns updated ordering of data
onMoveBeginFunction(index) => void Called when row becomes active.
spacerStyleView.styleStyle of the spacer when an item is moved (ghost view)
removeClippedSubviewsBooleanImprove scroll performance for large lists. May have bugs (missing content) in some circumstances (Default false)

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native'
import DraggableFlatList from 'react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist'

class Example extends Component {

  state = {
    data: [...Array(20)].map((d, index) => ({
      key: `item-${index}`,
      label: index,
      backgroundColor: `rgb(${Math.floor(Math.random() * 255)}, ${index * 5}, ${132})`,
    }))
  }

  renderItem = ({ item, index, move, moveEnd, isActive }) => {
    return (
      <TouchableOpacity
        style={{ 
          height: 100, 
          backgroundColor: isActive ? 'blue' : item.backgroundColor,
          alignItems: 'center', 
          justifyContent: 'center' 
        }}
        onLongPress={move}
        onPressOut={moveEnd}>
        <Text style={{ 
          fontWeight: 'bold', 
          color: 'white',
          fontSize: 32,
        }}>{item.label}</Text>
      </TouchableOpacity>
    )
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{ flex: 1 }}>
        <DraggableFlatList
          data={this.state.data}
          renderItem={this.renderItem}
          keyExtractor={(item, index) => `draggable-item-${item.key}`}
          scrollPercent={5}
          onMoveEnd={({ data }) => this.setState({ data })}
        />
      </View>
    )
  }
}

export default Example

Main differences with react-native-draggable-flatlist

react-native-draggable-flatlist is good but it doesn't work when item's sizes are changing. The positions (x and y) are not calculated properly. It's using measure functions which doesn't work perfectly on react-native, lot of unsolvable bugs (especially on android). Also, the measure function doesn't work when the item is hidden on a flatlist (out of the screen), so if you have big items, it doesn't work really well. The whole measuring system has been refactored by calculating all the positions manually. This library is using the onLayout property on each item and scrollview which makes it more stable with dynamic content. onLayout works perfectly on react-native and there is no more problem with dynamic content.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community2
100
TawalMcBenin, Abomey-Calavi2 Ratings0 Reviews
I am software engineer from power and process engineering field . Fan of Javascript (vanilla, React), C++ and understand deeply programming
January 8, 2021
Unwelcoming Community
Vadim MalckinIsrael1 Rating0 Reviews
August 4, 2020
Unwelcoming Community

Alternatives

rnd
react-native-draganddrop-board👆DragAndDropBoard is a simple React Native library, enabling to create a scrollable board component with carousel, sortable columns and draggable cards for your iOS and Android apps
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
103
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-native-draggable-flatlistA drag-and-drop-enabled FlatList for React Native
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
28K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-native-draxA drag-and-drop system for React Native
GitHub Stars
327
Weekly Downloads
3K
rns
react-native-sortable-listReact Native Sortable List component
GitHub Stars
715
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Slow
1Buggy
rnd
react-native-drag-sort🔥🔥🔥Drag and drop sort control for react-native
GitHub Stars
542
Weekly Downloads
2K
rns
react-native-sortable-listviewDrag drop capable wrapper of ListView for React Native
GitHub Stars
900
Weekly Downloads
948
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial