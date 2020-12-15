A react native component that lets you drag and drop dynamic items of a FlatList. Inspired by react-native-draggable-flatlist

Install

npm install react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist or yarn add react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist import DraggableFlatList from 'react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist'

Api

Props

All props are spread onto underlying FlatList

Name Type Description data Array Items to be rendered. horizontal Boolean Orientation of list. renderItem Function ({ item, index, move, moveEnd, isActive }) => <Component /> . Call move when the row should become active (in an onPress , onLongPress , etc). Call moveEnd when the gesture is complete (in onPressOut ). keyExtractor Function (item, index) => string scrollPercent Number Sets where scrolling begins. A value of 5 will scroll up if the finger is in the top 5% of the FlatList container and scroll down in the bottom 5%. scaleSelectionFactor Number Sets the scale factor of the selected item. onMoveEnd Function ({ data, to, from, row }) => void Returns updated ordering of data onMoveBegin Function (index) => void Called when row becomes active. spacerStyle View.style Style of the spacer when an item is moved (ghost view) removeClippedSubviews Boolean Improve scroll performance for large lists. May have bugs (missing content) in some circumstances (Default false )

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text } from 'react-native' import DraggableFlatList from 'react-native-draggable-dynamic-flatlist' class Example extends Component { state = { data : [...Array( 20 )].map( ( d, index ) => ({ key : `item- ${index} ` , label : index, backgroundColor : `rgb( ${ Math .floor( Math .random() * 255 )} , ${index * 5 } , ${ 132 } )` , })) } renderItem = ( { item, index, move, moveEnd, isActive } ) => { return ( < TouchableOpacity style = {{ height: 100 , backgroundColor: isActive ? ' blue ' : item.backgroundColor , alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center ' }} onLongPress = {move} onPressOut = {moveEnd} > < Text style = {{ fontWeight: ' bold ', color: ' white ', fontSize: 32 , }}> {item.label} </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > ) } render() { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 }}> < DraggableFlatList data = {this.state.data} renderItem = {this.renderItem} keyExtractor = {(item, index ) => `draggable-item-${item.key}`} scrollPercent={5} onMoveEnd={({ data }) => this.setState({ data })} /> </ View > ) } } export default Example

Main differences with react-native-draggable-flatlist

react-native-draggable-flatlist is good but it doesn't work when item's sizes are changing. The positions (x and y) are not calculated properly. It's using measure functions which doesn't work perfectly on react-native, lot of unsolvable bugs (especially on android). Also, the measure function doesn't work when the item is hidden on a flatlist (out of the screen), so if you have big items, it doesn't work really well. The whole measuring system has been refactored by calculating all the positions manually. This library is using the onLayout property on each item and scrollview which makes it more stable with dynamic content. onLayout works perfectly on react-native and there is no more problem with dynamic content.