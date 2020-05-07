react-native-draggable
UPDATE DEC 2019 (v3.0.0) - This repo has just been completely refreshed and contains very different functionality, please see the new props and usage below
Draggable item for react-native!
npm install react-native-draggable
import Draggable from 'react-native-draggable';
How to use
return (
<View >
<Draggable x={75} y={100} renderSize={56} renderColor='black' renderText='A' isCircle shouldReverse onShortPressRelease={()=>alert('touched!!')}/>
<Draggable x={200} y={300} renderColor='red' renderText='B'/>
<Draggable/>
<Draggable x={50} y={50}>
<YourComponent/>
</Draggable>
</View>
);
Demo
in my project =>
return (
<View style={{backgroundColor: 'blue', flex: 1}} >
<Draggable
imageSource={require('./trump1.png')}
renderSize={80}
x={200}
y={300}
onDragRelease={this._changeFace}
onLongPress={()=>console.log('long press')}
onShortPressRelease={()=>console.log('press drag')}
onPressIn={()=>console.log('in press')}
onPressOut={()=>console.log('out press')}
/>
</View>
);
Event Demo
Version 3 Demo
Props spec & Example
Properties
|Prop
|Type
|Example
|Default
|Description
|renderText
|string
|'ANY'
|'+'
|text of draggable
|isCircle
|bool
|{true}
|---
|render as circle
|renderSize
|number
|{36}
|{36}
|draggable size
|imageSource
|source
|require('./img/xxx.png')
|---
|image source
|renderColor
|string
|'black'
|---
|Colors
|children
|Component
<Text>Sup</Text>
|---
|children to render as draggable
|shouldReverse
|bool
|{false}
|{false}
|should draggable spring back to start when released
|disabled
|bool
|{false}
|{false}
|should draggable be disabled
|debug
|bool
|{false}
|{false}
|should show a debug visualization
|touchableOpacityProps
|Object
|{ activeOpactiy: .1 }
|---
|props passed to TouchableOpacity component
|animatedViewProps
|Object
|{ accessibilityHint: 'drag' }
|---
|props passed to Animated.View component
|x
|number
|{0}
|0
|initial position x
|y
|number
|{0}
|0
|initial position y
|z
|number
|{1}
|1
|z-index / elevation
|minX
|number
|{0}
|---
|min X value for left edge of component
|minY
|number
|{0}
|---
|min Y value for top edge of component
|maxX
|number
|{0}
|---
|max X value for right edge of component
|maxY
|number
|{0}
|---
|max Y value for bottom edge of component
Events
|Event
|Type
|Arguments
|Description
|onDrag
|func
|event, gestureState
|called every frame component is moved
|onShortPressRelease
|func
|event
|called when a press is released that isn't a long press or drag
|onDragRelease
|func
|event, gestureState, bounds
|called when a drag is released
|onLongPress
|func
|event
|called when a long press is started
|onPressIn
|func
|event
|called when a press is started
|onPressOut
|func
|event
|called when a press is stopped, or the component is dragged
|onRelease
|func
|event, wasDragging
|called at the end of interaction, regardless if press or drag
| onReverse
| func
|
| called when a drag is released, if shouldReverse is true
event
|Argument
|Description
|changedTouches
|Array of all touch events that have changed since the last event
|identifier
|The ID of the touch
|locationX
|The X position of the touch, relative to the element
|locationY
|The Y position of the touch, relative to the element
|pageX
|The X position of the touch, relative to the root element
|pageY
|The Y position of the touch, relative to the root element
|target
|The node id of the element receiving the touch event
|timestamp
|A time identifier for the touch, useful for velocity calculation
|touches
|Array of all current touches on the screen
gestureState
|Argument
|Description
|stateID
|ID of the gestureState- persisted as long as there at least one touch on screen
|moveX
|the latest screen coordinates of the recently-moved touch
|moveY
|the latest screen coordinates of the recently-moved touch
|x0
|the screen coordinates of the responder grant
|y0
|the screen coordinates of the responder grant
|dx
|accumulated distance of the gesture since the touch started
|dy
|accumulated distance of the gesture since the touch started
|vx
|current velocity of the gesture
|vy
|current velocity of the gesture
|numberActiveTouches
|Number of touches currently on screen
|gestureState
|called at the end of interaction, regardless if press or drag
bounds
|Argument
|Description
|left
|as x at the top left corner
|top
|as y at the top left corner
|right
|as x at the bottom right corner
|bottom
|as y at the bottom right corner
Methods (not supported above V2.0.0)
|Method
|Params
|Description
|reversePosition
|---
|use onReverse callback instead. manually reset Draggable to start position
|getPosition
|---
|use onDragRelease callback instead. get the accurate coordinates x,y from the bounds
What's next?
This Draggable is used to be a Draggable Button in my project.
Let me know if you have any idea or demand, let's discuss and develop it.