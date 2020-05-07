changedTouches Array of all touch events that have changed since the last event

identifier The ID of the touch

locationX The X position of the touch, relative to the element

locationY The Y position of the touch, relative to the element

pageX The X position of the touch, relative to the root element

pageY The Y position of the touch, relative to the root element

target The node id of the element receiving the touch event

timestamp A time identifier for the touch, useful for velocity calculation