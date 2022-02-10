react-native-drag-sort
Drag and drop sort control for react-native
Version Iteration
Installation
yarn add react-native-drag-sort
or
npm i react-native-drag-sort --save
export { DragSortableView, AutoDragSortableView, AnySizeDragSortableView }
Tip
Use priority: DragSortableView > AutoDragSortableView > AnySizeDragSortableView
- 1、If the width and height are fixed and there is no need to slide, use DragSortableView.
- 2、If the width and height are fixed and you need to slide, use AutoDragSortableView.
- 3、If the width and height are arbitrary and need to slide, please use AnySizeDragSortableView.
Performance（GIF）
API
AutoDragSortableView、DragSortableView
isRequired if there is a * in the name field
|name
|Proptypes
|Description
|dataSource *
|array
|parentWidth
|number
|parent width
|childrenHeight *
|number
|Each item height
|childrenWidth *
|number
|Each item width
|marginChildrenTop
|number
|So the item's outermost view adds margin, you can only use this method.
|marginChildrenBottom
|number
|marginChildrenLeft
|number
|marginChildrenRight
|number
|sortable
|bool
|Do not allow dragging
|onClickItem
|func
|click
|onDragStart
|func
|onDragEnd
|func
|onDataChange
|func
|This method is called every time the data changes.
|renderItem *
|func
|render item view
|fixedItems
|array
|no remove
|keyExtractor
|func
|(item,index) => key
|delayLongPress
|number
|isDragFreely
|bool
|Whether to limit the drag space
|onDragging
|func
|maxScale
|number
|minOpacity
|number
The following attributes belong only to AutoDragSortableView
|name
|Proptypes
|Description
|scaleDuration
|number
|slideDuration
|number
|autoThrottle
|number
|autoThrottleDuration
|number
|renderHeaderView
|element
|headerViewHeight
|number
|scrollIndicatorInsets
|({top:number, left:number, bottom:number, right:number})
|renderBottomView
|element
|bottomViewHeight
|number
|onScrollListener
|(event: NativeSyntheticEvent) => void
|onScrollRef
|(ref: any) => void
AnySizeDragSortableView
|name
|Proptypes
|Description
|dataSource *
|array
|keyExtractor
|func.isRequired
|(item,index) => key
|renderItem *
|func
|render item view
|onDataChange
|func
|This method is called every time the data changes.
|renderHeaderView
|element
|headerViewHeight
|number
|renderBottomView
|element
|bottomViewHeight
|number
|autoThrottle
|number
|autoThrottleDuration
|number
|onDragEnd
|func
|scrollIndicatorInsets
|({top:number, left:number, bottom:number, right:number})
|onScrollListener
|(event: NativeSyntheticEvent) => void
|onScrollRef
|(ref: any) => void
|areaOverlapRatio
|number
|Must be greater than 0.5
|movedWrapStyle
|StyleProp
|style
|childMarginTop
|number
|childMarginBottom
|number
|childMarginLeft
|number
|childMarginRight
|number
Example
<DragSortableView
dataSource={this.state.data}
parentWidth={parentWidth}
childrenWidth= {childrenWidth}
childrenHeight={childrenHeight}
keyExtractor={(item,index)=> item.id}
renderItem={(item,index)=>{
return this.renderItem(item,index)
}}
/>
<AutoDragSortableView
dataSource={this.state.data}
parentWidth={parentWidth}
childrenWidth= {childrenWidth}
childrenHeight={childrenHeight}
keyExtractor={(item,index)=> item.id}
renderItem={(item,index)=>{
return this.renderItem(item,index)
}}
/>
// ====== AnySizeDragSortableView start =======
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.sortableViewRef = createRef()
}
<AnySizeDragSortableView
ref={this.sortableViewRef}
dataSource={items}
keyExtractor={(item) => item.text} // 1、isRequired
renderItem={this._renderItem}
onDataChange={(data, callback)=> {
this.setState({items: data},()=>{
callback() // isRequired
})
}}
/>
_renderItem = (item, index, isMoved) => {
return (
<TouchableOpacity
onLongPress={() => {
this.sortableViewRef.current.startTouch(item, index) // 2、isRequired }}
onPressOut = {() => {
this.sortableViewRef.current.onPressOut() 3、isRequired
}}
>
<...>
</TouchableOpacity>
)
}
// ====== AnySizeDragSortableView end =======