React Native Draft.js Render

A React Native render for Draft.js model.

Discussion and Support

Join the #react-native-render channel on DraftJS Slack team.

Documentation

Getting Started

Install React Native Draft.js Render on your React Native project, using NPM or Yarn:

yarn add react-native-draftjs-render npm i -S react-native-draftjs-render

Using

Just import and insert your Draft.js model on getRNDraftJSBlocks:

import React from 'react' ; import { ScrollView, AppRegistry, } from 'react-native' ; import getRNDraftJSBlocks from 'react-native-draftjs-render' ; import contentState from 'DraftJs/contentState' ; const MyApp = () => { const blocks = getRNDraftJSBlocks({ contentState }); return ( < ScrollView style = {{ flex: 1 }}> {blocks} </ ScrollView > ); }; AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'MyApp' , () => MyApp);

See our sample folder for more details.

Adding custom styles

RNDraftJSRender comes with default styles, but you can use your own:

import React from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, ScrollView, StyleSheet, } from 'react-native' ; import getRNDraftJSBlocks from 'react-native-draftjs-render' ; import contentState from 'DraftJs/contentState' ; const styles = StyleSheet.flatten({ paragraph : { color : 'pink' , fontSize : 18 , }, link : { color : 'blue' , fontWeight : 'bold' , }, }); const MyApp = () => { const blocks = getRNDraftJSBlocks({ contentState, customStyles : styles }); return ( < ScrollView style = {{ flex: 1 }}> {blocks} </ ScrollView > ); }; AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'MyApp' , () => MyApp);

See more at Custom Styles documentation.

Contributing

To develop using example react-native project:

git clone git .com:globocom/react- native -draftjs-render.git cd react- native -draftjs-render/ make setup

To run tests:

make test

To watch lib changes appearing on Sample App:

make watch

To run sample app in iOS:

make ios

To run sample app in Android: