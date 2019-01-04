A React Native render for Draft.js model.
Join the #react-native-render channel on DraftJS Slack team.
Install React Native Draft.js Render on your React Native project, using NPM or Yarn:
yarn add react-native-draftjs-render
# or...
npm i -S react-native-draftjs-render
Just import and insert your Draft.js model on getRNDraftJSBlocks:
import React from 'react';
import {
ScrollView,
AppRegistry,
} from 'react-native';
import getRNDraftJSBlocks from 'react-native-draftjs-render';
import contentState from 'DraftJs/contentState';
const MyApp = () => {
const blocks = getRNDraftJSBlocks({ contentState });
return (
<ScrollView style={{ flex: 1 }}>{blocks}</ScrollView>
);
};
AppRegistry.registerComponent('MyApp', () => MyApp);
See our
sample folder for more details.
RNDraftJSRender comes with default styles, but you can use your own:
import React from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
ScrollView,
StyleSheet,
} from 'react-native';
import getRNDraftJSBlocks from 'react-native-draftjs-render';
import contentState from 'DraftJs/contentState';
const styles = StyleSheet.flatten({
paragraph: {
color: 'pink',
fontSize: 18,
},
link: {
color: 'blue',
fontWeight: 'bold',
},
});
const MyApp = () => {
const blocks = getRNDraftJSBlocks({ contentState, customStyles: styles });
return (
<ScrollView style={{ flex: 1 }}>{blocks}</ScrollView>
);
};
AppRegistry.registerComponent('MyApp', () => MyApp);
See more at Custom Styles documentation.
To develop using example react-native project:
git clone git@github.com:globocom/react-native-draftjs-render.git
cd react-native-draftjs-render/
make setup
To run tests:
make test
To watch lib changes appearing on Sample App:
make watch
To run sample app in iOS:
make ios
To run sample app in Android:
make android
In a hobby project, I wanted a rich text editor that I can work on both web & react-native. Draft.js was one of the popular in that space that supports both web and mobile(RN) and it worked out really well for me.