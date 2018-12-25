openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnd

react-native-double-tap

by Waseef Shawkat
1.0.1 (see all)

React-Native double-tap component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

606

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-double-tap

A wrapper component for React Native which supports both double and single tap. Works on both Android and iOS.

Installation

  • npm install --save react-native-double-tap

Usage

export default class App extends React.Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <DoubleClick
          singleTap={() => {
            console.log("single tap");
          }}
          doubleTap={() => {
            console.log("double tap");
          }}
          delay={200}
        >
          <Button title="Single or Double Tap" />
        </DoubleClick>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
delaynumber200Time for delay between taps
singleTapfunctionnullcallback for single tap event
doubleTapfunctionnullcallback for double tap event

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial