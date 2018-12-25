A wrapper component for React Native which supports both double and single tap. Works on both Android and iOS.
npm install --save react-native-double-tap
export default class App extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<DoubleClick
singleTap={() => {
console.log("single tap");
}}
doubleTap={() => {
console.log("double tap");
}}
delay={200}
>
<Button title="Single or Double Tap" />
</DoubleClick>
</View>
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|delay
|number
|200
|Time for delay between taps
|singleTap
|function
|null
|callback for single tap event
|doubleTap
|function
|null
|callback for double tap event
MIT