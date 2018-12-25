A wrapper component for React Native which supports both double and single tap. Works on both Android and iOS.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-double-tap

Usage

export default class App extends React . Component { render() { return ( < View > < DoubleClick singleTap = {() => { console.log("single tap"); }} doubleTap={() => { console.log("double tap"); }} delay={200} > < Button title = "Single or Double Tap" /> </ DoubleClick > </ View > ); } }

Props

Property Type Default Description delay number 200 Time for delay between taps singleTap function null callback for single tap event doubleTap function null callback for double tap event

License

MIT