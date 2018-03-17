openbase logo
rnd

react-native-double-click

by Dwicao
1.0.5 (see all)

A Component Wrapper for Double Click/Tap

Readme

react-native-double-click

A Component Wrapper for Double Click/Tap, made for React Native, works on both Android and iOS.

Installation

  • npm install --save react-native-double-click

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  Text,
  View,
  Alert,
} from 'react-native';
import DoubleClick from 'react-native-double-click';

export default class doubleClicker extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super();

    this.handleClick = this.handleClick.bind(this);
  }

  handleClick() {
    Alert.alert('This is awesome \n Double tap succeed');
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={{ flex: 1, marginTop: 50 }}>
        <Text style={{ fontSize: 20 }}>
          Welcome to React Native!
        </Text>
        <DoubleClick onClick={this.handleClick}>
          <Text style={{ fontSize: 26 }}>
            Please tap me twice!
          </Text>
        </DoubleClick>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
delaynumber300(in milliseconds) How fast double click/tap be pressed (number below 200 might not worked)
radiusnumber20Radius for click/tap
onClickfunction() => Alert.alert('Double Tap Succeed')Execute function after double click/tap be pressed

License

MIT

