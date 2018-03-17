A Component Wrapper for Double Click/Tap, made for React Native, works on both Android and iOS.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-double-click

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Text, View, Alert, } from 'react-native' ; import DoubleClick from 'react-native-double-click' ; export default class doubleClicker extends Component { constructor () { super (); this .handleClick = this .handleClick.bind( this ); } handleClick() { Alert.alert( 'This is awesome

Double tap succeed' ); } render() { return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , marginTop: 50 }}> < Text style = {{ fontSize: 20 }}> Welcome to React Native! </ Text > < DoubleClick onClick = {this.handleClick} > < Text style = {{ fontSize: 26 }}> Please tap me twice! </ Text > </ DoubleClick > </ View > ); } }

Props

Property Type Default Description delay number 300 (in milliseconds) How fast double click/tap be pressed (number below 200 might not worked) radius number 20 Radius for click/tap onClick function () => Alert.alert('Double Tap Succeed') Execute function after double click/tap be pressed

License

MIT