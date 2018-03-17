A Component Wrapper for Double Click/Tap, made for React Native, works on both Android and iOS.
npm install --save react-native-double-click
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
Text,
View,
Alert,
} from 'react-native';
import DoubleClick from 'react-native-double-click';
export default class doubleClicker extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
this.handleClick = this.handleClick.bind(this);
}
handleClick() {
Alert.alert('This is awesome \n Double tap succeed');
}
render() {
return (
<View style={{ flex: 1, marginTop: 50 }}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 20 }}>
Welcome to React Native!
</Text>
<DoubleClick onClick={this.handleClick}>
<Text style={{ fontSize: 26 }}>
Please tap me twice!
</Text>
</DoubleClick>
</View>
);
}
}
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|delay
|number
|300
|(in milliseconds) How fast double click/tap be pressed (number below 200 might not worked)
|radius
|number
|20
|Radius for click/tap
|onClick
|function
|() => Alert.alert('Double Tap Succeed')
|Execute function after double click/tap be pressed
MIT