Load environment variables using
importstatements.
$ npm install react-native-dotenv
Breaking changes: moving from
v0.x to
v2.x changes both the setup and usage of this package. Please see the migration guide.
Many have been asking about the reasons behind recent changes in this repo. Please see the story wiki page.
This babel plugin lets you inject your environment variables into your react-native environment using dotenv for multiple environments.
.babelrc
Basic setup:
{
"plugins": [
["module:react-native-dotenv"]
]
}
If the defaults do not cut it for your project, this outlines the available options for your Babel configuration and their respective default values, but you do not need to add them if you are using the default settings.
{
"plugins": [
["module:react-native-dotenv", {
"envName": "APP_ENV",
"moduleName": "@env",
"path": ".env",
"blocklist": null,
"allowlist": null,
"blacklist": null, // DEPRECATED
"whitelist": null, // DEPRECATED
"safe": false,
"allowUndefined": true,
"verbose": false
}]
]
}
Note: for safe mode, it's highly recommended to set
allowUndefined to
false.
.env
API_URL=https://api.example.org
API_TOKEN=abc123
In users.js
import {API_URL, API_TOKEN} from "@env"
fetch(`${API_URL}/users`, {
headers: {
'Authorization': `Bearer ${API_TOKEN}`
}
})
Moving forward to a more inclusive language, terms like
white and
black are being moved away. Future versions will just use
allowlist and
blocklist while
whitelist/
blacklist are still supported.
It is possible to limit the scope of env variables that will be imported by specifying a
allowlist and/or a
blocklist as an array of strings.
{
"plugins": [
["module:react-native-dotenv", {
"blocklist": [
"GITHUB_TOKEN"
]
}]
]
}
{
"plugins": [
["module:react-native-dotenv", {
"allowlist": [
"API_URL",
"API_TOKEN"
]
}]
]
}
Enable safe mode to only allow environment variables defined in the
.env file. This will completely ignore everything that is already defined in the environment.
The
.env file has to exist.
{
"plugins": [
["module:react-native-dotenv", {
"safe": true
}]
]
}
Allow importing undefined variables, their value will be
undefined.
{
"plugins": [
["module:react-native-dotenv", {
"allowUndefined": true
}]
]
}
import {UNDEFINED_VAR} from '@env'
console.log(UNDEFINED_VAR === undefined) // true
When set to
false, an error will be thrown. This is no longer default behavior.
envName
One thing that we've noticed is that metro overwrites the test environment variable even if you specify a config, so we've added a way to fix this. By default, defining the
APP_ENV variable can be used to set your preferred environment, separate from
NODE_ENV.
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"start:staging": "APP_ENV=staging npx react-native start",
}
}
The above example would use the
.env.staging file. The standard word is
test, but go nuts.
To use your own defined name as the environment override, you can define it using
envName:
{
"plugins": [
["module:react-native-dotenv", {
"envName": "MY_ENV"
}]
]
}
Now you can define
MY_ENV:
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"start:staging": "MY_ENV=staging npx react-native start",
}
}
Note: if you're using
APP_ENV (or
envName), you should avoid using
development nor
production as values, and you should avoid having a
.env.development or
.env.production. This is a Babel and Node thing that I have little control over unfortunately and is consistent with many other platforms that have an override option, like Gatsby. If you want to use
development and
production, you should not use
APP_ENV (or
envName), but rather the built-in
NODE_ENV=development or
NODE_ENV=production.
This package now supports environment specific variables. This means you may now import environment variables from multiple files, i.e.
.env,
.env.development,
.env.production, and
.env.test. This is based on dotenv-flow.
Note: it is not recommended that you commit any sensitive information in
.env file to code in case your git repo is exposed. The best practice is to put a
.env.template or
.env.development.template that contains dummy values so other developers know what to configure. Then add your
.env and
.env.development to
.gitignore. You can also keep sensitive keys in a separate
.env.local (and respective
.env.local.template) in
.gitignore and you can use your other
.env files for non-sensitive config.
The base set of variables will be
.env and the environment-specific variables will overwrite them.
The variables will automatically be pulled from the appropriate environment and
development is the default. The choice of environment is based on your Babel environment first and if that value is not set, your NPM environment, which should actually be the same, but this makes it more robust.
In general, Release is
production and Debug is
development.
To choose, setup your scripts with
NODE_ENV for each environment
// package.json
{
"scripts": {
"start:development": "NODE_ENV=development npx react-native start",
"start:production": "NODE_ENV=production npx react-native start",
}
}
npm install @types/react-native-dotenv
Set the
moduleName in your Babel config as
react-native-dotenv.
{
"plugins": [
["module:react-native-dotenv", {
"moduleName": "react-native-dotenv"
}]
]
}
Import your variables from
react-native-dotenv:
import {API_URL} from 'react-native-dotenv'
console.log(API_URL)
types folder in your project
*.d.tsfile, say,
env.d.ts
declare module '@env' {
export const API_BASE: string;
}
Add all of your .env variables inside this module.
typeRoots field in your
tsconfig.json file:
{
...
"typeRoots": ["./src/types"],
...
}
When using with
babel-loader with caching enabled you will run into issues where environment changes won’t be picked up.
This is due to the fact that
babel-loader computes a
cacheIdentifier that does not take your environment into account.
You can easily clear the cache:
rm -rf node_modules/.cache/babel-loader/*
or
yarn start --reset-cache
or
expo r -c
or
Maybe a solution for updating package.json scripts:
"cc": "rimraf node_modules/.cache/babel-loader/*,",
"android": "npm run cc && react-native run-android",
"ios": "npm run cc && react-native run-ios",
Or you can override the default
cacheIdentifier to include some of your environment variables.
The tests that use
require('@env') are also not passing.
For nextjs, you must set
moduleName to
react-native-dotenv.
