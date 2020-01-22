Live document detection library. Returns either a URI or a base64 encoded string of the captured image, allowing you to easily store it or use it as you wish !
Features :
Use version >=1.4.1 if you are using react-native 0.48+
$ yarn add https://github.com/Michaelvilleneuve/react-native-document-scanner
$ react-native link react-native-document-scanner
Edit the
info.plist file in XCode and add the following permission :
NSCameraUsageDescription
Remember, this library uses your device camera, you can't run it on a simulator.
If you do not have it already in your project, you must link openCV in your
settings.gradle file
include ':openCVLibrary310'
project(':openCVLibrary310').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-document-scanner/android/openCVLibrary310')
Change manifest header to avoid "Manifest merger error". After you add
xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools" should look like this:
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package="com.<yourAppName>" xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools">
Add
tools:replace="android:allowBackup" in <application tag. It should look like this:
<application tools:replace="android:allowBackup" android:name=".MainApplication" android:label="@string/app_name" android:icon="@mipmap/ic_launcher" android:allowBackup="false" android:theme="@style/AppTheme">
Add Camera permissions request:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { View, Image } from "react-native";
import DocumentScanner from "react-native-document-scanner";
class YourComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<DocumentScanner
useBase64
saveInAppDocument={false}
onPictureTaken={data =>
this.setState({
image: data.croppedImage,
initialImage: data.initialImage,
rectangleCoordinates: data.rectangleCoordinates
})
}
overlayColor="rgba(255,130,0, 0.7)"
enableTorch={false}
brightness={0.3}
saturation={1}
contrast={1.1}
quality={0.5}
onRectangleDetect={({ stableCounter, lastDetectionType }) =>
this.setState({ stableCounter, lastDetectionType })
}
detectionCountBeforeCapture={5}
detectionRefreshRateInMS={50}
onPermissionsDenied={() => console.log("Permissions Denied")}
/>
<Image
source={{ uri: `data:image/jpeg;base64,${this.state.image}` }}
resizeMode="contain"
/>
</View>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Platform
|Default
|Type
|Description
|overlayColor
|Both
none
string
|Color of the detected rectangle : rgba recommended
|detectionCountBeforeCapture
|Both
5
integer
|Number of correct rectangle to detect before capture
|detectionRefreshRateInMS
|iOS
50
integer
|Time between two rectangle detection attempt
|enableTorch
|Both
false
bool
|Allows to active or deactivate flash during document detection
|useFrontCam
|iOS
false
bool
|Allows you to switch between front and back camera
|brightness
|iOS
0
float
|Increase or decrease camera brightness. Normal as default.
|saturation
|iOS
1
float
|Increase or decrease camera saturation. Set
0 for black & white
|contrast
|iOS
1
float
|Increase or decrease camera contrast. Normal as default
|quality
|iOS
0.8
float
|Image compression. Reduces both image size and quality
|useBase64
|iOS
false
bool
|If base64 representation should be passed instead of image uri's
|saveInAppDocument
|iOS
false
bool
|If should save in app document in case of not using base 64
|captureMultiple
|iOS
false
bool
|Keeps the scanner on after a successful capture
|onPermissionsDenied
|android
null
func
|Function to call when the Android permissions are denied
<DocumentScanner ref={ref => (this.scanner = ref)} />
this.scanner.capture();
|Props
|Params
|Type
|Description
|onRectangleDetect
{ stableCounter, lastDetectionType }
object
|See below
The returned object includes the following keys :
stableCounter
Number of correctly formated rectangle found (this number triggers capture once it goes above
detectionCountBeforeCapture)
lastDetectionType
Enum (0, 1 or 2) corresponding to the type of rectangle found
|Prop
|Params
|Type
|Description
|onPictureTaken
data
object
|Returns the captured image in an object
{ croppedImage: ('URI or BASE64 string'), initialImage: 'URI or BASE64 string', rectangleCoordinates: 'object of coordinates' }
If you want to use saveInAppDocument options, then don't forget to add those raws in .plist :
<key>LSSupportsOpeningDocumentsInPlace</key>
<true/>