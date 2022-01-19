🚧🚧 GH discussions available 🚧🚧
A React Native wrapper for:
UIDocumentPickerViewController
Intent.ACTION_GET_CONTENT
Windows.Storage.Pickers
|iOS
|Android
Requires RN >= 0.63, Android 5.0+ and iOS 11+
npm i --save react-native-document-picker
OR
yarn add react-native-document-picker
If you are using RN >= 0.63, only run
pod install from the ios directory. Then rebuild your project. Older RN versions are not supported.
DocumentPicker.pickMultiple(options) /
DocumentPicker.pickSingle(options) /
DocumentPicker.pick(options)
⚠️ Breaking in v6:
pick returns a
Promise<Array<DocumentPickerResponse>> instead of
Promise<DocumentPickerResponse>. If you were using
pick, change those usages to
pickSingle.
Use
pickMultiple,
pickSingle or
pick to open a document picker for the user to select file(s). All methods return a Promise.
DocumentPicker.pickDirectory()
Open a system directory picker. Returns a promise that resolves to (
{ uri: string }) of the directory selected by user.
DocumentPicker.pick(options) and
DocumentPicker.pickMultiple(options)
pick is the most universal, you can use
allowMultiSelection param to control whether or not user can select multiple files (
false by default). Returns a
Promise<Array<DocumentPickerResponse>>
pickSingle and
pickMultiple are "sugar functions" on top of
pick, and they might be removed in a future release for increased API clarity.
pickSingle only allows a single selection and the Promise will resolve to that single result (same behavior as
pick in v5)
pickMultiple allows multiple selection and the Promise will resolve to an array of results.
All of the options are optional
allowMultiSelection:
boolean
Whether or not selecting multiple files is allowed. For
pick, this is
false by default.
allowMultiSelection is
false for
pickSingle and
true for
pickMultiple and cannot be overridden for those calls.
type:
string|Array<string>
The type or types of documents to allow selection of. May be an array of types as single type string.
text/plain or partial MIME types such as
image/*. See common MIME types.
type is omitted it will be treated as
*/* or
public.item.
presentationStyle:
'fullScreen' | 'pageSheet' | 'formSheet' | 'overFullScreen'
Controls how the picker is presented, eg. on an iPad you may want to present it fullscreen. Defaults to
pageSheet.
mode:
"import" | "open"
Defaults to
import. If
mode is set to
import the document picker imports the file from outside to inside the sandbox, otherwise if
mode is set to
open the document picker opens the file right in place.
copyTo:
"cachesDirectory" | "documentDirectory"
If specified, the picked file is copied to
NSCachesDirectory /
NSDocumentDirectory (iOS) or
getCacheDir /
getFilesDir (Android). The uri of the copy will be available in result's
fileCopyUri. If copying the file fails (eg. due to lack of free space),
fileCopyUri will be
null, and more details about the error will be available in
copyError field in the result.
This should help if you need to work with the file(s) later on, because by default, the picked documents are temporary files. They remain available only until your application terminates. This may impact performance for large files, so keep this in mind if you expect users to pick particularly large files and your app does not need immediate read access.
On Android, this can be used to obtain local, on-device copy of the file (eg. if user picks a document from google drive, this will download it locally to the phone).
readContent:
boolean
Defaults to
false. If
readContent is set to true the content of the picked file/files will be read and supplied in the result object.
Be aware that this can introduce a huge performance hit in case of big files. (The files are read completely and into the memory and encoded to base64 afterwards to add them to the result object)
However reading the file directly from within the Thread which managed the picker can be necessary on Windows: Windows Apps can only read the Downloads folder and their own app folder by default and If a file is outside of these locations it cannot be acessed directly. However if the user picks the file through a file picker permissions to that file are granted implicitly.
In addition to the default locations, an app can access additional files and folders by declaring capabilities in the app manifest (see App capability declarations), or by calling a file picker to let the user pick files and folders for the app to access (see Open files and folders with a picker).
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/uwp/files/file-access-permissions
Unfortunately that permission is not granted to the whole app, but only the Thread which handled the filepicker. Therefore it can be useful to read the file directly.
You can use
react-native-fs on Android and IOS to read the picked file.
The
pick Promise resolves to an array of objects with the following keys.
uri
The URI representing the document picked by the user. On iOS this will be a
file:// URI for a temporary file in your app's container if
mode is not specified or set at
import otherwise it will be the original
file:// URI. On Android this will be a
content:// URI for a document provided by a DocumentProvider that must be accessed with a ContentResolver.
fileCopyUri
If
copyTo option is specified, this will point to a local copy of picked file. Otherwise, this is
null.
type
The MIME type of the file. On Android some DocumentProviders may not provide MIME types for their documents. On iOS this MIME type is based on the best MIME type for the file extension according to Apple's internal "Uniform Type Identifiers" database.
name
The display name of the file. This is normally the filename of the file, but Android does not guarantee that this will be a filename from all DocumentProviders.
size
The file size of the document. On Android some DocumentProviders may not provide this information for a document.
content
The base64 encoded content of the picked file if the option
readContent was set to
true.
DocumentPicker.types.*
DocumentPicker.types.* provides a few common types for use as
type values, these types will use the correct format for each platform (MIME types on Android, UTIs on iOS).
DocumentPicker.types.allFiles: All document types, on Android this is
*/*, on iOS is
public.item
DocumentPicker.types.images: All image types
DocumentPicker.types.plainText: Plain text files
DocumentPicker.types.audio: All audio types
DocumentPicker.types.pdf: PDF documents
DocumentPicker.types.zip: Zip files
DocumentPicker.types.csv: Csv files
DocumentPicker.types.doc: doc files
DocumentPicker.types.docx: docx files
DocumentPicker.types.ppt: ppt files
DocumentPicker.types.pptx: pptx files
DocumentPicker.types.xls: xls files
DocumentPicker.types.xlsx: xlsx files
DocumentPicker.isCancel(err)
If the user cancels the document picker without choosing a file (by pressing the system back button on Android or the Cancel button on iOS) the Promise will be rejected with a cancellation error. You can check for this error using
DocumentPicker.isCancel(err) allowing you to ignore it and cleanup any parts of your interface that may not be needed anymore.
DocumentPicker.isInProgress(err)
If the user somehow manages to open multiple file pickers (eg. due the app being unresponsive), then only the picked result from the last opened picker will be considered and the promises form previous opened pickers will be rejected with an error that you can check using
DocumentPicker.isInProgress().
This behavior might change in future to allow opening only a single picker at a time. The internal logic is currently implemented only on iOS.
DocumentPicker.releaseSecureAccess(uris: Array<string>)
If
mode is set to
open iOS is giving you a secure access to a file located outside from your sandbox.
In that case Apple is asking you to release the access as soon as you finish using the resource.
See the example app in
example folder.
Use blob support that is built into react native - see comment.
If you need to track upload progress, use
XMLHttpRequest see here
Alternatively, use https://github.com/johanneslumpe/react-native-fs
