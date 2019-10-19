openbase logo
rnd

react-native-doc-viewer

by Phil Pike
2.7.8 (see all)

React Native Doc Viewer (Supports file formats: xls,ppt,doc,xlsx,pptx,csv,docx,png,jpg,pdf,xml,binary ...)

Readme

react-native-doc-viewer npm versionPlatformLicense

nodei.co

A React Native bridge module: Document Viewer for files (pdf, png, jpg, xls, doc, ppt, xlsx, docx, pptx etc.)

2017 Roadmap

  • Download Progess Event Listener for big Files Android

2018 Roadmap

  • Android file without external Application
  • Windows Phone Support

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: THIS IS A OPEN SOURCE PROJECT, SOMETIMES I HAVE NO TIME TO DEVELOP THIS PROJECT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PULL REQUEST AND YOUR SUPPORT. I will continue to develop it as it is possible in time.

Changelog:

2.7.8 -   XLS Exmaple Local File IOS 97-2003
2.7.7 -   "react": "^16.3.0-alpha.1","react-native": "0.54.3"
2.7.5 -   Pull Request local file from LeMinh1995 + Pull Request podspec Form Linh1987
2.7.3 -   Example Local File
2.7.2 -   Progress Download Feedback in example and Done Button Callback IOS
2.7.1 -   Fix Progress IOS Download
2.6.9 -   Progress IOS DOWNLOAD Document Callback in Native Code
2.6.0 -   Android Openbase64
2.5.2 -   OpenDocAndroid
2.5.1 -   Cleanings
2.5.0  -  Update Project for React Native 0.50.3

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-doc-viewer --save

Automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-doc-viewer

CocoaPods installation

If your project uses CocoaPods to manage React installation (especially with Expo-detached project), most likely you will run into issue with header files not found as described here (https://docs.expo.io/versions/latest/guides/expokit.html#changing-native-dependencies "Changing Native Dependencies"). It will be helpful to follow these steps to have it compiled successfully:

  1. npm install react-native-doc-viewer --save

  2. Add the plugin dependency to your Podfile, pointing at the path where NPM installed it:

pod 'RNReactNativeDocViewer', path: '../node_modules/react-native-doc-viewer'

  1. Run pod install

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]

  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-doc-viewer and add RNDocViewer.xcodeproj

  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNDocViewer.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries

  4. Linked Frameworks and Libraries must have this 2 Libraries (AssetsLibrary.framework & QuickLook.framework). When not you have to add them.

    Alt text

    Alt text

  5. When you Show http Links don't forget to set APP Transport Security Settings -> Allow Arbitrary Loads to YES

Alt text

  1. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.philipphecht.RNDocViewerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNDocViewerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-doc-viewer'
project(':react-native-doc-viewer').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,   '../node_modules/react-native-doc-viewer/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-doc-viewer')

Windows on the Roadmap

Read it! :D

  1. In Visual Studio add the RNReactNativeDocViewer.sln in node_modules/react-native-react-native-doc-viewer/windows/RNReactNativeDocViewer.sln folder to their solution, reference from their app.
  2. Open up your MainPage.cs app
  • Add using com.Philipphecht.RNReactNativeDocViewer; to the usings at the top of the file
  • Add new RNReactNativeDocViewerPackage() to the List<IReactPackage> returned by the Packages method

API DOC

IOS Document Viewer Doc

resourcedescription
DoneButtonEventreturn true
RNDownloaderProgressreturn Progress Float
resourcedescription
openDoc{url:String,fileNameOptional:String (optional)}
openDocb64{url:String,fileName:String,fileType:String }
openDocBinaryinUrl{url:String,fileName:String,fileType:String }

Android Document Viewer Doc

resourcedescription
openDoc{url:String,fileName:String, cache:boolean}
openDocb64{url:String,fileName:String,fileType:String, cache:boolean }
openDocBinaryinUrlnot implemented yet

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
  Platform,
  Button,
  Alert,
  ActivityIndicator,
  NativeAppEventEmitter,
  DeviceEventEmitter,
  NativeModules,
  NativeEventEmitter,
  TouchableHighlight
} from 'react-native';
import OpenFile from 'react-native-doc-viewer';
var RNFS = require('react-native-fs');
var SavePath = Platform.OS === 'ios' ? RNFS.MainBundlePath : RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath;
export default class DocumentViewerExample extends Component {
 constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      animating: false,
      progress: "",
      donebuttonclicked: false,
    }
    this.eventEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(NativeModules.RNReactNativeDocViewer);
    this.eventEmitter.addListener('DoneButtonEvent', (data) => {
      /*
      *Done Button Clicked
      * return true
      */
      console.log(data.close);
      this.setState({donebuttonclicked: data.close});
    })
    this.didPressToObjcButton = this.didPressToObjcButton.bind(this);
  }

  componentDidMount(){
    // download progress
    this.eventEmitter.addListener(
      'RNDownloaderProgress',
      (Event) => {
        console.log("Progress - Download "+Event.progress  + " %")
        this.setState({progress: Event.progress + " %"});
      }

    );
  }

  componentWillUnmount (){
    this.eventEmitter.removeListener();
  }
  /*
  * Handle WWW File Method
  * fileType Default == "" you can use it, to set the File Extension (pdf,doc,xls,ppt etc) when in the Url the File Extension is missing.
  */
  handlePress = () => {
    this.setState({animating: true});
    if(Platform.OS === 'ios'){
      OpenFile.openDoc([{
        url:"https://calibre-ebook.com/downloads/demos/demo.docx",
        fileNameOptional:"test filename"
      }], (error, url) => {
         if (error) {
          this.setState({animating: false});
         } else {
          this.setState({animating: false});
           console.log(url)
         }
       })
    }else{
      //Android
      this.setState({animating: true});
      OpenFile.openDoc([{
        url:"https://www.huf-haus.com/fileadmin/Bilder/Header/ART_3/Header_HUF_Haus_ART_3___1_.jpg", // Local "file://" + filepath
        fileName:"sample",
        cache:false,
        fileType:"jpg"
      }], (error, url) => {
         if (error) {
          this.setState({animating: false});
           console.error(error);
         } else {
          this.setState({animating: false});
           console.log(url)
         }
       })
    }

  }


  /*
  * Handle Local File Method
  * fileType Default == "" you can use it, to set the File Extension (pdf,doc,xls,ppt etc) when in the Url the File Extension is missing.
  */
  handlePressLocal = () => {
    this.setState({animating: true});
    if(Platform.OS === 'ios'){
        OpenFile.openDoc([{url:SavePath+"/react-native-logo.jpg",
        fileNameOptional:"test filename"
      }], (error, url) => {
         if (error) {
          this.setState({animating: false});
         } else {
          this.setState({animating: false});
           console.log(url)
         }
       })
    }else{
      OpenFile.openDoc([{url:SavePath+"/demo.jpg",
        fileName:"sample",
        cache:false,
        fileType:"jpg"
      }], (error, url) => {
         if (error) {
          this.setState({animating: false});
         } else {
          this.setState({animating: false});
           console.log(url)
         }
       })

    }
  }

    handlePressLocalXLS = () => {
      this.setState({animating: true});
      if(Platform.OS === 'ios'){
          OpenFile.openDoc([{url:SavePath+"/SampleXLSFile_19kb.xls",
          fileNameOptional:"Sample XLS 94-2003"
        }], (error, url) => {
           if (error) {
            this.setState({animating: false});
           } else {
            this.setState({animating: false});
             console.log(url)
           }
         })
      }else{
        OpenFile.openDoc([{url:SavePath+"/demo.jpg",
          fileName:"sample",
          cache:false,
          fileType:"jpg"
        }], (error, url) => {
           if (error) {
            this.setState({animating: false});
           } else {
            this.setState({animating: false});
             console.log(url)
           }
         })

      }
    }


  /*
  * Binary in URL
  * Binary String in Url
  * fileType Default == "" you can use it, to set the File Extension (pdf,doc,xls,ppt etc) when in the Url you dont have an File Extensions
  */
  handlePressBinaryinUrl = () => {
    this.setState({animating: true});
    if(Platform.OS === 'ios'){
      OpenFile.openDocBinaryinUrl([{
        url:"https://storage.googleapis.com/need-sure/example",
        fileName:"sample",
        fileType:"xml"
      }], (error, url) => {
          if (error) {
            console.error(error);
            this.setState({animating: false});
          } else {
            console.log(url)
            this.setState({animating: false});
          }
        })
    }else{
      OpenFile.openDocBinaryinUrl([{
        url:"https://storage.googleapis.com/need-sure/example",
        fileName:"sample",
        fileType:"xml",
        cache:true
      }], (error, url) => {
          if (error) {
            console.error(error);
            this.setState({animating: false});
          } else {
            console.log(url)
            this.setState({animating: false});
          }
        })
    }
  }

  /*
  * Base64String
  * put only the base64 String without data:application/octet-stream;base64
  * fileType Default == "" you can use it, to set the File Extension (pdf,doc,xls,ppt etc) when in the Url you dont have an File Extensions
  */
  handlePressb64 = () => {
    if(Platform.OS === 'ios'){
      OpenFile.openDocb64([{
        base64:"{BASE64String}"
        fileName:"sample",
        fileType:"png"
      }], (error, url) => {
          if (error) {
            console.error(error);
          } else {
            console.log(url)
          }
        })
    }else{
      //Android
      OpenFile.openDocb64([{
        base64:"{BASE64String}"
        fileName:"sample",
        fileType:"png",
        cache:true /*Use Cache Folder Android*/
      }], (error, url) => {
          if (error) {
            console.error(error);
          } else {
            console.log(url)
          }
        })
    }

    /*
  * Video File
  */
  handlePressVideo = () => {
    if(Platform.OS === 'ios'){
      OpenFile.playMovie(video, (error, url) => {
                if (error) {
                    console.error(error);
                } else {
                    console.log(url)
                }
            })
    }else{
      Alert.alert("Android coming soon");
    }
  }


  <Button
          onPress={this.handlePress.bind(this)}
          title="Press Me Open Doc Url"
          accessibilityLabel="See a Document"
        />
        <Button
          onPress={this.handlePressBinaryinUrl.bind(this)}
          title="Press Me Open BinaryinUrl"
          accessibilityLabel="See a Document"
        />
         <Button
          onPress={this.handlePressLocal.bind(this)}
          title="Press Me Open Doc Path"
          accessibilityLabel="See a Document"
        />
        <Button
          onPress={this.handlePressLocalXLS.bind(this)}
          title="Press Me Open XLS DOC Path"
          accessibilityLabel="See a Document"
        />
        <Button
          onPress={this.handlePressb64.bind(this)}
          title="Press Me Open Base64 String"
          accessibilityLabel="See a Document"
        />
        <Button
          onPress={()=>this.handlePressVideo("http://www.sample-videos.com/video/mp4/720/big_buck_bunny_720p_1mb.mp4")}
          title="Press Me Open Video"
          accessibilityLabel="See a Document"
        />
}

Screenshots

Alt text

Alt text

Alt text

Copyright (c) 2017-present, Philipp Hecht philipp.hecht@icloud.com

Donation

If this project help you reduce time to develop, you can give me a cup of coffee :)

Etherum wallet: 0x124F99647a904240945d8B582eEf1E3CD6D00a8a

