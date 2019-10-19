A React Native bridge module: Document Viewer for files (pdf, png, jpg, xls, doc, ppt, xlsx, docx, pptx etc.)

IMPORTANT INFORMATION: THIS IS A OPEN SOURCE PROJECT, SOMETIMES I HAVE NO TIME TO DEVELOP THIS PROJECT. THANK YOU FOR YOUR PULL REQUEST AND YOUR SUPPORT. I will continue to develop it as it is possible in time.

2 .7 .8 - XLS Exmaple Local File IOS 97 -2003 2 .7 .7 - " react ": "^16 .3 .0-alpha .1 "," react-native ": "0 .54 .3 " 2 .7 .5 - Pull Request local file from LeMinh1995 + Pull Request podspec Form Linh1987 2 .7 .3 - Example Local File 2 .7 .2 - Progress Download Feedback in example and Done Button Callback IOS 2 .7 .1 - Fix Progress IOS Download 2 .6 .9 - Progress IOS DOWNLOAD Document Callback in Native Code 2 .6 .0 - Android Openbase64 2 .5 .2 - OpenDocAndroid 2 .5 .1 - Cleanings 2 .5 .0 - Update Project for React Native 0 .50 .3

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-doc-viewer --save

Automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-doc-viewer

CocoaPods installation

If your project uses CocoaPods to manage React installation (especially with Expo-detached project), most likely you will run into issue with header files not found as described here (https://docs.expo.io/versions/latest/guides/expokit.html#changing-native-dependencies "Changing Native Dependencies"). It will be helpful to follow these steps to have it compiled successfully:

npm install react-native-doc-viewer --save Add the plugin dependency to your Podfile, pointing at the path where NPM installed it:

pod 'RNReactNativeDocViewer', path: '../node_modules/react-native-doc-viewer'

Run pod install

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-doc-viewer and add RNDocViewer.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNDocViewer.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Linked Frameworks and Libraries must have this 2 Libraries (AssetsLibrary.framework & QuickLook.framework). When not you have to add them. When you Show http Links don't forget to set APP Transport Security Settings -> Allow Arbitrary Loads to YES

Run your project ( Cmd+R )

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.philipphecht.RNDocViewerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNDocViewerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-doc-viewer' project ( ':react-native-doc-viewer' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-doc-viewer/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-doc-viewer' )

Windows on the Roadmap

In Visual Studio add the RNReactNativeDocViewer.sln in node_modules/react-native-react-native-doc-viewer/windows/RNReactNativeDocViewer.sln folder to their solution, reference from their app. Open up your MainPage.cs app

Add using com.Philipphecht.RNReactNativeDocViewer; to the usings at the top of the file

to the usings at the top of the file Add new RNReactNativeDocViewerPackage() to the List<IReactPackage> returned by the Packages method

API DOC

IOS Document Viewer Doc

resource description DoneButtonEvent return true RNDownloaderProgress return Progress Float

resource description openDoc {url:String,fileNameOptional:String (optional)} openDocb64 {url:String,fileName:String,fileType:String } openDocBinaryinUrl {url:String,fileName:String,fileType:String }

Android Document Viewer Doc

resource description openDoc {url:String,fileName:String, cache:boolean} openDocb64 {url:String,fileName:String,fileType:String, cache:boolean } openDocBinaryinUrl not implemented yet

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, Platform, Button, Alert, ActivityIndicator, NativeAppEventEmitter, DeviceEventEmitter, NativeModules, NativeEventEmitter, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native' ; import OpenFile from 'react-native-doc-viewer' ; var RNFS = require ( 'react-native-fs' ); var SavePath = Platform.OS === 'ios' ? RNFS.MainBundlePath : RNFS.DocumentDirectoryPath; export default class DocumentViewerExample extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { animating : false , progress : "" , donebuttonclicked : false , } this .eventEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(NativeModules.RNReactNativeDocViewer); this .eventEmitter.addListener( 'DoneButtonEvent' , (data) => { console .log(data.close); this .setState({ donebuttonclicked : data.close}); }) this .didPressToObjcButton = this .didPressToObjcButton.bind( this ); } componentDidMount(){ this .eventEmitter.addListener( 'RNDownloaderProgress' , (Event) => { console .log( "Progress - Download " +Event.progress + " %" ) this .setState({ progress : Event.progress + " %" }); } ); } componentWillUnmount (){ this .eventEmitter.removeListener(); } handlePress = () => { this .setState({ animating : true }); if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ){ OpenFile.openDoc([{ url : "https://calibre-ebook.com/downloads/demos/demo.docx" , fileNameOptional : "test filename" }], (error, url) => { if (error) { this .setState({ animating : false }); } else { this .setState({ animating : false }); console .log(url) } }) } else { this .setState({ animating : true }); OpenFile.openDoc([{ url : "https://www.huf-haus.com/fileadmin/Bilder/Header/ART_3/Header_HUF_Haus_ART_3___1_.jpg" , fileName : "sample" , cache : false , fileType : "jpg" }], (error, url) => { if (error) { this .setState({ animating : false }); console .error(error); } else { this .setState({ animating : false }); console .log(url) } }) } } handlePressLocal = () => { this .setState({ animating : true }); if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ){ OpenFile.openDoc([{ url :SavePath+ "/react-native-logo.jpg" , fileNameOptional : "test filename" }], (error, url) => { if (error) { this .setState({ animating : false }); } else { this .setState({ animating : false }); console .log(url) } }) } else { OpenFile.openDoc([{ url :SavePath+ "/demo.jpg" , fileName : "sample" , cache : false , fileType : "jpg" }], (error, url) => { if (error) { this .setState({ animating : false }); } else { this .setState({ animating : false }); console .log(url) } }) } } handlePressLocalXLS = () => { this .setState({ animating : true }); if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ){ OpenFile.openDoc([{ url :SavePath+ "/SampleXLSFile_19kb.xls" , fileNameOptional : "Sample XLS 94-2003" }], (error, url) => { if (error) { this .setState({ animating : false }); } else { this .setState({ animating : false }); console .log(url) } }) } else { OpenFile.openDoc([{ url :SavePath+ "/demo.jpg" , fileName : "sample" , cache : false , fileType : "jpg" }], (error, url) => { if (error) { this .setState({ animating : false }); } else { this .setState({ animating : false }); console .log(url) } }) } } handlePressBinaryinUrl = () => { this .setState({ animating : true }); if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ){ OpenFile.openDocBinaryinUrl([{ url : "https://storage.googleapis.com/need-sure/example" , fileName : "sample" , fileType : "xml" }], (error, url) => { if (error) { console .error(error); this .setState({ animating : false }); } else { console .log(url) this .setState({ animating : false }); } }) } else { OpenFile.openDocBinaryinUrl([{ url : "https://storage.googleapis.com/need-sure/example" , fileName : "sample" , fileType : "xml" , cache : true }], (error, url) => { if (error) { console .error(error); this .setState({ animating : false }); } else { console .log(url) this .setState({ animating : false }); } }) } } handlePressb64 = () => { if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ){ OpenFile.openDocb64([{ base64 : "{BASE64String}" fileName : "sample" , fileType : "png" }], (error, url) => { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { console .log(url) } }) } else { OpenFile.openDocb64([{ base64 : "{BASE64String}" fileName : "sample" , fileType : "png" , cache : true }], (error, url) => { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { console .log(url) } }) } handlePressVideo = () => { if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ){ OpenFile.playMovie(video, (error, url) => { if (error) { console .error(error); } else { console .log(url) } }) } else { Alert.alert( "Android coming soon" ); } } <Button onPress={ this .handlePress.bind( this )} title= "Press Me Open Doc Url" accessibilityLabel= "See a Document" /> <Button onPress={this.handlePressBinaryinUrl.bind(this)} title="Press Me Open BinaryinUrl" accessibilityLabel="See a Document" /> <Button onPress={this.handlePressLocal.bind(this)} title="Press Me Open Doc Path" accessibilityLabel="See a Document" /> <Button onPress={this.handlePressLocalXLS.bind(this)} title="Press Me Open XLS DOC Path" accessibilityLabel="See a Document" /> <Button onPress={this.handlePressb64.bind(this)} title="Press Me Open Base64 String" accessibilityLabel="See a Document" /> <Button onPress={()=>this.handlePressVideo("http://www.sample-videos.com/video/mp4/720/big_buck_bunny_720p_1mb.mp4")} title="Press Me Open Video" accessibilityLabel="See a Document" /> }

Copyright (c) 2017-present, Philipp Hecht philipp.hecht@icloud.com

