This module brings "Display: none" (css style) to turn on/off components from render. Using this module will improve your app performance and appearance with the enter/exit animations.
$ npm install react-native-display --save
import Display from 'react-native-display';
<Display enable={this.state.enable}>
<Text> My custom components </Text>
</Display>
enter/exit props using react-native-animatable for animation name.
|Prop
|Description
|Default
enable
true to render.
false to not render.
true
defaultDuration
|Default duration for enter and exit animations.
250
enterDuration
|Duration for enter animation.
250
exitDuration
|Duration for exit animation.
250
enter
|Animation name to run when render (enable=true).
Example: enter='fadeIn'
|None
exit
|Animation name to run when not render (enable=false).
Example: exit='fadeOut'
|None
style
|Same react-native style for
View.
|None
keepAlive
|When enable=false
If
true components will hide only (
componentWillUnmount() will not fire).
If
false components will not render at all. Use it on complex components or on modules that required init on everytime that they are mount (for example: react-native-camera).
false
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
AppRegistry,
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
Button,
} from 'react-native';
import Display from 'react-native-display';
export default class testdisplay extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {enable: true};
}
toggleDisplay() {
let toggle = !this.state.enable;
this.setState({enable: toggle});
}
render() {
return (
<View>
<View style={styles.button}>
<Button
onPress={this.toggleDisplay.bind(this)}
title="Toggle display"
color="#34495e"
accessibilityLabel="Toggle display for show/hide circles"
/>
</View>
<View style={styles.center}>
<Display
enable={this.state.enable}
enterDuration={500}
exitDuration={250}
exit="fadeOutLeft"
enter="fadeInLeft"
>
<View style={[styles.circle, {backgroundColor: '#2ecc71'}]} />
</Display>
<Display
enable={this.state.enable}
enterDuration={500}
exitDuration={250}
exit="fadeOutDown"
enter="fadeInUp"
>
<View style={[styles.circle, {backgroundColor: '#9b59b6'}]} />
</Display>
<Display
enable={this.state.enable}
enterDuration={500}
exitDuration={250}
exit="fadeOutRight"
enter="fadeInRight"
>
<View style={[styles.circle, {backgroundColor: '#3498db'}]} />
</Display>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = {
button: {
padding: 10,
margin: 15,
},
center: {
flexDirection: 'row',
justifyContent: 'space-between',
alignItems: 'center',
},
circle: {
borderRadius: 50,
height: 100,
width: 100,
margin: 15
},
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('testdisplay', () => testdisplay);