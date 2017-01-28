openbase logo
react-native-display

by Danny Michaeli
1.0.8 (see all)

This module brings "Display: none" (css style) to turn on/off components from render. Using this module will improve your app performance and appearance with the enter/exit animations.

Documentation
Readme

react-native-display

This module brings "Display: none" (css style) to turn on/off components from render. Using this module will improve your app performance and appearance with the enter/exit animations.

intro

Installation

$ npm install react-native-display --save

Dependencies

react-native-animatable

Usage

import Display from 'react-native-display';

Then, easy as:

<Display enable={this.state.enable}>
  <Text> My custom components </Text>
</Display>

Properties

enter/exit props using react-native-animatable for animation name.

PropDescriptionDefault
enabletrue to render. false to not render.true
defaultDurationDefault duration for enter and exit animations.250
enterDurationDuration for enter animation.250
exitDurationDuration for exit animation.250
enterAnimation name to run when render (enable=true).
Example: enter='fadeIn'		None
exitAnimation name to run when not render (enable=false).
Example: exit='fadeOut'		None
styleSame react-native style for View.None
keepAliveWhen enable=false
If true components will hide only (componentWillUnmount() will not fire).
If false components will not render at all. Use it on complex components or on modules that required init on everytime that they are mount (for example: react-native-camera).		false

Using inspector to validate that after exit animation component will not render:

demo2

Full example:

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
  Button,
} from 'react-native';

import Display from 'react-native-display';

export default class testdisplay extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {enable: true};
  }

  toggleDisplay() {
    let toggle = !this.state.enable;
    this.setState({enable: toggle});
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <View style={styles.button}>
          <Button
            onPress={this.toggleDisplay.bind(this)}
            title="Toggle display"
            color="#34495e"
            accessibilityLabel="Toggle display for show/hide circles"
          />
        </View>
        <View style={styles.center}>
          <Display 
            enable={this.state.enable} 
            enterDuration={500} 
            exitDuration={250}
            exit="fadeOutLeft"
            enter="fadeInLeft"
          >
            <View style={[styles.circle, {backgroundColor: '#2ecc71'}]} />
          </Display>
          <Display 
            enable={this.state.enable} 
            enterDuration={500} 
            exitDuration={250}
            exit="fadeOutDown"
            enter="fadeInUp"
          >
            <View style={[styles.circle, {backgroundColor: '#9b59b6'}]} />
          </Display>
          <Display 
            enable={this.state.enable} 
            enterDuration={500} 
            exitDuration={250}
            exit="fadeOutRight"
            enter="fadeInRight"
          >
            <View style={[styles.circle, {backgroundColor: '#3498db'}]} />
          </Display>
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = {
  button: {
    padding: 10,
    margin: 15,
  },
  center: {
    flexDirection: 'row',
    justifyContent: 'space-between',
    alignItems: 'center',
  },
  circle: {
    borderRadius: 50,
    height: 100,
    width: 100,
    margin: 15
  },
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('testdisplay', () => testdisplay);

Result:

demo

TODO:

  • On start animation done event
  • On exit animation done event

