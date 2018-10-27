openbase logo
react-native-dismiss-keyboard

by Daniel Schmidt
1.0.0 (see all)

A simple way to dismiss the keyboard programmatically in a react native application

npm
GitHub
Documentation
15.8K

GitHub Stars

96

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-dismiss-keyboard CircleCi npm version Downloads

A simple way to dismiss the keyboard programmatically in a react native application. A demo app can be found here.

Deprecated for React Native >= 0.35

This module extracts code from an undocumented React Native feature. The reason I wrote it is that the import of the internal module failed after updating and in some specific setups. The feature is now documented in React Native and may be used directly with the React Native Keyboard API. If your React Native version is high enough I can only encourage you to use React Natives implementation.

Web Views

This module targets React Native Views, therefore the solution will not work in React Native Web Views. Please use an alternative solution in your Web Views Javascript.

Add it to your project

  1. Run npm install react-native-dismiss-keyboard --save
  2. To import the library choose one of these options
  • var dismissKeyboard = require('react-native-dismiss-keyboard');

  • import dismissKeyboard from 'react-native-dismiss-keyboard';
  1. Run 
    dismissKeyboard()
    anywhere in your code to close the keyboard.

Support

React Native Versionreact-native-dismiss-keyboard Version
>= 0.11 & < 0.23< 1.0
>= 0.23>= 1.0
>= 0.36React Native Keyboard API

If you experience any restrictions or if it works on other versions, please let us know.

Contribution

Please make sure to run the tests before proposing a PR by running npm test.

