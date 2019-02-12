openbase logo
react-native-directed-scrollview

by Chris Fisher
2.0.0 (see all)

UNMAINTAINED- see below. A natively implemented scrollview component which lets you specify different scroll directions for child content.

93

146

3yrs ago

10

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

UNMAINTAINED

This library is no longer actively maintained and is not guaranteed to work with the latest version of React Native. Feel free to fork the repo and/or adapt the code.

react-native-directed-scrollview

demo

A natively implemented scrollview component which lets you specify different scroll directions for child content.

The iOS implementation extends the default UIScrollView component, whereas the Android implementation is custom and aims to provide some limited parity with the iOS api.

The following props are supported:

PropDefaultDescription
scrollEnabledtrueWhen false, the view cannot be scrolled via touch interaction.
pinchGestureEnabledtrueWhen true, ScrollView allows use of pinch gestures to zoom in and out.
minimumZoomScale1.0How far the content can zoom out.
maximumZoomScale1.0How far the content can zoom in.
bouncestrueWhether content bounces at the limits when scrolling.
bouncesZoomtrueWhether content bounces at the limits when zooming.
alwaysBounceHorizontalfalseWhen bounces is enabled, content will bounce horizontally even if the content is smaller than the bounds of the scroll view.
alwaysBounceVerticalfalseWhen bounces is enabled, content will bounce vertically even if the content is smaller than the bounds of the scroll view..
ios showsVerticalScrollIndicatortrueWhether vertical scroll bars are visible.
ios showsHorizontalScrollIndicatortrueWhether horizontal scroll bars are visible.

The following methods are supported:

MethodExampleDescription
scrollToscrollTo({x: 100, y: 100, animated: true})Scrolls to a given x and y offset.

Installation

  • npm install react-native-directed-scrollview --save
  • react-native link (or rnpm link)

Usage

To work properly this component requires that a fixed-size content container be specified through the contentContainerStyle prop.

import ScrollView, { ScrollViewChild } from 'react-native-directed-scrollview';
...

export default class Example extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <ScrollView
        bounces={true}
        bouncesZoom={true}
        maximumZoomScale={2.0}
        minimumZoomScale={0.5}
        showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false}
        showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}
        contentContainerStyle={styles.contentContainer}
        style={styles.container}
      >
        <ScrollViewChild scrollDirection={'both'}>
          // multi-directional scrolling content here...
        </ScrollViewChild>
        <ScrollViewChild scrollDirection={'vertical'}>
          // vertically scrolling content here...
        </ScrollViewChild>
        <ScrollViewChild scrollDirection={'horizontal'}>
          // horizontally scrolling content here...
        </ScrollViewChild>
      </ScrollView>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
  },
  contentContainer: {
    height: 1000,
    width: 1000,
  },
})

See the example project for more detail.

