This library is no longer actively maintained and is not guaranteed to work with the latest version of React Native. Feel free to fork the repo and/or adapt the code.
A natively implemented scrollview component which lets you specify different scroll directions for child content.
The iOS implementation extends the default UIScrollView component, whereas the Android implementation is custom and aims to provide some limited parity with the iOS api.
The following props are supported:
|Prop
|Default
|Description
scrollEnabled
true
|When false, the view cannot be scrolled via touch interaction.
pinchGestureEnabled
true
|When true, ScrollView allows use of pinch gestures to zoom in and out.
minimumZoomScale
1.0
|How far the content can zoom out.
maximumZoomScale
1.0
|How far the content can zoom in.
bounces
true
|Whether content bounces at the limits when scrolling.
bouncesZoom
true
|Whether content bounces at the limits when zooming.
alwaysBounceHorizontal
false
|When
bounces is enabled, content will bounce horizontally even if the content is smaller than the bounds of the scroll view.
alwaysBounceVertical
false
|When
bounces is enabled, content will bounce vertically even if the content is smaller than the bounds of the scroll view..
|ios
showsVerticalScrollIndicator
true
|Whether vertical scroll bars are visible.
|ios
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator
true
|Whether horizontal scroll bars are visible.
The following methods are supported:
|Method
|Example
|Description
scrollTo
scrollTo({x: 100, y: 100, animated: true})
|Scrolls to a given x and y offset.
npm install react-native-directed-scrollview --save
react-native link (or
rnpm link)
To work properly this component requires that a fixed-size content container be specified through the contentContainerStyle prop.
import ScrollView, { ScrollViewChild } from 'react-native-directed-scrollview';
...
export default class Example extends Component {
render() {
return (
<ScrollView
bounces={true}
bouncesZoom={true}
maximumZoomScale={2.0}
minimumZoomScale={0.5}
showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false}
showsVerticalScrollIndicator={false}
contentContainerStyle={styles.contentContainer}
style={styles.container}
>
<ScrollViewChild scrollDirection={'both'}>
// multi-directional scrolling content here...
</ScrollViewChild>
<ScrollViewChild scrollDirection={'vertical'}>
// vertically scrolling content here...
</ScrollViewChild>
<ScrollViewChild scrollDirection={'horizontal'}>
// horizontally scrolling content here...
</ScrollViewChild>
</ScrollView>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
contentContainer: {
height: 1000,
width: 1000,
},
})
See the example project for more detail.