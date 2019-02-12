UNMAINTAINED

This library is no longer actively maintained and is not guaranteed to work with the latest version of React Native. Feel free to fork the repo and/or adapt the code.

A natively implemented scrollview component which lets you specify different scroll directions for child content.

The iOS implementation extends the default UIScrollView component, whereas the Android implementation is custom and aims to provide some limited parity with the iOS api.

The following props are supported:

Prop Default Description scrollEnabled true When false, the view cannot be scrolled via touch interaction. pinchGestureEnabled true When true, ScrollView allows use of pinch gestures to zoom in and out. minimumZoomScale 1.0 How far the content can zoom out. maximumZoomScale 1.0 How far the content can zoom in. bounces true Whether content bounces at the limits when scrolling. bouncesZoom true Whether content bounces at the limits when zooming. alwaysBounceHorizontal false When bounces is enabled, content will bounce horizontally even if the content is smaller than the bounds of the scroll view. alwaysBounceVertical false When bounces is enabled, content will bounce vertically even if the content is smaller than the bounds of the scroll view.. ios showsVerticalScrollIndicator true Whether vertical scroll bars are visible. ios showsHorizontalScrollIndicator true Whether horizontal scroll bars are visible.

The following methods are supported:

Method Example Description scrollTo scrollTo({x: 100, y: 100, animated: true}) Scrolls to a given x and y offset.

Installation

npm install react-native-directed-scrollview --save

react-native link (or rnpm link )

Usage

To work properly this component requires that a fixed-size content container be specified through the contentContainerStyle prop.

import ScrollView, { ScrollViewChild } from 'react-native-directed-scrollview' ; ... export default class Example extends Component { render() { return ( < ScrollView bounces = {true} bouncesZoom = {true} maximumZoomScale = {2.0} minimumZoomScale = {0.5} showsHorizontalScrollIndicator = {false} showsVerticalScrollIndicator = {false} contentContainerStyle = {styles.contentContainer} style = {styles.container} > < ScrollViewChild scrollDirection = { ' both '}> // multi-directional scrolling content here... </ ScrollViewChild > < ScrollViewChild scrollDirection = { ' vertical '}> // vertically scrolling content here... </ ScrollViewChild > < ScrollViewChild scrollDirection = { ' horizontal '}> // horizontally scrolling content here... </ ScrollViewChild > </ ScrollView > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , }, contentContainer : { height : 1000 , width : 1000 , }, })

See the example project for more detail.