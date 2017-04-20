Although this package is designed for React Native, it also works on Expo.

Introduction

As a web developer we tend to use like width: 50% or height: 70%

With this package you are able to give style your React Native Component easily

By just { width: width(50) } or { height: height(70) }

Or you could give a size of your font to be a total of screen size

Like { fontSize: totalSize(2) } (this means the font size will be 2% of your total size of the screen)

See example usage below for more details

Installation

npm install --save react-native-dimension

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View, } from 'react-native' ; import { width, height, totalSize } from 'react-native-dimension' ; class MyExample extends Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < View style = {styles.textWrapper} > < Text style = {styles.myText} > Yeah... This is awesome! </ Text > </ View > </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , marginTop : 20 , }, textWrapper : { height : height( 70 ), width : width( 80 ), backgroundColor : 'yellow' , }, myText : { fontSize : totalSize( 2 ) } }); export default MyExample;

License

MIT