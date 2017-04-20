openbase logo
rnd

react-native-dimension

by Dwicao
1.0.6 (see all)

A React Native Dimension for Responsive Layout

Overview

642

31

5yrs ago

1

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

react-native-dimension

Although this package is designed for React Native, it also works on Expo.

Introduction

As a web developer we tend to use like width: 50% or height: 70%
With this package you are able to give style your React Native Component easily
By just { width: width(50) } or { height: height(70) }
Or you could give a size of your font to be a total of screen size
Like { fontSize: totalSize(2) } (this means the font size will be 2% of your total size of the screen)
See example usage below for more details

Installation

  • npm install --save react-native-dimension

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
} from 'react-native';
import { width, height, totalSize } from 'react-native-dimension';

class MyExample extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <View style={styles.textWrapper}>
          <Text style={styles.myText}>Yeah... This is awesome!</Text>
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    marginTop: 20,
  },
  textWrapper: {
    height: height(70), // 70% of height device screen
    width: width(80), // 80% of width device screen
    backgroundColor: 'yellow',
  },
  myText: {
    fontSize: totalSize(2) // 2% of total screen size
  }
});

export default MyExample;

License

MIT

