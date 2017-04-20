Although this package is designed for React Native, it also works on Expo.
As a web developer we tend to use like
width: 50% or
height: 70%
With this package you are able to give style your React Native Component easily
By just
{ width: width(50) } or
{ height: height(70) }
Or you could give a size of your font to be a total of screen size
Like
{ fontSize: totalSize(2) } (this means the font size will be 2% of your total size of the screen)
See example usage below for more details
npm install --save react-native-dimension
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
StyleSheet,
Text,
View,
} from 'react-native';
import { width, height, totalSize } from 'react-native-dimension';
class MyExample extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={styles.textWrapper}>
<Text style={styles.myText}>Yeah... This is awesome!</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
marginTop: 20,
},
textWrapper: {
height: height(70), // 70% of height device screen
width: width(80), // 80% of width device screen
backgroundColor: 'yellow',
},
myText: {
fontSize: totalSize(2) // 2% of total screen size
}
});
export default MyExample;
MIT