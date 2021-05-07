openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-dialogs

by react-native-dialogs
1.1.1 (see all)

React Native wrappers for https://github.com/afollestad/material-dialogs

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.2K

GitHub Stars

592

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Dialog

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Buggy

Readme

react-native-dialogs

All Contributors

An Android only module for Material Design dialogs. This is a wrapper over afollestad/material-dialogs. This module is designed for Android only with no plans to support iOS.

Table of Contents

Installation

  1. Install:

    • Using npm: npm install react-native-dialogs --save
    • Using Yarn: yarn add react-native-dialogs

  2. Link:

    • react-native link react-native-dialogs
    • Or if this fails, link manually using these steps

  3. Compile application using react-native run-android

Manual Linking

Follow these steps if automatic linking (react-native link) failed.

  1. In android/app/build.gradle, add the dependency to your app build:

    dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-dialogs') // Add this
}

  2. In android/build.gradle, it should already be there, but in case it is not, add Jitpack maven repository to download the library afollestad/material-dialogs:

    allprojects {
    repositories {
        ...
        jcenter() // Add this if it is not already here
        ...
    }
}

  3. In android/settings.gradle:

    rootProject.name = ...
...
include ':react-native-dialogs' // Add this
project(':react-native-dialogs').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-dialogs/android') // Add this

...
include ':app'

  4. Import and add package, in android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java:

    ...
import android.app.Application;
...

import com.aakashns.reactnativedialogs.ReactNativeDialogsPackage; // Add new import

...

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
  ...
  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
      new MainReactPackage(),
      ...
      new ReactNativeDialogsPackage() // Add the package here
    );
  }
}

Usage

  1. Import it in your JS:

    import DialogAndroid from 'react-native-dialogs';

  2. Call API:

    class Blah extends Component {
    render() {
        return <Button title="Show DialogAndroid" onPress={this.showDialogAndroid} />
    }

    showDialogAndroid = async () => {
        const { action } = await DialogAndroid.alert('Title', 'Message');
        switch (action) {
            case DialogAndroid.actionPositive:
                console.log('positive!')
                break;
            case DialogAndroid.actionNegative:
                console.log('negative!')
                break;
            case DialogAndroid.actionNeutral:
                console.log('neutral!')
                break;
            case DialogAndroid.actionDismiss:
                console.log('dismissed!')
                break;
        }
    }
}

API

Properties

defaults

{ positiveText: 'OK' }

The default options to be used by all methods. To modify this, either directly manipulate with DialogAndroid.defaults = { ... } or use assignDefaults

actionDismiss

static actionDismiss = "actionDismiss"

actionNegative

static actionNegative = "actionNegative"

actionNeutral

static actionNeutral = "actionNeutral"

actionPositive

static actionPositive = "actionPositive"

listPlain

static listPlain = "listPlain"

listRadio

static listRadio = "listRadio"

listCheckbox

static listCheckbox = "listCheckbox"

progressHorizontal

static progressHorizontal = "progressHorizontal"

Methods

alert
static alert(
    title: Title,
    content: Content,
    options: OptionsAlert
): Promise<
    {| action: "actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive" |} |
    {| action: "actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive", checked: boolean |}
>

Shows a dialog.

ParameterTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
titlestring, null, voidTitle of dialog
contentstring, null, voidMessage of dialog
optionsOptionsAlertSee OptionsAlert
assignDefaults
static assignDefaults({
    [string]: value
): void

Set default colors for example, so you don't have to provide it on every method call.

{ positiveText: 'OK' }

dismiss
static dismiss(): void

Hides the currently showing dialog.

prompt
static prompt(
    title?: null | string,
    content?: null | string,
    options: OptionsPrompt
): Promise<
    {| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss" |} |
    {| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral", checked: boolean |} |
    {| action: "actionPositive", text: string |} |
    {| action: "actionPositive", text: string, checked: boolean |}
>

Shows a dialog with a text input field.

ParameterTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
titlestring, null, voidTitle of dialog
contentstring, null, voidMessage of dialog
optionsOptionsPromptSee OptionsPrompt
showPicker
static showPicker(
    title?: null | string,
    content?: null | string,
    options: OptionsPicker
): Promise<
    {| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss" |} |
    {| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss", checked: boolean |} |
    {| action: "actionSelect", selectedItem: ListItem |} |
    {| action: "actionSelect", selectedItem: ListItem, checked: boolean |} |
    {| action: "actionSelect", selectedItems: ListItem[] |} |
    {| action: "actionSelect", selectedItems: ListItem[], checked: boolean |}
>

Shows a regular alert, but also with items that can be selected.

ParameterTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
titlestring, null, voidTitle of dialog
contentstring, null, voidMessage of dialog
optionsOptionsPickerSee OptionsPrompt
showProgress
static showProgress(
    content?: null | string,
    options: OptionsProgress
): Promise<{| action:"actionDismiss" |}>

Shows a progress dialog. By default no buttons are shown, and hardware back button does not close it. You must close it with DialogAndroid.dismiss().

ParameterTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
contentstring, null, voidMessage of dialog
optionsOptionsProgressSee OptionsPrompt

Types

Flow is used as the typing system.

Internal Types

type ActionType
"actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive" | "actionSelect"
type ListItem
{ label:string } | { label:string, id:any } | {}

Notes

  • If label key does not exist, specify which key should be used as the label with labelKey property of OptionsPicker.
  • id is only required if selectedId/selectedIds needs to be used.
    • If id key does not exist, specify which key should be used as the id with idKey property of OptionsPicker.
type ListType
"listCheckbox" | "listPlain" | "listRadio"
type OptionsAlert
{
    ...OptionsCommon
}
KeyTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
...OptionsCommonOptionsCommonSee OptionsCommon
type OptionsCommon
{
    cancelable?: boolean,
    checkboxDefaultValue?: boolean
    checkboxLabel?: string,
    content?: string,
    contentColor?: string,
    contentIsHtml?: boolean,
    forceStacking?: boolean,
    linkColor?: ColorValue,
    negativeColor?: ColorValue,
    negativeText?: string,
    neutralColor?: ColorValue,
    neutralText?: string,
    positiveColor?: ColorValue,
    positiveText?: string, // default "OK"
    backgroundColor?: ColorValue,
    title?: string,
    titleColor?: ColorValue,
}
KeyTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
cancelablebooleanIf tapping outside of dialog area, or hardware back button, should dismiss dialog.
checkboxDefaultValuebooleanfalseThe initial state of the checkbox. Does nothing if checkboxLabel is not set.
checkboxLabelstringIf set, then there is a checkbox shown at the bottom of the dialog with this label
contentstringDialog message
contentColorColorValueColor of dialog message
contentIsHtmlbooleanIf dialog message should be parsed as html. (supported tags include: <a>, <img>, etc)
forceStackingbooleanIf you have multiple action buttons that together are too wide to fit on one line, the dialog will stack the buttons to be vertically oriented.
linkColorColorValueIf contentIsHtml is true, and content contains <a> tags, these are colored with this color
negativeColorColorValue
negativeTextstringIf falsy, button is not shown.
neutralColorColorValue
neutralTextstringShows button in far left with this string as label. If falsy, button is not shown.
positiveColorColorValue
positiveTextstringIf falsy, button is not shown.
backgroundColorColorValue
titlestringTitle of dialog
titleColorColorValueColor of title
type OptionsProgress
{
    contentColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'contentColor'>,
    contentIsHtml: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'contentIsHtml'>,
    linkColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'linkColor'>,
    style?: ProgressStyle,
    title: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'title'>,
    titleColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'titleColor'>',
    widgetColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'widgetColor'>
}
KeyTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
contentColorOptionsCommon#contentColorSee OptionsCommon#contentColor
contentIsHtmlOptionsCommon#contentIsHtmlSee OptionsCommon#contentIsHtml
linkColorOptionsCommon#linkColorSee OptionsCommon#linkColor
styleProgressStyleSee ProgressStyle
titleOptionsCommon#titleSee OptionsCommon#title
titleColorOptionsCommon#titleColorSee OptionsCommon#titleColor
widgetColorColorValueColor of progress indicator
type OptionsPicker

{| ...OptionsCommon, type?: typeof ListType.listPlain, maxNumberOfItems?: number, items: ListItemJustLabel[], |} | {| ...OptionsCommon, type?: typeof ListType.listPlain, maxNumberOfItems?: number, items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // radio - no preselected ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustLabel[], |} | {| // radio - no preselected ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemFull ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemFull[], selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemJustlabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustLabel[], idKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemJustId ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustId[], labelKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemBare[], idKey: string, labelKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // checklist - no preselected - ListItemJustLabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustLabel[] |} | {| // checklist - no preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemFull ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemFull[], selectedIds: any[] |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemJustlabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustLabel[], idKey: string, selectedIds: any |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemJustId ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustId[], labelKey: string, selectedIds: any |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemBare[], idKey: string, labelKey: string, selectedIds: any |}

KeyTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
OptionsCommonOptionsCommonSee OptionsCommon
idKeystring"id"
itemsListItem[]YesSee ListItem
labelKeystring"label"
maxNumberOfItemsnumberIf you want to set a max amount of visible items in a list
neutralIsClearbooleanPressing the neutral button causes the dialog to be closed and selectedItems to be an empty array. Only works if neutralText is also supplied.
selectedIdanyThe respective radio will be selected on dialog show. If no such id is found, then nothing is selected. Only applicable if type is DialogAndroid.listRadio. Requires that items[] contain key described by idKey.
selectedIdsany[]The respective checkbox will be selected on dialog show. If no such id is found, nothing is selected for that id. Only applicable if type is DialogAndroid.listCheckbox. Requires that items[] contain key described by idKey.
typeListTypeDialogAndroid.listPlainSee ListType
widgetColorColorValueColor of radio or checkbox
type OptionsPrompt
{
    ...OptionsCommon,
    keyboardType?:
      | 'numeric'
      | 'number-pad'
      | 'numeric-password'
      | 'decimal-pad'
      | 'email-address'
      | 'password'
      | 'phone-pad'
      | 'url',
    defaultValue?: string,
    placeholder?: string,
    allowEmptyInput?: boolean,
    minLength?: number,
    maxLength?: number,
    widgetColor?: ColorValue
}
KeyTypeDefaultRequiredDescription
OptionsCommonOptionsCommonSee OptionsCommon
widgetColorColorValueColor of field underline and cursor
type ProgressStyle
"progressHorizontal"

Examples

To see the examples redone with checkboxLabel see this PR - Github :: aakashns/react-native-dialogs - #86

Progress Dialog

DialogAndroid.showProgress('Downloading...', {
    style: DialogAndroid.progressHorizontal // omit this to get circular
});
setTimeout(DialogAndroid.dismiss, 5000);

Basic List

const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Pick a fruit', null, {
    items: [
        { label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
        { label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
        { label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
    ]
});
if (selectedItem) {
    // when negative button is clicked, selectedItem is not present, so it doesn't get here
    console.log('You selected item:', selectedItem);
}

Radio List

Set positiveText to null for auto-dismiss behavior on press of a radio button item.

const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Pick a fruit', null, {
    // positiveText: null, // if positiveText is null, then on select of item, it dismisses dialog
    negativeText: 'Cancel',
    type: DialogAndroid.listRadio,
    selectedId: 'apple',
    items: [
        { label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
        { label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
        { label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
    ]
});
if (selectedItem) {
    // when negative button is clicked, selectedItem is not present, so it doesn't get here
    console.log('You picked:', selectedItem);
}
Without auto-dismiss

Here we pass in a string to positiveText, this prevents the auto-dismiss on select of a radio item.

const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Pick a fruit', null, {
    positiveText: 'OK', // this is what makes disables auto dismiss
    negativeText: 'Cancel',
    type: DialogAndroid.listRadio,
    selectedId: 'apple',
    items: [
        { label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
        { label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
        { label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
    ]
});
if (selectedItem) {
    // when negative button is clicked, selectedItem is not present, so it doesn't get here
    console.log('You picked:', selectedItem);
}

Checklist

const { selectedItems } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Select multiple fruits', null, {
    type: DialogAndroid.listCheckbox,
    selectedIds: ['apple', 'orange'],
    items: [
        { label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
        { label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
        { label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
    ]
});
if (selectedItems) {
    if (!selectedItems.length) {
        console.log('You selected no items.');
    } else {
        console.log('You selected items:', selectedItems);
    }
}
With clear list button

We can make the neutral button be a special button. Pressing it will clear the list and close the dialog. If you want this behavior, set neutralIsClear to true and also set neutralText to a string. Both of these properties must be set.

const { selectedItems } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Select multiple fruits', null, {
    type: DialogAndroid.listCheckbox,
    selectedIds: ['apple', 'orange'],
    neutralIsClear: true, /////// added this
    neutralText: 'Clear', /////// added this
    items: [
        { label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
        { label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
        { label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
    ]
});
if (selectedItems) {
    if (!selectedItems.length) {
        console.log('You selected no items.');
    } else {
        console.log('You selected items:', selectedItems);
    }
}

Prompt

const { action, text } = await DialogAndroid.prompt('Title - optional', 'Message - optional');
if (action === DialogAndroid.actionPositive) {
    console.log(`You submitted: "${text}"`);
}

HTML

DialogAndroid.alert('Title', `This is a link <a href="https://www.duckduckgo.com/">DuckDuckGo</a>`, {
    contentIsHtml: true
});

assignDefaults

You can set some defaults so you don't have to change it everytime.

DialogAndroid.assignDefaults({
    title: 'Default Title',
    positiveText: null,
    contentColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2)',
    widgetColor: 'blue'
})

Now any time you omit or pass undefined to contentColor, widgetColor, or title, it will use the defaults we assigned here.

DialogAndroid.alert(undefined, 'message here')

This will show title "Default Title", with no positive button, and the color of the message will be 20% black. If you did Dialog.showProgress, the progress indicator would be blue. etc.

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Vojtech Novak
💬 💻 🤔 👀
Noitidart
💻 📖 💡 🤔
Alisson Carvalho
💻
Anthony Ou
💻
Ashley White
💻
Bee
💻
BrianSo
💻

Byron Wang
💻
Farzad Abdolhosseini
💻
Geoffrey Goh
🐛 💻
Gustavo Fão Valvassori
💻 🤔
Henrik
📖
heydabop
💻
Huang Yu
💻

Iragne
💻
Janic Duplessis
💻
jeffchienzabinet
💻
Jeremy Dagorn
📖
jykun
💻
Mattias Pfeiffer
📖
pureday
📖

Radek Czemerys
💻
Ricardo Fuhrmann
📖
Ross
💻
Vinicius Zaramella
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation1
Hard to Use1
Slow0
Buggy1
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Mahdi SaghrounSiliana7 Ratings0 Reviews
Make it work ,make it right, make it fast
3 months ago
Poor Documentation
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

rnd
react-native-dialogPure JavaScript React-Native dialog
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
13K
rne
react-native-easy-permissionsReact Native: Native Easy Permissions
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
1
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rna
react-native-awesome-alertsAwesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4K
rnp
react-native-popup-dialogA react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
4K
rns
react-native-simple-dialogs⚛ Cross-platform React Native dialogs based on the Modal component
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial