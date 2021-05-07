An Android only module for Material Design dialogs. This is a wrapper over afollestad/material-dialogs. This module is designed for Android only with no plans to support iOS.

Installation

Install: Using npm: npm install react-native-dialogs --save

Using Yarn: yarn add react-native-dialogs Link: react-native link react-native-dialogs

Or if this fails, link manually using these steps Compile application using react-native run-android

Manual Linking

Follow these steps if automatic linking ( react-native link ) failed.

In android/app/build.gradle , add the dependency to your app build: dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-dialogs' ) } In android/build.gradle , it should already be there, but in case it is not, add Jitpack maven repository to download the library afollestad/material-dialogs: allprojects { repositories { ... jcenter () ... } } In android/settings.gradle : rootProject .name = ... ... include ':react-native-dialogs' project ( ':react-native-dialogs' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-dialogs/android' ) ... include ':app' Import and add package, in android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java : ... import android.app.Application; ... import com.aakashns.reactnativedialogs.ReactNativeDialogsPackage; ... public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), ... new ReactNativeDialogsPackage() ); } }

Usage

Import it in your JS: import DialogAndroid from 'react-native-dialogs' ; Call API: class Blah extends Component { render() { return < Button title = "Show DialogAndroid" onPress = {this.showDialogAndroid} /> } showDialogAndroid = async () => { const { action } = await DialogAndroid.alert('Title', 'Message'); switch (action) { case DialogAndroid.actionPositive: console.log('positive!') break; case DialogAndroid.actionNegative: console.log('negative!') break; case DialogAndroid.actionNeutral: console.log('neutral!') break; case DialogAndroid.actionDismiss: console.log('dismissed!') break; } } }

API

Properties

defaults

{ positiveText: 'OK' }

The default options to be used by all methods. To modify this, either directly manipulate with DialogAndroid.defaults = { ... } or use assignDefaults

actionDismiss

static actionDismiss = "actionDismiss"

actionNegative

static actionNegative = "actionNegative"

actionNeutral

static actionNeutral = "actionNeutral"

actionPositive

static actionPositive = "actionPositive"

listPlain

static listPlain = "listPlain"

listRadio

static listRadio = "listRadio"

listCheckbox

static listCheckbox = "listCheckbox"

progressHorizontal

static progressHorizontal = "progressHorizontal"

Methods

alert

static alert ( title: Title, content: Content, options: OptionsAlert ) : Promise< {| action: "actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive" |} | {| action: "actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive" , checked: boolean |} >

Shows a dialog.

Parameter Type Default Required Description title string, null, void Title of dialog content string, null, void Message of dialog options OptionsAlert See OptionsAlert

assignDefaults

static assignDefaults({ [ string ]: value ): void

Set default colors for example, so you don't have to provide it on every method call.

{ positiveText: 'OK' }

dismiss

static dismiss () : void

Hides the currently showing dialog.

prompt

static prompt( title?: null | string , content?: null | string , options: OptionsPrompt ): Promise < {| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss" |} | {| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" , checked: boolean |} | {| action: "actionPositive" , text: string |} | {| action: "actionPositive" , text: string , checked: boolean |} >

Shows a dialog with a text input field.

Parameter Type Default Required Description title string, null, void Title of dialog content string, null, void Message of dialog options OptionsPrompt See OptionsPrompt

showPicker

static showPicker( title?: null | string , content?: null | string , options: OptionsPicker ): Promise < {| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss" |} | {| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss" , checked: boolean |} | {| action: "actionSelect" , selectedItem: ListItem |} | {| action: "actionSelect" , selectedItem: ListItem, checked: boolean |} | {| action: "actionSelect" , selectedItems: ListItem[] |} | {| action: "actionSelect" , selectedItems: ListItem[], checked: boolean |} >

Shows a regular alert, but also with items that can be selected.

Parameter Type Default Required Description title string, null, void Title of dialog content string, null, void Message of dialog options OptionsPicker See OptionsPrompt

showProgress

static showProgress( content?: null | string , options: OptionsProgress ): Promise <{| action: "actionDismiss" |}>

Shows a progress dialog. By default no buttons are shown, and hardware back button does not close it. You must close it with DialogAndroid.dismiss() .

Parameter Type Default Required Description content string, null, void Message of dialog options OptionsProgress See OptionsPrompt

Types

Flow is used as the typing system.

Internal Types

type ActionType

"actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive" | "actionSelect"

type ListItem

{ label :string } | { label :string, id :any } | {}

Notes

If label key does not exist, specify which key should be used as the label with labelKey property of OptionsPicker .

key does not exist, specify which key should be used as the label with property of . id is only required if selectedId / selectedIds needs to be used. If id key does not exist, specify which key should be used as the id with idKey property of OptionsPicker .

is only required if / needs to be used.

type ListType

"listCheckbox" | "listPlain" | "listRadio"

type OptionsAlert

{ .. .OptionsCommon }

Key Type Default Required Description ...OptionsCommon OptionsCommon See OptionsCommon

type OptionsCommon

{ cancelable?: boolean , checkboxDefaultValue?: boolean checkboxLabel?: string , content?: string , contentColor?: string , contentIsHtml?: boolean , forceStacking?: boolean , linkColor?: ColorValue, negativeColor?: ColorValue, negativeText?: string , neutralColor?: ColorValue, neutralText?: string , positiveColor?: ColorValue, positiveText?: string , backgroundColor?: ColorValue, title?: string , titleColor?: ColorValue, }

Key Type Default Required Description cancelable boolean If tapping outside of dialog area, or hardware back button, should dismiss dialog. checkboxDefaultValue boolean false The initial state of the checkbox. Does nothing if checkboxLabel is not set. checkboxLabel string If set, then there is a checkbox shown at the bottom of the dialog with this label content string Dialog message contentColor ColorValue Color of dialog message contentIsHtml boolean If dialog message should be parsed as html. (supported tags include: <a> , <img> , etc) forceStacking boolean If you have multiple action buttons that together are too wide to fit on one line, the dialog will stack the buttons to be vertically oriented. linkColor ColorValue If contentIsHtml is true, and content contains <a> tags, these are colored with this color negativeColor ColorValue negativeText string If falsy, button is not shown. neutralColor ColorValue neutralText string Shows button in far left with this string as label. If falsy, button is not shown. positiveColor ColorValue positiveText string If falsy, button is not shown. backgroundColor ColorValue title string Title of dialog titleColor ColorValue Color of title

type OptionsProgress

{ contentColor: $PropertyType <OptionsCommon, 'contentColor' >, contentIsHtml: $PropertyType <OptionsCommon, 'contentIsHtml' >, linkColor: $PropertyType <OptionsCommon, 'linkColor' >, style?: ProgressStyle, title: $PropertyType <OptionsCommon, 'title' >, titleColor: $PropertyType <OptionsCommon, 'titleColor' > ', widgetColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, ' widgetColor '> }

Key Type Default Required Description contentColor OptionsCommon#contentColor See OptionsCommon#contentColor contentIsHtml OptionsCommon#contentIsHtml See OptionsCommon#contentIsHtml linkColor OptionsCommon#linkColor See OptionsCommon#linkColor style ProgressStyle See ProgressStyle title OptionsCommon#title See OptionsCommon#title titleColor OptionsCommon#titleColor See OptionsCommon#titleColor widgetColor ColorValue Color of progress indicator

type OptionsPicker

{| ...OptionsCommon, type?: typeof ListType.listPlain, maxNumberOfItems?: number, items: ListItemJustLabel[], |} | {| ...OptionsCommon, type?: typeof ListType.listPlain, maxNumberOfItems?: number, items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // radio - no preselected ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustLabel[], |} | {| // radio - no preselected ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemFull ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemFull[], selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemJustlabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustLabel[], idKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemJustId ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustId[], labelKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemBare[], idKey: string, labelKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // checklist - no preselected - ListItemJustLabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustLabel[] |} | {| // checklist - no preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemFull ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemFull[], selectedIds: any[] |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemJustlabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustLabel[], idKey: string, selectedIds: any |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemJustId ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustId[], labelKey: string, selectedIds: any |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemBare[], idKey: string, labelKey: string, selectedIds: any |}

Key Type Default Required Description OptionsCommon OptionsCommon See OptionsCommon idKey string "id" items ListItem [] Yes See ListItem labelKey string "label" maxNumberOfItems number If you want to set a max amount of visible items in a list neutralIsClear boolean Pressing the neutral button causes the dialog to be closed and selectedItems to be an empty array. Only works if neutralText is also supplied. selectedId any The respective radio will be selected on dialog show. If no such id is found, then nothing is selected. Only applicable if type is DialogAndroid.listRadio . Requires that items[] contain key described by idKey . selectedIds any[] The respective checkbox will be selected on dialog show. If no such id is found, nothing is selected for that id. Only applicable if type is DialogAndroid.listCheckbox . Requires that items[] contain key described by idKey . type ListType DialogAndroid.listPlain See ListType widgetColor ColorValue Color of radio or checkbox

type OptionsPrompt

{ ...OptionsCommon, keyboardType?: | 'numeric' | 'number-pad' | 'numeric-password' | 'decimal-pad' | 'email-address' | 'password' | 'phone-pad' | 'url' , defaultValue?: string , placeholder?: string , allowEmptyInput?: boolean , minLength?: number , maxLength?: number , widgetColor?: ColorValue }

Key Type Default Required Description OptionsCommon OptionsCommon See OptionsCommon widgetColor ColorValue Color of field underline and cursor

type ProgressStyle

"progressHorizontal"

Examples

To see the examples redone with checkboxLabel see this PR - Github :: aakashns/react-native-dialogs - #86

Progress Dialog

DialogAndroid.showProgress( 'Downloading...' , { style : DialogAndroid.progressHorizontal }); setTimeout(DialogAndroid.dismiss, 5000 );

Basic List

const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker( 'Pick a fruit' , null , { items : [ { label : 'Apple' , id : 'apple' }, { label : 'Orange' , id : 'orange' }, { label : 'Pear' , id : 'pear' } ] }); if (selectedItem) { console .log( 'You selected item:' , selectedItem); }

Radio List

Set positiveText to null for auto-dismiss behavior on press of a radio button item.

const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker( 'Pick a fruit' , null , { negativeText : 'Cancel' , type : DialogAndroid.listRadio, selectedId : 'apple' , items : [ { label : 'Apple' , id : 'apple' }, { label : 'Orange' , id : 'orange' }, { label : 'Pear' , id : 'pear' } ] }); if (selectedItem) { console .log( 'You picked:' , selectedItem); }

Without auto-dismiss

Here we pass in a string to positiveText , this prevents the auto-dismiss on select of a radio item.

const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker( 'Pick a fruit' , null , { positiveText : 'OK' , negativeText : 'Cancel' , type : DialogAndroid.listRadio, selectedId : 'apple' , items : [ { label : 'Apple' , id : 'apple' }, { label : 'Orange' , id : 'orange' }, { label : 'Pear' , id : 'pear' } ] }); if (selectedItem) { console .log( 'You picked:' , selectedItem); }

Checklist

const { selectedItems } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker( 'Select multiple fruits' , null , { type : DialogAndroid.listCheckbox, selectedIds : [ 'apple' , 'orange' ], items : [ { label : 'Apple' , id : 'apple' }, { label : 'Orange' , id : 'orange' }, { label : 'Pear' , id : 'pear' } ] }); if (selectedItems) { if (!selectedItems.length) { console .log( 'You selected no items.' ); } else { console .log( 'You selected items:' , selectedItems); } }

With clear list button

We can make the neutral button be a special button. Pressing it will clear the list and close the dialog. If you want this behavior, set neutralIsClear to true and also set neutralText to a string. Both of these properties must be set.

const { selectedItems } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker( 'Select multiple fruits' , null , { type : DialogAndroid.listCheckbox, selectedIds : [ 'apple' , 'orange' ], neutralIsClear : true , neutralText : 'Clear' , items : [ { label : 'Apple' , id : 'apple' }, { label : 'Orange' , id : 'orange' }, { label : 'Pear' , id : 'pear' } ] }); if (selectedItems) { if (!selectedItems.length) { console .log( 'You selected no items.' ); } else { console .log( 'You selected items:' , selectedItems); } }

Prompt

const { action, text } = await DialogAndroid.prompt( 'Title - optional' , 'Message - optional' ); if (action === DialogAndroid.actionPositive) { console .log( `You submitted: " ${text} "` ); }

HTML

DialogAndroid.alert( 'Title' , `This is a link <a href="https://www.duckduckgo.com/">DuckDuckGo</a>` , { contentIsHtml : true });

assignDefaults

You can set some defaults so you don't have to change it everytime.

DialogAndroid.assignDefaults({ title : 'Default Title' , positiveText : null , contentColor : 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2)' , widgetColor : 'blue' })

Now any time you omit or pass undefined to contentColor , widgetColor , or title , it will use the defaults we assigned here.

DialogAndroid.alert( undefined , 'message here' )

This will show title "Default Title", with no positive button, and the color of the message will be 20% black. If you did Dialog.showProgress , the progress indicator would be blue. etc.

