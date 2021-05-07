An Android only module for Material Design dialogs. This is a wrapper over afollestad/material-dialogs. This module is designed for Android only with no plans to support iOS.
Install:
Link:
react-native link react-native-dialogs
Compile application using
react-native run-android
Follow these steps if automatic linking (
react-native link) failed.
In
android/app/build.gradle, add the dependency to your app build:
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-dialogs') // Add this
}
In
android/build.gradle, it should already be there, but in case it is not, add Jitpack maven repository to download the library afollestad/material-dialogs:
allprojects {
repositories {
...
jcenter() // Add this if it is not already here
...
}
}
In
android/settings.gradle:
rootProject.name = ...
...
include ':react-native-dialogs' // Add this
project(':react-native-dialogs').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-dialogs/android') // Add this
...
include ':app'
Import and add package, in
android/app/src/main/.../MainApplication.java:
...
import android.app.Application;
...
import com.aakashns.reactnativedialogs.ReactNativeDialogsPackage; // Add new import
...
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
...
new ReactNativeDialogsPackage() // Add the package here
);
}
}
Import it in your JS:
import DialogAndroid from 'react-native-dialogs';
Call API:
class Blah extends Component {
render() {
return <Button title="Show DialogAndroid" onPress={this.showDialogAndroid} />
}
showDialogAndroid = async () => {
const { action } = await DialogAndroid.alert('Title', 'Message');
switch (action) {
case DialogAndroid.actionPositive:
console.log('positive!')
break;
case DialogAndroid.actionNegative:
console.log('negative!')
break;
case DialogAndroid.actionNeutral:
console.log('neutral!')
break;
case DialogAndroid.actionDismiss:
console.log('dismissed!')
break;
}
}
}
defaults
{ positiveText: 'OK' }
The default options to be used by all methods. To modify this, either directly manipulate with
DialogAndroid.defaults = { ... } or use
assignDefaults
actionDismiss
static actionDismiss = "actionDismiss"
actionNegative
static actionNegative = "actionNegative"
actionNeutral
static actionNeutral = "actionNeutral"
actionPositive
static actionPositive = "actionPositive"
listPlain
static listPlain = "listPlain"
listRadio
static listRadio = "listRadio"
listCheckbox
static listCheckbox = "listCheckbox"
progressHorizontal
static progressHorizontal = "progressHorizontal"
alert
static alert(
title: Title,
content: Content,
options: OptionsAlert
): Promise<
{| action: "actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive" |} |
{| action: "actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive", checked: boolean |}
>
Shows a dialog.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|title
string, null, void
|Title of dialog
|content
string, null, void
|Message of dialog
|options
OptionsAlert
|See
OptionsAlert
assignDefaults
static assignDefaults({
[string]: value
): void
Set default colors for example, so you don't have to provide it on every method call.
{ positiveText: 'OK' }
dismiss
static dismiss(): void
Hides the currently showing dialog.
prompt
static prompt(
title?: null | string,
content?: null | string,
options: OptionsPrompt
): Promise<
{| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss" |} |
{| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral", checked: boolean |} |
{| action: "actionPositive", text: string |} |
{| action: "actionPositive", text: string, checked: boolean |}
>
Shows a dialog with a text input field.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|title
string, null, void
|Title of dialog
|content
string, null, void
|Message of dialog
|options
OptionsPrompt
|See
OptionsPrompt
showPicker
static showPicker(
title?: null | string,
content?: null | string,
options: OptionsPicker
): Promise<
{| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss" |} |
{| action: "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionDismiss", checked: boolean |} |
{| action: "actionSelect", selectedItem: ListItem |} |
{| action: "actionSelect", selectedItem: ListItem, checked: boolean |} |
{| action: "actionSelect", selectedItems: ListItem[] |} |
{| action: "actionSelect", selectedItems: ListItem[], checked: boolean |}
>
Shows a regular alert, but also with items that can be selected.
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|title
string, null, void
|Title of dialog
|content
string, null, void
|Message of dialog
|options
OptionsPicker
|See
OptionsPrompt
showProgress
static showProgress(
content?: null | string,
options: OptionsProgress
): Promise<{| action:"actionDismiss" |}>
Shows a progress dialog. By default no buttons are shown, and hardware back button does not close it. You must close it with
DialogAndroid.dismiss().
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|content
string, null, void
|Message of dialog
|options
OptionsProgress
|See
OptionsPrompt
Flow is used as the typing system.
type ActionType
"actionDismiss" | "actionNegative" | "actionNeutral" | "actionPositive" | "actionSelect"
type ListItem
{ label:string } | { label:string, id:any } | {}
Notes
label key does not exist, specify which key should be used as the label with
labelKey property of
OptionsPicker.
id is only required if
selectedId/
selectedIds needs to be used.
id key does not exist, specify which key should be used as the id with
idKey property of
OptionsPicker.
type ListType
"listCheckbox" | "listPlain" | "listRadio"
type OptionsAlert
{
...OptionsCommon
}
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|...OptionsCommon
OptionsCommon
|See
OptionsCommon
type OptionsCommon
{
cancelable?: boolean,
checkboxDefaultValue?: boolean
checkboxLabel?: string,
content?: string,
contentColor?: string,
contentIsHtml?: boolean,
forceStacking?: boolean,
linkColor?: ColorValue,
negativeColor?: ColorValue,
negativeText?: string,
neutralColor?: ColorValue,
neutralText?: string,
positiveColor?: ColorValue,
positiveText?: string, // default "OK"
backgroundColor?: ColorValue,
title?: string,
titleColor?: ColorValue,
}
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|cancelable
boolean
|If tapping outside of dialog area, or hardware back button, should dismiss dialog.
|checkboxDefaultValue
boolean
false
|The initial state of the checkbox. Does nothing if
checkboxLabel is not set.
|checkboxLabel
string
|If set, then there is a checkbox shown at the bottom of the dialog with this label
|content
string
|Dialog message
|contentColor
ColorValue
|Color of dialog message
|contentIsHtml
boolean
|If dialog message should be parsed as html. (supported tags include:
<a>,
<img>, etc)
|forceStacking
boolean
|If you have multiple action buttons that together are too wide to fit on one line, the dialog will stack the buttons to be vertically oriented.
|linkColor
ColorValue
|If
contentIsHtml is true, and
content contains
<a> tags, these are colored with this color
|negativeColor
ColorValue
|negativeText
string
|If falsy, button is not shown.
|neutralColor
ColorValue
|neutralText
string
|Shows button in far left with this string as label. If falsy, button is not shown.
|positiveColor
ColorValue
|positiveText
string
|If falsy, button is not shown.
|backgroundColor
ColorValue
|title
string
|Title of dialog
|titleColor
ColorValue
|Color of title
type OptionsProgress
{
contentColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'contentColor'>,
contentIsHtml: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'contentIsHtml'>,
linkColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'linkColor'>,
style?: ProgressStyle,
title: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'title'>,
titleColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'titleColor'>',
widgetColor: $PropertyType<OptionsCommon, 'widgetColor'>
}
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|contentColor
OptionsCommon#contentColor
|See
OptionsCommon#contentColor
|contentIsHtml
OptionsCommon#contentIsHtml
|See
OptionsCommon#contentIsHtml
|linkColor
OptionsCommon#linkColor
|See
OptionsCommon#linkColor
|style
ProgressStyle
|See
ProgressStyle
|title
OptionsCommon#title
|See
OptionsCommon#title
|titleColor
OptionsCommon#titleColor
|See
OptionsCommon#titleColor
|widgetColor
ColorValue
|Color of progress indicator
type OptionsPicker
{| ...OptionsCommon, type?: typeof ListType.listPlain, maxNumberOfItems?: number, items: ListItemJustLabel[], |} | {| ...OptionsCommon, type?: typeof ListType.listPlain, maxNumberOfItems?: number, items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // radio - no preselected ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustLabel[], |} | {| // radio - no preselected ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemFull ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemFull[], selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemJustlabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustLabel[], idKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemJustId ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemJustId[], labelKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // radio - preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listRadio, widgetColor?: ColorValue // radio color items: ListItemBare[], idKey: string, labelKey: string, selectedId: any |} | {| // checklist - no preselected - ListItemJustLabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustLabel[] |} | {| // checklist - no preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemBare[], labelKey: string |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemFull ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemFull[], selectedIds: any[] |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemJustlabel ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustLabel[], idKey: string, selectedIds: any |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemJustId ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemJustId[], labelKey: string, selectedIds: any |} | {| // checklist - preselected - ListItemBare ...OptionsCommon, type: typeof ListType.listCheckbox, neutralIsClear?: boolean, widgetColor?: ColorValue, // checkbox color items: ListItemBare[], idKey: string, labelKey: string, selectedIds: any |}
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|OptionsCommon
OptionsCommon
|See
OptionsCommon
|idKey
string
|"id"
|items
ListItem[]
|Yes
|See
ListItem
|labelKey
string
|"label"
|maxNumberOfItems
number
|If you want to set a max amount of visible items in a list
|neutralIsClear
boolean
|Pressing the neutral button causes the dialog to be closed and
selectedItems to be an empty array. Only works if
neutralText is also supplied.
|selectedId
any
|The respective radio will be selected on dialog show. If no such id is found, then nothing is selected. Only applicable if
type is
DialogAndroid.listRadio. Requires that
items[] contain key described by
idKey.
|selectedIds
any[]
|The respective checkbox will be selected on dialog show. If no such id is found, nothing is selected for that id. Only applicable if
type is
DialogAndroid.listCheckbox. Requires that
items[] contain key described by
idKey.
|type
ListType
DialogAndroid.listPlain
|See
ListType
|widgetColor
ColorValue
|Color of radio or checkbox
type OptionsPrompt
{
...OptionsCommon,
keyboardType?:
| 'numeric'
| 'number-pad'
| 'numeric-password'
| 'decimal-pad'
| 'email-address'
| 'password'
| 'phone-pad'
| 'url',
defaultValue?: string,
placeholder?: string,
allowEmptyInput?: boolean,
minLength?: number,
maxLength?: number,
widgetColor?: ColorValue
}
|Key
|Type
|Default
|Required
|Description
|OptionsCommon
OptionsCommon
|See
OptionsCommon
|widgetColor
ColorValue
|Color of field underline and cursor
type ProgressStyle
"progressHorizontal"
To see the examples redone with
checkboxLabel see this PR - Github :: aakashns/react-native-dialogs - #86
DialogAndroid.showProgress('Downloading...', {
style: DialogAndroid.progressHorizontal // omit this to get circular
});
setTimeout(DialogAndroid.dismiss, 5000);
const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Pick a fruit', null, {
items: [
{ label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
{ label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
{ label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
]
});
if (selectedItem) {
// when negative button is clicked, selectedItem is not present, so it doesn't get here
console.log('You selected item:', selectedItem);
}
Set
positiveText to
null for auto-dismiss behavior on press of a radio button item.
const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Pick a fruit', null, {
// positiveText: null, // if positiveText is null, then on select of item, it dismisses dialog
negativeText: 'Cancel',
type: DialogAndroid.listRadio,
selectedId: 'apple',
items: [
{ label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
{ label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
{ label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
]
});
if (selectedItem) {
// when negative button is clicked, selectedItem is not present, so it doesn't get here
console.log('You picked:', selectedItem);
}
Here we pass in a string to
positiveText, this prevents the auto-dismiss on select of a radio item.
const { selectedItem } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Pick a fruit', null, {
positiveText: 'OK', // this is what makes disables auto dismiss
negativeText: 'Cancel',
type: DialogAndroid.listRadio,
selectedId: 'apple',
items: [
{ label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
{ label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
{ label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
]
});
if (selectedItem) {
// when negative button is clicked, selectedItem is not present, so it doesn't get here
console.log('You picked:', selectedItem);
}
const { selectedItems } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Select multiple fruits', null, {
type: DialogAndroid.listCheckbox,
selectedIds: ['apple', 'orange'],
items: [
{ label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
{ label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
{ label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
]
});
if (selectedItems) {
if (!selectedItems.length) {
console.log('You selected no items.');
} else {
console.log('You selected items:', selectedItems);
}
}
We can make the neutral button be a special button. Pressing it will clear the list and close the dialog. If you want this behavior, set
neutralIsClear to
true and also set
neutralText to a string. Both of these properties must be set.
const { selectedItems } = await DialogAndroid.showPicker('Select multiple fruits', null, {
type: DialogAndroid.listCheckbox,
selectedIds: ['apple', 'orange'],
neutralIsClear: true, /////// added this
neutralText: 'Clear', /////// added this
items: [
{ label:'Apple', id:'apple' },
{ label:'Orange', id:'orange' },
{ label:'Pear', id:'pear' }
]
});
if (selectedItems) {
if (!selectedItems.length) {
console.log('You selected no items.');
} else {
console.log('You selected items:', selectedItems);
}
}
const { action, text } = await DialogAndroid.prompt('Title - optional', 'Message - optional');
if (action === DialogAndroid.actionPositive) {
console.log(`You submitted: "${text}"`);
}
DialogAndroid.alert('Title', `This is a link <a href="https://www.duckduckgo.com/">DuckDuckGo</a>`, {
contentIsHtml: true
});
You can set some defaults so you don't have to change it everytime.
DialogAndroid.assignDefaults({
title: 'Default Title',
positiveText: null,
contentColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.2)',
widgetColor: 'blue'
})
Now any time you omit or pass
undefined to
contentColor,
widgetColor, or
title, it will use the defaults we assigned here.
DialogAndroid.alert(undefined, 'message here')
This will show title "Default Title", with no positive button, and the color of the message will be 20% black. If you did
Dialog.showProgress, the progress indicator would be blue. etc.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
Vojtech Novak
💬 💻 🤔 👀
Noitidart
💻 📖 💡 🤔
Alisson Carvalho
💻
Anthony Ou
💻
Ashley White
💻
Bee
💻
BrianSo
💻
Byron Wang
💻
Farzad Abdolhosseini
💻
Geoffrey Goh
🐛 💻
Gustavo Fão Valvassori
💻 🤔
Henrik
📖
heydabop
💻
Huang Yu
💻
Iragne
💻
Janic Duplessis
💻
jeffchienzabinet
💻
Jeremy Dagorn
📖
jykun
💻
Mattias Pfeiffer
📖
pureday
📖
Radek Czemerys
💻
Ricardo Fuhrmann
📖
Ross
💻
Vinicius Zaramella
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!