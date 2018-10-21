This is a custom component for React Native, a simple popup, compatible with ios and android.

This is a forked distro of react-native-popup that adds support for the current versions of react-native, and adds additional features (style overrides, promise support). The originating distro can be found here

Demo

Props

isOverlay bool - default true

bool - isOverlayClickClose bool - default true

bool - onDismiss function() - optional callback called when overlay dismisses dialogbox

function() - style object - optional override for system styles

Methods

alert( message : string|number, [...]) : Promise

e.g. dialogbox.alert( 1 ); dialogbox.alert( 1 , 'two' , '10 messages at most' ); dialogbox.alert( 'promise example' ).then( () => dialogbox.alert( 'dismissed' ));

tip({ title : string, content : string|number|array<string|number> isRequired , btn : { title : string default 'OK' , style : object, callback : function}, }) : Promise

e.g. dialogbox.tip({ content : 'come on!' , }); dialogbox.tip({ title : 'TipTip' , content : 'come on!' , }); dialogbox.tip({ content : [ 'come on!' , 'go!' ], btn : { text : 'OKOK' , callback : () => { dialogbox.alert( 'over!' ); }, }, }); dialogbox.tip({ content : 'promise example' , btn : { text : 'done' } }).then( () => (dialogbox.alert( 'done' ))); dialogbox.tip({ content : 'style example' , style : { color : 'red' ; } });

confirm({ title : string, content : string|number|array<string|number> isRequired , buttonFlow : 'auto' | 'row' | 'column' default 'auto' , ok : { title : string default 'OK' , style : object, callback : function}, cancel : { title : string default 'Cancel' , style : object, callback : function}, }) : Promise

e.g. dialogbox.confirm({ content : 'Are you ready?' , }); dialogbox.confirm({ content : 'Are you ready?' , ok : { callback : () => { dialogbox.alert( 'Very good!' ); }, }, }); dialogbox.confirm({ title : 'title' , content : [ 'come on!' , 'go!' ], ok : { text : 'Y' , style : { color : 'red' }, callback : () => { dialogbox.alert( 'Good!' ); }, }, cancel : { text : 'N' , style : { color : 'blue' }, callback : () => { dialogbox.alert( 'Hurry up！' ); }, }, }); dialogbox.confirm({ title : 'title' , content : [ 'come on!' , 'go!' ], ok : { text : 'Y' , style : { color : 'red' } }, cancel : { text : 'N' , style : { color : 'blue' } }, }).then( ( event ) => { if (event.button) { dialogbox.alert( `You selected ${event.button.text} ` ); } else { dialogbox.alert( 'Dialog cancelled' ); } });

pop({ title : string, content : string|number|array<string|number> isRequired , buttonFlow : 'auto' | 'row' | 'column' default 'auto' , btns : [{ title : string default 'OK' , style : object, callback : function}] }) : Promise

e.g. dialogbox.pop({ title : 'Animals' , content : 'Which animal do you like?' , btns : [ { text : 'Frog' , callback : () => { dialogbox.alert( 'Ribbit!' ); }, }, { text : 'Dog' , callback : () => { dialogbox.alert( 'Woof!' ); }, }, { text : 'Cat' , callback : () => { dialogbox.alert( 'Meow!' ); }, } ] }); dialogbox.pop({ title : 'Animals' , content : 'Which animal do you like?' , btns : [ { text : 'Frog' }, { text : 'Dog' }, { text : 'Cat' } ] }).then( event => { if (event.button) { dialogbox.alert([ `You selected ${event.button.text} ` , `It was button index ${event.index} ` ]); } else { dialogbox.alert([ 'Dialog was dismissed without selection' , 'Index for this event is always -1' ]); } }); dialogbox.pop({ title : 'Animals with Stacked Buttons' , content : 'Which animal do you like?' , buttonFlow : 'column' , btns : [ { text : 'Frog' }, { text : 'Dog' }, { text : 'Cat' } ] }).then( event => { if (event.button) { dialogbox.alert([ `You selected ${event.button.text} ` , `It was button index ${event.index} ` ]); } else { dialogbox.alert([ 'Dialog was dismissed without selection' , 'Index for this event is always -1' ]); } });

Usage

Step 1 - install

npm install react- native -dialogbox --save

Step 2 - import and use in project