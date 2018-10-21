openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnd

react-native-dialogbox

by Victoria French
0.6.10 (see all)

Dialog boxes for React Native (forked from react-native-popup)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

499

GitHub Stars

50

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm version npm downloads Dependencies React-Native platforms

react-native-dialogbox

Greenkeeper badge

This is a custom component for React Native, a simple popup, compatible with ios and android.

This is a forked distro of react-native-popup that adds support for the current versions of react-native, and adds additional features (style overrides, promise support). The originating distro can be found here

Demo

ui

NPM

Props

  • isOverlay bool - default true
  • isOverlayClickClose bool - default true
  • onDismiss function() - optional callback called when overlay dismisses dialogbox
  • style object - optional override for system styles

Methods

  • alert(message: string|number, [...]) : Promise
    e.g.

        dialogbox.alert(1);

        dialogbox.alert(1, 'two', '10 messages at most');

        dialogbox.alert('promise example').then(() => dialogbox.alert('dismissed'));
  • tip({ title: string, content: string|number|array<string|number> isRequired, btn: {title: string default 'OK', style: object, callback: function}, }) : Promise
    e.g.

        dialogbox.tip({
            content: 'come on!',
        });

        dialogbox.tip({
            title: 'TipTip',
            content: 'come on!',
        });

        dialogbox.tip({
            content: ['come on!', 'go!'],
            btn: {
                text: 'OKOK',
                callback: () => {
                    dialogbox.alert('over!');
                },
            },
        });

        dialogbox.tip({
            content: 'promise example',
            btn: {
                text: 'done'
            }
        }).then(() => (dialogbox.alert('done')));

        dialogbox.tip({
            content: 'style example',
            style: {
                color: 'red';
            }
        });
  • confirm({ title: string, content: string|number|array<string|number> isRequired, buttonFlow: 'auto' | 'row' | 'column' default 'auto', ok: {title: string default 'OK', style: object, callback: function}, cancel: {title: string default 'Cancel', style: object, callback: function}, }) : Promise
    e.g.

        dialogbox.confirm({
            content: 'Are you ready?',
        });

        dialogbox.confirm({
            content: 'Are you ready?',
            ok: {
                callback: () => {
                    dialogbox.alert('Very good!');
                },
            },
        });

        dialogbox.confirm({
            title: 'title',
            content: ['come on!', 'go!'],
            ok: {
                text: 'Y',
                style: {
                    color: 'red'
                },
                callback: () => {
                    dialogbox.alert('Good!');
                },
            },
            cancel: {
                text: 'N',
                style: {
                    color: 'blue'
                },
                callback: () => {
                    dialogbox.alert('Hurry up！');
                },
            },
        });

        dialogbox.confirm({
            title: 'title',
            content: ['come on!', 'go!'],
            ok: {
                text: 'Y',
                style: {
                    color: 'red'
                }
            },
            cancel: {
                text: 'N',
                style: {
                    color: 'blue'
                }
            },
        }).then((event) => {
            if (event.button) {
                dialogbox.alert(`You selected ${event.button.text}`);
            } else {
                dialogbox.alert('Dialog cancelled');
            }
        });
  • pop({ title: string, content: string|number|array<string|number> isRequired, buttonFlow: 'auto' | 'row' | 'column' default 'auto', btns: [{title: string default 'OK', style: object, callback: function}] }) : Promise
    e.g.

        dialogbox.pop({
            title: 'Animals',
            content: 'Which animal do you like?',
            btns: [
                {
                    text: 'Frog',
                    callback: () => {
                        dialogbox.alert('Ribbit!');
                    },
                },
                {
                    text: 'Dog',
                    callback: () => {
                        dialogbox.alert('Woof!');
                    },
                },
                {
                    text: 'Cat',
                    callback: () => {
                        dialogbox.alert('Meow!');
                    },
                }
            ]
        });

        dialogbox.pop({
            title: 'Animals',
            content: 'Which animal do you like?',
            btns: [
                {
                    text: 'Frog'
                },
                {
                    text: 'Dog'
                },
                {
                    text: 'Cat'
                }
            ]
        }).then(event => {
            if (event.button) {
                dialogbox.alert([
                    `You selected ${event.button.text}`, 
                    `It was button index ${event.index}`
                ]);
            } else {
                dialogbox.alert([
                    'Dialog was dismissed without selection', 
                    'Index for this event is always -1'
                ]);
            }
        });

        dialogbox.pop({
            title: 'Animals with Stacked Buttons',
            content: 'Which animal do you like?',
            buttonFlow: 'column',
            btns: [
                {
                    text: 'Frog'
                },
                {
                    text: 'Dog'
                },
                {
                    text: 'Cat'
                }
            ]
        }).then(event => {
            if (event.button) {
                dialogbox.alert([
                    `You selected ${event.button.text}`, 
                    `It was button index ${event.index}`
                ]);
            } else {
                dialogbox.alert([
                    'Dialog was dismissed without selection', 
                    'Index for this event is always -1'
                ]);
            }
        });

Usage

Step 1 - install

    npm install react-native-dialogbox --save

Step 2 - import and use in project

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, Text, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import DialogBox from 'react-native-dialogbox';

export default class App extends Component {
        constructor(props) {
            super(props);
        this.dialogbox = React.createRef();
        this.handleOnPress = this.handleOnPress.bind(this);
    }
    
    handleOnPress() {
        // alert
        this.dialogbox.current.alert(1);
    },

    render() {
        return (
            <View style={styles.container}>

                <Text style={styles.btn} onPress={this.handleOnPress}>click me !</Text>

                {/** dialogbox component */}
                <DialogBox ref={this.dialogbox}/>

            </View>
        );
    },

};

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial