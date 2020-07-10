isDialogVisible Condition to show or hide the DialogInput Boolean

title Title to show in the DialogInput String (OPTIONAL)

message Message to show in the DialogInput String (OPTIONAL)

hintInput Text hint to show in the TextInput String (OPTIONAL)

hintTextColor Color of the text hint String (OPTIONAL)

initValueTextInput Default value for the TextInput String (OPTIONAL)

textInputProps Additional properties to add to the TextInput in the form:

textInputProps={{autoCorrect:false}} Currently supports:

autoCorrect

autoCapitalize

clearButtonMode

clearTextOnFocus

keyboardType

secureTextEntry

maxLength Object (OPTIONAL)

modalStyle Styles for the blocking view behind the DialogInput Object (OPTIONAL)

dialogStyle Styles for the DialogInput main view Object (OPTIONAL)

cancelText Replacement text for the Cancel button String (OPTIONAL)