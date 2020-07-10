openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnd

react-native-dialog-input

by José Sebastián Estrella Ojeda
1.0.8 (see all)

Modal with input for react native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

58

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Dialog

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-dialog-input

Dialog with input for React Native on iOS and Android.

Examples

React Native Dialog Input iOS React Native Dialog Input Android

Setup

npm install --save react-native-dialog-input

Usage

import DialogInput from 'react-native-dialog-input';
...
<DialogInput isDialogVisible={this.state.isDialogVisible}
            title={"DialogInput 1"}
            message={"Message for DialogInput #1"}
            hintInput ={"HINT INPUT"}
            submitInput={ (inputText) => {this.sendInput(inputText)} }
            closeDialog={ () => {this.showDialog(false)}}>
</DialogInput>
...

Properties

namedescriptiontype
isDialogVisibleCondition to show or hide the DialogInputBoolean
titleTitle to show in the DialogInputString (OPTIONAL)
messageMessage to show in the DialogInputString (OPTIONAL)
hintInputText hint to show in the TextInputString (OPTIONAL)
hintTextColorColor of the text hintString (OPTIONAL)
initValueTextInputDefault value for the TextInputString (OPTIONAL)
textInputPropsAdditional properties to add to the TextInput in the form:
textInputProps={{autoCorrect:false}} Currently supports:
autoCorrect
autoCapitalize
clearButtonMode
clearTextOnFocus
keyboardType
secureTextEntry
maxLength		Object (OPTIONAL)
modalStyleStyles for the blocking view behind the DialogInputObject (OPTIONAL)
dialogStyleStyles for the DialogInput main viewObject (OPTIONAL)
cancelTextReplacement text for the Cancel buttonString (OPTIONAL)
submitTextReplacement text for the Submit buttonString (OPTIONAL)

Methods

namedescriptionreturns
submitInput()Event fired when the user press the SUBMIT buttonString
closeDialog()Event fired when the user press the CLOSE button-

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-native-dialogsReact Native wrappers for https://github.com/afollestad/material-dialogs
GitHub Stars
592
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation
rne
react-native-easy-permissionsReact Native: Native Easy Permissions
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
4
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
rnd
react-native-dialogPure JavaScript React-Native dialog
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
14K
rna
react-native-awesome-alertsAwesome alerts for React Native, works with iOS and Android.
GitHub Stars
445
Weekly Downloads
4K
rnp
react-native-popup-dialogA react native modals library. Swipeable. Highly customizable. Support multi modals & Support custom animation. For IOS & Android.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5K
rns
react-native-simple-dialogs⚛ Cross-platform React Native dialogs based on the Modal component
GitHub Stars
235
Weekly Downloads
2K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial