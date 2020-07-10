Dialog with input for React Native on iOS and Android.
npm install --save react-native-dialog-input
import DialogInput from 'react-native-dialog-input';
...
<DialogInput isDialogVisible={this.state.isDialogVisible}
title={"DialogInput 1"}
message={"Message for DialogInput #1"}
hintInput ={"HINT INPUT"}
submitInput={ (inputText) => {this.sendInput(inputText)} }
closeDialog={ () => {this.showDialog(false)}}>
</DialogInput>
...
|name
|description
|type
|isDialogVisible
|Condition to show or hide the DialogInput
|Boolean
|title
|Title to show in the DialogInput
|String (OPTIONAL)
|message
|Message to show in the DialogInput
|String (OPTIONAL)
|hintInput
|Text hint to show in the TextInput
|String (OPTIONAL)
|hintTextColor
|Color of the text hint
|String (OPTIONAL)
|initValueTextInput
|Default value for the TextInput
|String (OPTIONAL)
|textInputProps
|Additional properties to add to the TextInput in the form:
textInputProps={{autoCorrect:false}} Currently supports:
autoCorrect
autoCapitalize
clearButtonMode
clearTextOnFocus
keyboardType
secureTextEntry
maxLength
|Object (OPTIONAL)
|modalStyle
|Styles for the blocking view behind the DialogInput
|Object (OPTIONAL)
|dialogStyle
|Styles for the DialogInput main view
|Object (OPTIONAL)
|cancelText
|Replacement text for the Cancel button
|String (OPTIONAL)
|submitText
|Replacement text for the Submit button
|String (OPTIONAL)
|name
|description
|returns
|submitInput()
|Event fired when the user press the SUBMIT button
|String
|closeDialog()
|Event fired when the user press the CLOSE button
|-