React Native Modals

React Native Modals Library for iOS & Android.

How to thank me ?

Just click on ⭐️ button 😘

Try it with Exponent



BREAKING CHANGE

A lot of backward incompatible changes in v0.22.0 . Please, Read the Docs before upgrading to v0.22.0

Installation

npm install --save react-native-modals yarn add react-native-modals

Exposed Modules

Modal

ButtomModal

ModalPortal

Backdrop

ModalButton

ModalContent

ModalTitle

ModalFooter

Animation

FadeAnimation

ScaleAnimation

SlideAnimation

DragEvent,

SwipeDirection,

ModalProps

ModalFooterProps

ModalButtonProps

ModalTitleProps

ModalContentProps

BackdropProps

Examples

Example

Setup - this is essential step

The Component can not be used until ModalPortal is mounted. You should register in your app root. For example:

import { ModalPortal } from 'react-native-modals' ; import { Provider } from 'react-redux' ; const Root = () => { return ( < Provider store = {store} > < App /> < ModalPortal /> </ Provider > ); }

Basic Usage

import { Modal, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals' ; import { Button } from 'react-native' <View style={styles.container}> < Button title = "Show Modal" onPress = {() => { this.setState({ visible: true }); }} /> < Modal visible = {this.state.visible} onTouchOutside = {() => { this.setState({ visible: false }); }} > < ModalContent > {...} </ ModalContent > </ Modal > </ View >

Usage - Imperative APIs

show

import { ModalPortal } from 'react-native-modals' ; const id = ModalPortal.show(( < View > {...} </ View > ));

update

ModalPortal.update(id, { children : ( < View > < Text > Updated </ Text > </ View > ), });

dismiss

ModalPortal.dismiss(id);

dismissAll

ModalPortal.dismissAll(id);

Usage - Animation

import { Modal, SlideAnimation, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals' ; < View style = {styles.container} > < Modal visible = {this.state.visible} modalAnimation = {new SlideAnimation ({ slideFrom: ' bottom ', })} > < ModalContent > {...} </ ModalContent > </ Modal > </ View >

Usage - Swipe

import { Modal, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals' ; import { Button } from 'react-native' <View style={styles.container}> < Modal visible = {this.state.visible} swipeDirection = {[ ' up ', ' down ']} // can be string or an array swipeThreshold = {200} // default 100 onSwipeOut = {(event) => { this.setState({ visible: false }); }} > < ModalContent > {...} </ ModalContent > </ Modal > </ View >

Usage - Modal Title

import { Modal, ModalTitle, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals' ; < View style = {styles.container} > < Modal visible = {this.state.visible} modalTitle = { < ModalTitle title = "Modal Title" /> } > < ModalContent > {...} </ ModalContent > </ Modal > </ View >

Usage - Modal Action

import { Modal, ModalFooter, ModalButton, ModalContent } from 'react-native-modals' ; <View style={styles.container}> <Modal visible={this.state.visible} footer={ <ModalFooter> <ModalButton text="CANCEL" onPress={() => {}} /> <ModalButton text="OK" onPress={() => {}} /> </ModalFooter> } > <ModalContent> {...} </ModalContent> </Modal> </View>

Props

Modal

Prop Type Default Note visible boolean false rounded boolean true useNativeDriver boolean true children any modalTitle? React Element You can pass a modalTitle component or pass a View for customizing titlebar width? Number Your device width The Width of modal, you can use fixed width or use percentage. For example 0.5 it means 50% height? Number 300 The Height of modal, you can use fixed height or use percentage. For example 0.5 it means 50% modalAnimation? FadeAnimation animation for modal modalStyle? any containerStyle? any null For example: { zIndex: 10, elevation: 10 } animationDuration? Number 200 overlayPointerEvents? String Available option: auto , none overlayBackgroundColor? String #000 overlayOpacity? Number 0.5 hasOverlay? Boolean true onShow? Function You can pass shown function as a callback function, will call the function when modal shown onDismiss? Function You can pass onDismiss function as a callback function, will call the function when modal dismissed onTouchOutside? Function () => {} onHardwareBackPress? Function () => true Handle hardware button presses onMove? Function () => {} onSwiping? Function () => {} onSwipeRelease? Function () => {} onSwipingOut? Function () => {} onSwipeOut? Function swipeDirection? string or Array<string> [] Available option: up , down , left , right swipeThreshold? number 100 footer? React Element null for example: <View><Button text="DISMISS" align="center" onPress={() => {}}/></View>

ModalTitle

Prop Type Default Note title String style? any null textStyle? any null align? String center Available option: left , center , right hasTitleBar? Bool true

ModalContent

Prop Type Default Note children any style? any null

Prop Type Default Note children ModalButton bordered? Boolean true style? any null

ModalButton

Prop Type Default Note text String onPress Function align? String center Available option: left , center , right style? any null textStyle? any null activeOpacity? Number 0.6 disabled? Boolean false bordered? Boolean false

Backdrop

Prop Type Default Note visible Boolean opacity Number 0.5 onPress? Function backgroundColor? string #000 animationDuration? Number 200 pointerEvents? String null Available option: auto , none useNativeDriver? Boolean true

Animation

Params for (*)Animation

FadeAnimation

new FadeAnimation({ initialValue : 0 , animationDuration : 150 , useNativeDriver : true , })

Param Type Default Note initialValue Number 0 animationDuration? Number 150 useNativeDriver? Boolean true

ScaleAnimation

new ScaleAnimation({ initialValue : 0 , useNativeDriver : true , })

Param Type Default Note initialValue Number 0 useNativeDriver Boolean true

SlideAnimation

new SlideAnimation({ initialValue : 0 , slideFrom : 'bottom' , useNativeDriver : true , })

Param Type Default Note initialValue Number 0 slideFrom String bottom Available option: top , bottom , left , right useNativeDriver Boolean true

Create your custom animation

import { Animated } from 'react-native' ; import { Animation } from 'react-native-modals' ; class CustomAnimation extends Animation { in (onFinished) { Animated.spring( this .animate, { toValue : 1 , useNativeDriver : this .useNativeDriver, }).start(onFinished); } out(onFinished) { Animated.spring( this .animate, { toValue : 0 , useNativeDriver : this .useNativeDriver, }).start(onFinished); } getAnimations() { return { transform : [{ translateY : this .animate.interpolate({ inputRange : [ 0 , 1 ], outputRange : [ 800 , 1 ], }), }], }; } }

Development

yarn

yarn run build