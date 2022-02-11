A flexible pure JavaScript React-Native dialog that follows closely the native UI guidelines.

Features

Support for iOS and Android (JavaScript API)

A flexible declarative API

Follows closely the UI of native dialogs/alerts

Can be used both as an alert and as an input prompt

Can be injected with any component

Supports light/dark mode

Demo

Setup

Install the library using npm or yarn:

$ npm install react-native-dialog $ yarn add react-native-dialog

Usage

React-native-dialog exposes a set of components that can be used to build the UI of the dialog:

Dialog.Container : This component is the root component of the dialog and all the other components should be nested inside it.

: This component is the root component of the dialog and all the other components should be nested inside it. Dialog.Title : A Text component styled as a native dialog title.

: A component styled as a native dialog title. Dialog.Description : A Text component styled as a native dialog description.

: A component styled as a native dialog description. Dialog.Button : A component styled as a native dialog button.

: A component styled as a native dialog button. Dialog.Input : A TextInput component styled as a native dialog input.

: A component styled as a native dialog input. Dialog.CodeInput : A TextInput component styled as one time code input.

: A component styled as one time code input. Dialog.Switch: A native Switch component with an optional label.

Import react-native-dialog:

import Dialog from "react-native-dialog" ;

Create a dialog and nest its content inside of it:

return ( <View> <Dialog.Container> <Dialog.Title>Account delete</Dialog.Title> <Dialog.Description> Do you want to delete this account? You cannot undo this action. </Dialog.Description> <Dialog.Button label="Cancel" /> <Dialog.Button label="Delete" /> </Dialog.Container> </View> );

Then simply show it by setting the visible prop to true:

return ( <View> <Dialog.Container visible={true}> <Dialog.Title>Account delete</Dialog.Title> <Dialog.Description> Do you want to delete this account? You cannot undo this action. </Dialog.Description> <Dialog.Button label="Cancel" /> <Dialog.Button label="Delete" /> </Dialog.Container> </View> );

The visible prop is the only prop you'll really need to make the dialog work: you should control this prop value by saving it in your state and setting it to true or false when needed.

A complete example

The following example consists in a component ( DialogTester ) with a button and a dialog. The dialog is controlled by the dialogVisible state variable and it is initially hidden since its value is false . Pressing the button sets dialogVisible to true, making the dialog visible. Inside the dialog there are two buttons that, when pressed, set dialogVisible to false, hiding the dialog.

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import { Button, StyleSheet, View } from "react-native" ; import Dialog from "react-native-dialog" ; export default function App ( ) { const [visible, setVisible] = useState( false ); const showDialog = () => { setVisible( true ); }; const handleCancel = () => { setVisible( false ); }; const handleDelete = () => { setVisible( false ); }; return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Button title="Show dialog" onPress={showDialog} /> <Dialog.Container visible={visible}> <Dialog.Title>Account delete</Dialog.Title> <Dialog.Description> Do you want to delete this account? You cannot undo this action. </Dialog.Description> <Dialog.Button label="Cancel" onPress={handleCancel} /> <Dialog.Button label="Delete" onPress={handleDelete} /> </Dialog.Container> </View> ); } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#fff", alignItems: "center", justifyContent: "center", }, });

Available props

Dialog.Button props

Name Type Default Description label string REQUIRED The label text color string #007ff9 on iOS, #169689 on Android The label color bold bool false Show the label with a bold font weight? disabled bool false Disable the button? onPress func REQUIRED Called when the button is pressed

Dialog.Description props

Name Type Default Description children string REQUIRED The description text

Dialog.Container props

Name Type Default Description blurComponentIOS node A low-opacity The blur component used in iOS visible bool REQUIRED Show the dialog? children node REQUIRED The dialog content contentStyle any undefined Extra style applied to the dialog content headerStyle any undefined Extra style applied to the dialog header footerStyle any undefined Extra style applied to the dialog footer buttonSeparatorStyle any undefined Extra style applied to the dialog button separator onBackdropPress func undefined Callback invoked when the backdrop is pressed onRequestClose func undefined Callback invoked when the hardware back button on Android or the menu button on Apple TV is pressed keyboardVerticalOffset number undefined keyboardVerticalOffset for iOS verticalButtons bool false Renders button vertically useNativeDriver bool false Defines if animations should use native driver

Dialog.Input props

Name Type Default Description label string undefined The input floating label wrapperStyle any undefined The style applied to the input wrapper View textInputRef ref undefined Ref to the input

Dialog.Input also accepts all the React-Native's TextInput component props.

Dialog.CodeInput props

Name Type Default Description wrapperStyle any undefined The style applied to the input wrapper View digitContainerStyle any undefined The style applied to the digit container View digitContainerFocusedStyle any undefined The style applied to the digit container View when in focus digitStyle any undefined The style applied to the digit text codeLength number 4 The total number of digits onCodeChange func undefined Called when the input changed

Dialog.CodeInput also accepts all the React-Native's TextInput component props.

Dialog.Title props

Name Type Default Description children string REQUIRED The title text

Dialog.Title also accepts all the React-Native's Text component props.

Dialog.Switch props

Name Type Default Description label string undefined The switch description text

Dialog.Switch also accepts all the React-Native's Switch component props.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I use a custom blur component as the dialog background on iOS?

To achieve a look even closer to the native iOS dialog you can provide your own component in the blurComponentIOS prop of a Dialog.Container and it will be injected in the dialog to be used as a background. The blurComponentIOS can be useful for example if you want to apply a native blur effect to the dialog. Here is an example using react-native-blur :

const blurComponentIOS = ( <BlurView style={StyleSheet.absoluteFill} blurType="xlight" blurAmount={50} /> ); return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Dialog.Container visible={visible} blurComponentIOS={blurComponentIOS}> <Dialog.Title>Account delete</Dialog.Title> <Dialog.Description> Do you want to delete this account? You cannot undo this action. </Dialog.Description> <Dialog.Button label="Cancel" onPress={handleCancel} /> <Dialog.Button label="Delete" onPress={handleConfirm} /> </Dialog.Container> </View> );

How can I add a 'tap outside dialog' callback?

react-native-dialog uses a thin abstraction on top of the React-Native's modal component. Any properties you add to Dialog.Container are mapped through to the modal. The modal has an onBackdropPress property that can be used to register clicks on the backdrop.

Below is an example of how you can close the dialog by tapping outside.

const [visible, setVisible] = useState( true ); const handleCancel = () => { setVisible( false ); }; return ( < Dialog.Container visible = {visible} onBackdropPress = {handleCancel} > < Dialog.Title > Title </ Dialog.Title > < Dialog.Button label = "Cancel" onPress = {handleCancel} /> </ Dialog.Container > );

Acknowledgments