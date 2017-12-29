openbase logo
rnd

react-native-device-settings

by Ricardo Lopes
1.2.0 (see all)

simple platform agnostic API to open device settings menus in react native

Readme

react-native-device-settings

React Native simple platform agnostic API to open up device settings menus

Install

npm install react-native-device-settings --save

Automatic Install

react-native link react-native-device-settings

Manual Install

iOS

-NA: using Linking RN library. URLs applicable for IOS 10.

Android

  1. In settings.gradle, insert the following code:

    include ':react-native-device-settings'
project(':react-native-device-settings').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-settings/android')

  2. In build.gradle, insert the following code:

    android {
  ...
}
...

dependencies {
  ...
+ compile project(':react-native-device-settings')
}
...

  3. Edit MainActivity.java to look like this

    ...

import com.rjblopes.opensettings.OpenSettingsPackage; // <-- add this import
...

Usage


import DeviceSettings from 'react-native-device-settings';

// Open settings menu
DeviceSettings.open();

// Open app settings menu
DeviceSettings.app();

// Open wifi settings menu
DeviceSettings.wifi();

Dev Notes

Developed for personal use and might be useful for others.

