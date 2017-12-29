React Native simple platform agnostic API to open up device settings menus
npm install react-native-device-settings --save
react-native link react-native-device-settings
iOS
-NA: using Linking RN library. URLs applicable for IOS 10.
In
settings.gradle, insert the following code:
include ':react-native-device-settings'
project(':react-native-device-settings').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-settings/android')
In
build.gradle, insert the following code:
android {
...
}
...
dependencies {
...
+ compile project(':react-native-device-settings')
}
...
Edit
MainActivity.java to look like this
...
import com.rjblopes.opensettings.OpenSettingsPackage; // <-- add this import
...
import DeviceSettings from 'react-native-device-settings';
// Open settings menu
DeviceSettings.open();
// Open app settings menu
DeviceSettings.app();
// Open wifi settings menu
DeviceSettings.wifi();
