React Native simple platform agnostic API to open up device settings menus

Install

npm install react- native -device-settings --save

Automatic Install

react- native link react- native -device-settings

Manual Install

iOS

-NA: using Linking RN library. URLs applicable for IOS 10.

Android

In settings.gradle , insert the following code: include ':react-native-device-settings' project ( ':react-native-device-settings' ) .projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-settings/android' ) In build.gradle , insert the following code: android { ... } ... dependencies { ... + compile project( ':react-native-device-settings' ) } ... Edit MainActivity.java to look like this ... import com.rjblopes.opensettings.OpenSettingsPackage; ...

Usage

import DeviceSettings from 'react-native-device-settings' ; DeviceSettings.open(); DeviceSettings.app(); DeviceSettings.wifi();

Dev Notes

Developed for personal use and might be useful for others.