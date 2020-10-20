Testing your React Native UI layouts on different screen sizes can be quite time-consumning.
This library aims to make this much easier by allowing the run-time switching of the main app viewport to match the sizes of different devices.
This library requires React Native 0.43.0 or above. For versions older versions of React Native (from 0.34.0 up), use the 0.0.4 release.
npm i -S react-native-device-screen-switcher
In your root-level component, wrap the root component returned by
render() with
<ScreenSwitcher>.
import ScreenSwitcher from 'react-native-device-screen-switcher';
class MyRoot extends Component {
...
render() {
return (
<ScreenSwitcher>
<MyRootComponent/>
</ScreenSwitcher>
)
}
}
react-native run-ios --simulator="iPhone Pro Max"
The viewport is resized to the correct size.
Additionally, the app will render images using the density appropriate to the simulated device (@3x on iPhone 6 Plus, @2x on most others).
To hide the
Switch button use the
hideButton prop on ScreenSwitcher, e.g.
<ScreenSwitcher hideButton>
...
</ScreenSwitcher>
For scale screen down to fit physical device dimensions, use
scaleToFit prop, e.g.
<ScreenSwitcher scaleToFit>
...
</ScreenSwitcher>
If you want to scale up to fill device screen, use 'scaleUp' prop with addition to
scaleToFit, e.g.
<ScreenSwitcher scaleToFit scaleUp>
...
</ScreenSwitcher>
In production builds the
<ScreenSwitcher> component simply passes through the child components without changing them using the same method as the
react-redux
<Provider> component.
This means it's not necessary to remove
<ScreenSwitcher> from your root component for production builds.
This library was inspired by https://github.com/machadogj/react-native-layout-tester, which performs a similar function by running your app on an iPad.
However, that library required that you did not use React Native's
Dimensions system, but used their own alternative system. It also required you to set your iPhone app to be Universal in Xcode. Neither of these are the case here.