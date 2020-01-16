The class was written to simplify the process of determining what platform was currently running to easily change Styles or JSX as needed.
npm install react-native-device-detection --save
Import into a project file:
Require Import:
const Device = require('react-native-device-detection');
ES6 Modules:
import { isAndroid } from 'react-native-device-detection;
Then you can make changes to your StyleSheet like so:
if(Device.isIos) {
Object.assign(styles, {
...
});
}
or
if(Device.isTablet) {
Object.assign(styles, {
...
});
}
You can also use it anywhere else in your code where you need to differentiate between platforms.
Available props: