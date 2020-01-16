openbase logo
rnd

react-native-device-detection

by Joe Ipson
0.2.1 (see all)

Simple class to let your app figure out what type of device is being used (iOS/Android, Phone/Tablet).

npm
GitHub
Overview

680

GitHub Stars

60

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-device-detection

About

The class was written to simplify the process of determining what platform was currently running to easily change Styles or JSX as needed.

Install

npm install react-native-device-detection --save

Usage

Import into a project file:

Require Import: const Device = require('react-native-device-detection');

ES6 Modules: import { isAndroid } from 'react-native-device-detection;

Then you can make changes to your StyleSheet like so:

if(Device.isIos) {
  Object.assign(styles, {
    ...
  });
}

or

if(Device.isTablet) {
  Object.assign(styles, {
    ...
  });
}

You can also use it anywhere else in your code where you need to differentiate between platforms.

Available props:

  • pixelDensity
  • width
  • height
  • isIos
  • isAndroid
  • isPhone
  • isTablet
  • isIphoneX

