About

The class was written to simplify the process of determining what platform was currently running to easily change Styles or JSX as needed.

Install

npm install react-native-device-detection --save

Usage

Import into a project file:

Require Import: const Device = require('react-native-device-detection');

ES6 Modules: import { isAndroid } from 'react-native-device-detection ;

Then you can make changes to your StyleSheet like so:

if (Device.isIos) { Object .assign (styles, { ... }); }

or

if (Device.isTablet) { Object .assign (styles, { ... }); }

You can also use it anywhere else in your code where you need to differentiate between platforms.

Available props: