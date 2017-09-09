Screen brightness adjustment tool for ReactNative iOS and Android.
npm install --save react-native-device-brightness
Recommended via yarn
yarn add react-native-device-brightness
react-native link react-native-device-brightness
You need rnpm (npm install -g rnpm)
rnpm link react-native-device-brightness
Hey, bro! react-native-device-brightness wasn't support older version of React Native yet.
In XCode, in the project navigator:
node_modules/react-native-device-brightness
.xcodeproj file
In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project.
libRNDeviceInfo.a from the deviceinfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries
.xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic).
$(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and
$(SRCROOT)/../../React
Run your project (Cmd+R)
(Thanks to @brysgo for writing the instructions)
android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
...
compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules
+ compile project(':react-native-device-brightness')
}
android/settings.gradle:
...
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-device-brightness'
+ project(':react-native-device-brightness').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-brightness/android')
MainApplication.java:
+ import com.learnium.RNDeviceInfo.RNDeviceInfo;
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
//......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+ new RNDeviceInfo(),
new MainReactPackage()
);
}
......
}
MainActivity.java:
+ import com.learnium.RNDeviceInfo.RNDeviceInfo;
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+ new RNDeviceInfo(),
new MainReactPackage()
);
}
}
(Thanks to @chirag04 for writing the instructions)
Important: Brightness Level only accept value 0 to 1.
// ES5
var DeviceBrightness = require('react-native-device-brightness');
// or ES6
// import DeviceBrightness from 'react-native-device-brightness';
// It will throw a exception when value less than 0 or more than 1.
DeviceBrightness.setBrightnessLevel(luminous);
DeviceBrightness.getBrightnessLevel()
.then(function (luminous) {
// Get current brightness level
// 0 ~ 1
console.log(luminous);
});
// Android only
DeviceBrightness.getSystemBrightnessLevel()
.then(function (luminous) {
// Get current brightness level
// 0 ~ 1
console.log(luminous);
});
Copyright (c) Calvin Huang. This software is licensed under the MIT License.