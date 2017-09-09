openbase logo
rnd

react-native-device-brightness

by Calvin Huang
1.2.0 (see all)

Screen brightness adjustment tool for ReactNative iOS and Android.

npm
GitHub
Overview

210

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-device-brightness

npm version

Screen brightness adjustment tool for ReactNative iOS and Android.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-device-brightness

Recommended via yarn

yarn add react-native-device-brightness

With React Native 0.27+

react-native link react-native-device-brightness

With older versions of React Native

You need rnpm (npm install -g rnpm)

rnpm link react-native-device-brightness

Hey, bro! react-native-device-brightness wasn't support older version of React Native yet.

iOS (without Cocoa Pods)

In XCode, in the project navigator:

  • Right click Libraries
  • Add Files to [your project's name]
  • Go to node_modules/react-native-device-brightness
  • Add the .xcodeproj file

In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project.

  • Add the libRNDeviceInfo.a from the deviceinfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries
  • Click .xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic).
  • Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../React
  • Mark both as recursive (should be OK by default).

Run your project (Cmd+R)

(Thanks to @brysgo for writing the instructions)

Android

  • in android/app/build.gradle:
dependencies {
    ...
    compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+"  // From node_modules
+   compile project(':react-native-device-brightness')
}
  • in android/settings.gradle:
...
include ':app'
+ include ':react-native-device-brightness'
+ project(':react-native-device-brightness').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-brightness/android')

With React Native 0.29+

  • in MainApplication.java:
+ import com.learnium.RNDeviceInfo.RNDeviceInfo;

  public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
    //......

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+         new RNDeviceInfo(),
          new MainReactPackage()
      );
    }

    ......
  }

With older versions of React Native:

  • in MainActivity.java:
+ import com.learnium.RNDeviceInfo.RNDeviceInfo;

  public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
    ......

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
+       new RNDeviceInfo(),
        new MainReactPackage()
      );
    }
  }

(Thanks to @chirag04 for writing the instructions)

Usage

Important: Brightness Level only accept value 0 to 1.

  • Adjusting screen brightness will make iOS's Auto-Brightness function do nothing.
  • Adjusting screen brightness in Android only works in App and will reset to system setting exiting App.
// ES5
var DeviceBrightness = require('react-native-device-brightness');
// or ES6
// import DeviceBrightness from 'react-native-device-brightness';

// It will throw a exception when value less than 0 or more than 1.
DeviceBrightness.setBrightnessLevel(luminous);
DeviceBrightness.getBrightnessLevel()
    .then(function (luminous) {
        // Get current brightness level
        // 0 ~ 1
        console.log(luminous);
    });
// Android only
DeviceBrightness.getSystemBrightnessLevel()
    .then(function (luminous) {
        // Get current brightness level
        // 0 ~ 1
        console.log(luminous);
    });

License

Copyright (c) Calvin Huang. This software is licensed under the MIT License.

