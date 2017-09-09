Screen brightness adjustment tool for ReactNative iOS and Android.

Installation

npm install --save react- native -device-brightness

Recommended via yarn

yarn add react- native -device-brightness

Automatically link

With React Native 0.27+

react- native link react- native -device-brightness

With older versions of React Native

You need rnpm (npm install -g rnpm)

rnpm link react- native -device-brightness

Hey, bro! react-native-device-brightness wasn't support older version of React Native yet.

Manually link

iOS (without Cocoa Pods)

In XCode, in the project navigator:

Right click Libraries

Add Files to [your project's name]

Go to node_modules/react-native-device-brightness

Add the .xcodeproj file

In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project.

Add the libRNDeviceInfo.a from the deviceinfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries

from the deviceinfo project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Click .xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic).

file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure All is toggled on (instead of Basic). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../React

and Mark both as recursive (should be OK by default).

Run your project (Cmd+R)

(Thanks to @brysgo for writing the instructions)

Android

in android/app/build.gradle :

dependencies { ... compile "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules + compile project(':react-native-device-brightness') }

in android/settings.gradle :

... include ':app' + include ':react-native-device-brightness' + project(':react-native-device-brightness').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-brightness/android')

With React Native 0.29+

in MainApplication.java :

+ import com.learnium.RNDeviceInfo.RNDeviceInfo; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { //...... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( + new RNDeviceInfo(), new MainReactPackage() ); } ...... }

With older versions of React Native:

in MainActivity.java :

+ import com.learnium.RNDeviceInfo.RNDeviceInfo; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ...... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( + new RNDeviceInfo(), new MainReactPackage() ); } }

(Thanks to @chirag04 for writing the instructions)

Usage

Important: Brightness Level only accept value 0 to 1.

Adjusting screen brightness will make iOS's Auto-Brightness function do nothing.

Adjusting screen brightness in Android only works in App and will reset to system setting exiting App.

var DeviceBrightness = require ( 'react-native-device-brightness' ); DeviceBrightness.setBrightnessLevel(luminous); DeviceBrightness.getBrightnessLevel() .then( function ( luminous ) { console .log(luminous); }); DeviceBrightness.getSystemBrightnessLevel() .then( function ( luminous ) { console .log(luminous); });

License

Copyright (c) Calvin Huang. This software is licensed under the MIT License.