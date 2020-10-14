Get and observe the devices battery level and charging status

Installation

Install the node module

npm install react- native -device-battery --save

iOS

TBD

Android

Add the following to android/settings.grade

include ':react-native-device-battery' project ( ':react-native-device-battery' ) .projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-battery/android' )

Add the following to android/app/build.gradle

compile project ( ':react-native-device-battery' )

Register the module in MainActivity.java

import com.robinpowered.react.battery.DeviceBatteryPackage; public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler { ...... protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); mReactRootView = new ReactRootView( this ); mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new DeviceBatteryPackage()) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build(); mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "AndroidRNSample" , null ); setContentView(mReactRootView); } ...... }

Example Usage