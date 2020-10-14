Get and observe the devices battery level and charging status
Install the node module
npm install react-native-device-battery --save
TBD
Add the following to
android/settings.grade
include ':react-native-device-battery'
project(':react-native-device-battery').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-battery/android')
Add the following to
android/app/build.gradle
compile project(':react-native-device-battery')
Register the module in
MainActivity.java
import com.robinpowered.react.battery.DeviceBatteryPackage; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
......
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);
mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
.setApplication(getApplication())
.setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
.setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
.addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
.addPackage(new DeviceBatteryPackage()) // <------ add this line to yout MainActivity class
.setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
.setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
.build();
mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "AndroidRNSample", null);
setContentView(mReactRootView);
}
......
}
import DeviceBattery from 'react-native-device-battery';
// get the battery level
DeviceBattery.getBatteryLevel().then(level => {
console.log(level); // between 0 and 1
});
// check if the device is charging
DeviceBattery.isCharging().then(isCharging => {
console.log(isCharging) // true or false
});
// as a listener
var onBatteryStateChanged = (state) => {
console.log(state) // {level: 0.95, charging: true}
};
// to attach a listener
DeviceBattery.addListener(onBatteryStateChanged);
// to remove a listener
DeviceBattery.removeListener(onBatteryStateChanged);