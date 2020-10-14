openbase logo
react-native-device-battery

by robinpowered
2.1.0 (see all)

Monitor device battery state changes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

97

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-device-battery

Get and observe the devices battery level and charging status

Installation

Install the node module

npm install react-native-device-battery --save

iOS

TBD

Android

Add the following to android/settings.grade

include ':react-native-device-battery'
project(':react-native-device-battery').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-device-battery/android')

Add the following to android/app/build.gradle

compile project(':react-native-device-battery')

Register the module in MainActivity.java

import com.robinpowered.react.battery.DeviceBatteryPackage;  // <--- import

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
  ......

  @Override
  protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
    super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
    mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);

    mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
      .setApplication(getApplication())
      .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
      .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
      .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
      .addPackage(new DeviceBatteryPackage()) // <------ add this line to yout MainActivity class
      .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
      .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
      .build();

    mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "AndroidRNSample", null);

    setContentView(mReactRootView);
  }

  ......

}

Example Usage

import DeviceBattery from 'react-native-device-battery';

// get the battery level
DeviceBattery.getBatteryLevel().then(level => {
  console.log(level); // between 0 and 1
});

// check if the device is charging
DeviceBattery.isCharging().then(isCharging => {
  console.log(isCharging) // true or false
});

// as a listener
var onBatteryStateChanged = (state) => {
  console.log(state) // {level: 0.95, charging: true}
};

// to attach a listener
DeviceBattery.addListener(onBatteryStateChanged);

// to remove a listener
DeviceBattery.removeListener(onBatteryStateChanged);

