rnd

react-native-dev-menu

by Mathieu Acthernoene
4.0.2 (see all)

Add custom items to the React Native dev menu.

Documentation
18K

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

📳 react-native-dev-menu

Add custom items to the React Native dev menu.

The native part of this module is a variation of react-native-async-storage-dev-menu-item.

Support

VersionReact Native Support
4.0.0+0.61.0+
3.0.0+0.60.0 - 0.60.6
2.0.0+0.56.0 - 0.59.10

Usage

if (__DEV__) {
  const DevMenu = require('react-native-dev-menu');
  DevMenu.addItem('Say Hello', () => alert('Hello!'));
}

Screenshots

Setup

$ npm install --save react-native-dev-menu
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-dev-menu

Manual linking

If you use this package with React Native 0.60.0 or superior, you will probably don't need to link it. Otherwise if it still cannot be found, follow this steps to link it manually :

$ react-native link react-native-dev-menu

NB: If you use a Cocoapods and have a Podfile, react-native link will only add this library as a dependency, and you'll need to run pod install.

iOS specific setup

CocoaPods linking

After installing the npm package, add the following line to your Podfile :

pod 'RNDevMenu', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-dev-menu'

$ pod install

Manual linking

  1. In the XCode's "Project navigator", right click on your project's Libraries folder ➜ Add Files to <...>
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-dev-menu ➜ select RNDevMenu.xcodeproj
  3. Add libRNDevMenu.a to Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries

Android specific setup

Manual linking

After installing the package, add the following line to the ./android/settings.gradle file :

include ':app', ':react-native-dev-menu'
project(':react-native-dev-menu').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-dev-menu/android')

Include it as dependency in the ./android/app/build.gradle file :

dependencies {
    implementation project(':react-native-dev-menu')
    // ...
}

Finally, you need to link the package to the ./android/app/src/main/java/…/MainApplication.java file :

import com.zoontek.rndevmenu.RNDevMenuPackage;

// ...

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        new MainReactPackage(),
        // ...
        new RNDevMenuPackage(), // <-- Add it to the packages list
    );
}

// ...

