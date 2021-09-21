Add custom items to the React Native dev menu.
The native part of this module is a variation of react-native-async-storage-dev-menu-item.
|Version
|React Native Support
|4.0.0+
|0.61.0+
|3.0.0+
|0.60.0 - 0.60.6
|2.0.0+
|0.56.0 - 0.59.10
if (__DEV__) {
const DevMenu = require('react-native-dev-menu');
DevMenu.addItem('Say Hello', () => alert('Hello!'));
}
$ npm install --save react-native-dev-menu
# --- or ---
$ yarn add react-native-dev-menu
If you use this package with React Native 0.60.0 or superior, you will probably don't need to link it. Otherwise if it still cannot be found, follow this steps to link it manually :
$ react-native link react-native-dev-menu
NB: If you use a Cocoapods and have a
Podfile,
react-native link will only add this library as a dependency, and you'll need to run
pod install.
After installing the npm package, add the following line to your Podfile :
pod 'RNDevMenu', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-dev-menu'
$ pod install
Add Files to <...>
node_modules ➜
react-native-dev-menu ➜ select
RNDevMenu.xcodeproj
libRNDevMenu.a to
Build Phases ->
Link Binary With Libraries
After installing the package, add the following line to the
./android/settings.gradle file :
include ':app', ':react-native-dev-menu'
project(':react-native-dev-menu').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-dev-menu/android')
Include it as dependency in the
./android/app/build.gradle file :
dependencies {
implementation project(':react-native-dev-menu')
// ...
}
Finally, you need to link the package to the
./android/app/src/main/java/…/MainApplication.java file :
import com.zoontek.rndevmenu.RNDevMenuPackage;
// ...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
// ...
new RNDevMenuPackage(), // <-- Add it to the packages list
);
}
// ...