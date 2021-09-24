a simply and easy to use screenshot detector for react native
yarn
yarn add react-native-detector
npm
npm install react-native-detector
cd ios && pod install
for Android you need to have access for
READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE to detect screenshots by user to do that you just need to add this line in
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
and get user permission
import { PermissionsAndroid } from 'react-native';
//...
const requestPermission = async () => {
await PermissionsAndroid.request(
PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE,
{
title: 'Get Read External Storage Access',
message: 'get read external storage access for detecting screenshots',
buttonNeutral: 'Ask Me Later',
buttonNegative: 'Cancel',
buttonPositive: 'OK',
}
);
};
import {
addScreenshotListener,
removeScreenshotListener,
} from 'react-native-detector';
// ...
React.useEffect(() => {
const userDidScreenshot = () => {
console.log('User took screenshot');
};
const unsubscribe = addScreenshotListener(userDidScreenshot);
return () => {
unsubscribe();
};
}, []);
|Status
|Goal
|✅
|iOS version of screenshot detector
|✅ (Thanks to @mhssn95)
|Android version of screenshot detector
|🚧
|Screen recording detecting
|🚧
|Calls detector
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
MIT