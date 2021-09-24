openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnd

react-native-detector

by Abdulaziz Alkharashi
0.2.1 (see all)

a screenshot detector for react native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

100

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Native Screen Capture

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-detector

a simply and easy to use screenshot detector for react native

Installation

yarn

yarn add react-native-detector

npm

npm install react-native-detector

iOS

cd ios && pod install

android

for Android you need to have access for READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE to detect screenshots by user to do that you just need to add this line in AndroidManifest.xml

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

and get user permission

import { PermissionsAndroid } from 'react-native';

//...
const requestPermission = async () => {
  await PermissionsAndroid.request(
    PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE,
    {
      title: 'Get Read External Storage Access',
      message: 'get read external storage access for detecting screenshots',
      buttonNeutral: 'Ask Me Later',
      buttonNegative: 'Cancel',
      buttonPositive: 'OK',
    }
  );
};

Usage

import {
  addScreenshotListener,
  removeScreenshotListener,
} from 'react-native-detector';

// ...
React.useEffect(() => {
  const userDidScreenshot = () => {
    console.log('User took screenshot');
  };
  const unsubscribe = addScreenshotListener(userDidScreenshot);
  return () => {
    unsubscribe();
  };
}, []);

Roadmap

StatusGoal
iOS version of screenshot detector
✅ (Thanks to @mhssn95)Android version of screenshot detector
🚧Screen recording detecting
🚧Calls detector

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rnv
react-native-view-shotSnapshot a React Native view and save it to an image
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
53K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
expo-screen-captureAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
4K
rns
react-native-screen-capture-securereact native module
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
303
rns
react-native-screenshieldPrevent doing screenshot of your APP programically.
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
88
rns
react-native-screenshot-notifierNotify when a screenshot is taken in Android
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
21
See 8 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial