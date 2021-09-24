a simply and easy to use screenshot detector for react native

Installation

yarn

yarn add react-native-detector

npm

npm install react-native-detector

iOS

cd ios && pod install

android

for Android you need to have access for READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE to detect screenshots by user to do that you just need to add this line in AndroidManifest.xml

< uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />

and get user permission

import { PermissionsAndroid } from 'react-native' ; const requestPermission = async () => { await PermissionsAndroid.request( PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE, { title : 'Get Read External Storage Access' , message : 'get read external storage access for detecting screenshots' , buttonNeutral : 'Ask Me Later' , buttonNegative : 'Cancel' , buttonPositive : 'OK' , } ); };

Usage

import { addScreenshotListener, removeScreenshotListener, } from 'react-native-detector' ; React.useEffect( () => { const userDidScreenshot = () => { console .log( 'User took screenshot' ); }; const unsubscribe = addScreenshotListener(userDidScreenshot); return () => { unsubscribe(); }; }, []);

Roadmap

Status Goal ✅ iOS version of screenshot detector ✅ (Thanks to @mhssn95) Android version of screenshot detector 🚧 Screen recording detecting 🚧 Calls detector

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT