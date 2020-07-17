The project is no longer maintained.
There is an Microsoft version: https://microsoft.github.io/react-native-windows/
You can run React Native on Catalyst https://github.com/react-native-community/discussions-and-proposals/issues/131
Build macOS desktop applications using React Native.
<View>
<Button onPress={() => alert('clicked!')} />
</View>
Node 4.x+, OS X 10.11+ required.
Previous React Native experience is highly recommended.
$ npm install react-native-macos-cli -g
$ react-native-macos init MyProject
$ cd MyProject
$ react-native-macos run-macos
If you want to add macOS target to the existing iOS/Android/Windows project, make the steps above, merge this new folder into your current React Native project, then put rn-cli.config.js in the root.
Since React Native macOS is just a fork, you can follow the same instructions on the React Native Documentation.
React Native macOS is a fork of React Native for iOS. The project is still a fairly new so proceed at your own risk.
Please use these community resources for getting help. We use the GitHub issues for tracking bugs and feature requests and have limited bandwidth to address them.
react-native-macos
#react-native-platforms (mentioning @ptmt)
RNTesterApp includes a set of component examples that illustrate their functionality. It also allows you to load external JavaScript bundle files through HTTP. Just copy and paste a URL into the Search Field.
React Native is MIT licensed.