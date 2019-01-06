React Native route-matching library to handle deep links.
This package is distributed via npm:
npm install react-native-deep-linking
#import "RCTLinkingManager.h"
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url
sourceApplication:(NSString *)sourceApplication annotation:(id)annotation
{
return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url
sourceApplication:sourceApplication annotation:annotation];
}
// Only if your app is using [Universal Links](https://developer.apple.com/library/prerelease/ios/documentation/General/Conceptual/AppSearch/UniversalLinks.html).
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application continueUserActivity:(NSUserActivity *)userActivity
restorationHandler:(void (^)(NSArray * _Nullable))restorationHandler
{
return [RCTLinkingManager application:application
continueUserActivity:userActivity
restorationHandler:restorationHandler];
}
https://developer.android.com/training/app-indexing/deep-linking.html
More info: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/linking.html
import DeepLinking from 'react-native-deep-linking';
DeepLinking.addScheme('example://');
import { Linking } from 'react-native';
Linking.addEventListener('url', handleUrl);
const handleUrl = ({ url }) => {
Linking.canOpenURL(url).then((supported) => {
if (supported) {
DeepLinking.evaluateUrl(url);
}
});
};
DeepLinking.addRoute('/test/:id', (response) => {
// example://test/23
console.log(response.id); // 23
});
If your app was launched from an external url registered to your app you can access and handle it from any component you want with
componentDidMount() {
var url = Linking.getInitialURL().then((url) => {
if (url) {
Linking.openURL(url);
}
}).catch(err => console.error('An error occurred', err));
}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { Button, Linking, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native';
import DeepLinking from 'react-native-deep-linking';
export default class App extends Component {
state = {
response: {},
};
componentDidMount() {
DeepLinking.addScheme('example://');
Linking.addEventListener('url', this.handleUrl);
DeepLinking.addRoute('/test', (response) => {
// example://test
this.setState({ response });
});
DeepLinking.addRoute('/test/:id', (response) => {
// example://test/23
this.setState({ response });
});
DeepLinking.addRoute('/test/:id/details', (response) => {
// example://test/100/details
this.setState({ response });
});
Linking.getInitialURL().then((url) => {
if (url) {
Linking.openURL(url);
}
}).catch(err => console.error('An error occurred', err));
}
componentWillUnmount() {
Linking.removeEventListener('url', this.handleUrl);
}
handleUrl = ({ url }) => {
Linking.canOpenURL(url).then((supported) => {
if (supported) {
DeepLinking.evaluateUrl(url);
}
});
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<View style={styles.container}>
<Button
onPress={() => Linking.openURL('example://test')}
title="Open example://test"
/>
<Button
onPress={() => Linking.openURL('example://test/23')}
title="Open example://test/23"
/>
<Button
onPress={() => Linking.openURL('example://test/100/details')}
title="Open example://test/100/details"
/>
</View>
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.response.scheme ? `Url scheme: ${this.state.response.scheme}` : ''}</Text>
<Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.response.path ? `Url path: ${this.state.response.path}` : ''}</Text>
<Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.response.id ? `Url id: ${this.state.response.id}` : ''}</Text>
</View>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
justifyContent: 'center',
alignItems: 'center',
},
text: {
fontSize: 18,
margin: 10,
},
});
The format of a deep link URL is the following:
<scheme>://<host>/<path-component>
Example
facebook://profile
// The following route matches the URL.
DeepLinking.addRoute('/profile', ({ scheme, path }) => {
console.log(scheme); // `facebook://`
console.log(path); // `/profile`
});
// The following route does NOT match the URL.
DeepLinking.addRoute('profile', () => { ... });
Example
facebook://profile/33138223345
// The following route matches the URL.
DeepLinking.addRoute('/profile/:id', ({ scheme, path, id }) => {
console.log(scheme); // `facebook://`
console.log(path); // `/profile/33138223345`
console.log(id); // `33138223345`
});
Example
facebook://profile/12/posts/403
// The following route matches the URL.
DeepLinking.addRoute('profile/:id/posts/:postId', ({ scheme, path, id, postId }) => {
console.log(scheme); // `facebook://`
console.log(path); // `/profile/12/posts/403`
console.log(id); // `12`
console.log(postId); // `403`
});
Need something more powerful? You can add your own regex.
Example
facebook://profile/123/details
const regex = /\/profile\/(.*)\/details/g;
DeepLinking.addRoute(regex, ({ scheme, path, match }) => {
console.log(scheme); // `facebook://`
console.log(path); // `/profile/33138223345/details`
console.log(match); // `[ "/profile/123/details", "123" ]`
});
Read up on our guidelines for contributing.
DeepLinking is licensed under the MIT License.