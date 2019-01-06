Overview

React Native route-matching library to handle deep links.

Installation

This package is distributed via npm:

npm install react- native -deep-linking

Add deep link support to your app

For iOS:

1. Make sure you have a URL scheme registered for your app in your Info.plist

2. Add this to your AppDelegate.m

#import "RCTLinkingManager.h" - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application openURL:(NSURL *)url sourceApplication:(NSString *)sourceApplication annotation:(id)annotation { return [RCTLinkingManager application:application openURL:url sourceApplication:sourceApplication annotation:annotation]; } // Only if your app is using [Universal Links](https://developer.apple.com/library/prerelease/ios/documentation/General/Conceptual/AppSearch/UniversalLinks.html). - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application continueUserActivity:(NSUserActivity *)userActivity restorationHandler:(void (^)(NSArray * _Nullable))restorationHandler { return [RCTLinkingManager application:application continueUserActivity:userActivity restorationHandler:restorationHandler]; }

For Android:

https://developer.android.com/training/app-indexing/deep-linking.html

More info: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/linking.html

Usage

1. Import DeepLinking

import DeepLinking from 'react-native-deep-linking' ;

2. Register schemes

DeepLinking.addScheme( 'example://' );

3. Add event listener

import { Linking } from 'react-native' ; Linking.addEventListener( 'url' , handleUrl); const handleUrl = ( { url } ) => { Linking.canOpenURL(url).then( ( supported ) => { if (supported) { DeepLinking.evaluateUrl(url); } }); };

4. Register routes

DeepLinking.addRoute( '/test/:id' , (response) => { console .log(response.id); });

5. Open external url (Optional)

If your app was launched from an external url registered to your app you can access and handle it from any component you want with

componentDidMount() { var url = Linking.getInitialURL().then( ( url ) => { if (url) { Linking.openURL(url); } }).catch( err => console .error( 'An error occurred' , err)); }

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { Button, Linking, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import DeepLinking from 'react-native-deep-linking' ; export default class App extends Component { state = { response : {}, }; componentDidMount() { DeepLinking.addScheme( 'example://' ); Linking.addEventListener( 'url' , this .handleUrl); DeepLinking.addRoute( '/test' , (response) => { this .setState({ response }); }); DeepLinking.addRoute( '/test/:id' , (response) => { this .setState({ response }); }); DeepLinking.addRoute( '/test/:id/details' , (response) => { this .setState({ response }); }); Linking.getInitialURL().then( ( url ) => { if (url) { Linking.openURL(url); } }).catch( err => console .error( 'An error occurred' , err)); } componentWillUnmount() { Linking.removeEventListener( 'url' , this .handleUrl); } handleUrl = ( { url } ) => { Linking.canOpenURL(url).then( ( supported ) => { if (supported) { DeepLinking.evaluateUrl(url); } }); } render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <View style={styles.container}> <Button onPress={() => Linking.openURL('example://test')} title="Open example://test" /> <Button onPress={() => Linking.openURL('example://test/23')} title="Open example://test/23" /> <Button onPress={() => Linking.openURL('example://test/100/details')} title="Open example://test/100/details" /> </View> <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.response.scheme ? `Url scheme: ${this.state.response.scheme}` : ''}</Text> <Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.response.path ? `Url path: ${this.state.response.path}` : ''}</Text> <Text style={styles.text}>{this.state.response.id ? `Url id: ${this.state.response.id}` : ''}</Text> </View> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, text: { fontSize: 18, margin: 10, }, });

Routes

The format of a deep link URL is the following: <scheme>://<host>/<path-component>

Example facebook://profile

DeepLinking.addRoute( '/profile' , ({ scheme, path }) => { console .log(scheme); console .log(path); }); DeepLinking.addRoute( 'profile' , () => { ... });

Example facebook://profile/33138223345

DeepLinking.addRoute( '/profile/:id' , ({ scheme, path, id }) => { console .log(scheme); console .log(path); console .log(id); });

Example facebook://profile/12/posts/403

DeepLinking.addRoute( 'profile/:id/posts/:postId' , ({ scheme, path, id, postId }) => { console .log(scheme); console .log(path); console .log(id); console .log(postId); });

Regex Routes

Need something more powerful? You can add your own regex.

Example facebook://profile/123/details

const regex = /\/profile\/(.*)\/details/g ; DeepLinking.addRoute(regex, ({ scheme, path, match }) => { console .log(scheme); console .log(path); console .log(match); });

Contributing

License

DeepLinking is licensed under the MIT License.