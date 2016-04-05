When you want to debug layout problems, use this instead of the normal StyleSheet to get coloured borders (or backgrounds) around views that are affected by the stylesheet.

Add it to your project

Run npm install react-native-debug-stylesheet --save When you want to debug a layout problem, do something like this:

var { PixelRatio, StyleSheet } = require ( 'react-native' ); var StyleSheet = require ( 'react-native-debug-stylesheet' ); StyleSheet.create({ });

If you prefer to use coloured backgrounds, then do this:

var StyleSheet = require ( 'react-native-debug-stylesheet' ).Backgrounds;

Customize

If you'd rather make your own debug stylesheet than use the default border/background color options, you can do this easily too.

var { createDebugStylesheet, randomHexColor } = require ( 'react-native-debug-stylesheet' ); var doubleHeaderFontSize = function ( styleClass, cssProperty, cssValue ) { if (cssValue && styleClass.match( /header/ )) { return cssValue * 2 ; } return cssValue; } var StyleSheet = createDebugStylesheet({ backgroundColor : randomHexColor, fontSize : doubleHeaderFontSize, borderColor : randomHexColor, borderWidth : 0.5 , });

MIT Licensed