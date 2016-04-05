When you want to debug layout problems, use this instead of the normal
StyleSheet to get coloured borders (or backgrounds) around views that
are affected by the stylesheet.
npm install react-native-debug-stylesheet --save
var { PixelRatio, StyleSheet } = require('react-native');
// Drop this in to override the above StyleSheet var and use the
// DebugStyleSheet class instead.
var StyleSheet = require('react-native-debug-stylesheet');
// Business as usual
StyleSheet.create({
// ....
});
If you prefer to use coloured backgrounds, then do this:
var StyleSheet = require('react-native-debug-stylesheet').Backgrounds;
If you'd rather make your own debug stylesheet than use the default border/background color options, you can do this easily too.
var { createDebugStylesheet, randomHexColor } = require('react-native-debug-stylesheet');
var doubleHeaderFontSize = function(styleClass, cssProperty, cssValue) {
if (cssValue && styleClass.match(/header/)) {
return cssValue * 2;
}
return cssValue;
}
var StyleSheet = createDebugStylesheet({
backgroundColor: randomHexColor, fontSize: doubleHeaderFontSize,
borderColor: randomHexColor, borderWidth: 0.5,
});
MIT Licensed