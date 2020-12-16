A React Native component for picking date ranges or single dates.
yarn add react-native-daterange-picker
or
npm install --save react-native-daterange-picker
import React from "react";
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from "react-native";
import moment from "moment";
import DateRangePicker from "react-native-daterange-picker";
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
startDate: null,
endDate: null,
displayedDate: moment(),
};
}
setDates = (dates) => {
this.setState({
...dates,
});
};
render() {
const { startDate, endDate, displayedDate } = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<DateRangePicker
onChange={this.setDates}
endDate={endDate}
startDate={startDate}
displayedDate={displayedDate}
range
>
<Text>Click me!</Text>
</DateRangePicker>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
backgroundColor: "#fff",
alignItems: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
},
});
Use the
date prop instead of the
startDate and
endDate props.
import React from "react";
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from "react-native";
import moment from "moment";
import DateRangePicker from "react-native-daterange-picker";
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
date: null,
displayedDate: moment(),
};
}
setDates = (dates) => {
this.setState({
...dates,
});
};
render() {
const { date, displayedDate } = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<DateRangePicker
onChange={this.setDates}
date={date}
displayedDate={displayedDate}
>
<Text>Click me!</Text>
</DateRangePicker>
</View>
);
}
}
Use the
minDate and
maxDate props to disable the dates that aren't allowed.
import React from "react";
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from "react-native";
import moment from "moment";
import DateRangePicker from "react-native-daterange-picker";
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
startDate: null,
endDate: null,
displayedDate: moment(),
minDate: moment().set("date", 17),
maxDate: moment().set("date", 20),
};
}
setDates = (dates) => {
this.setState({
...dates,
});
};
render() {
const { startDate, endDate, displayedDate, minDate, maxDate } = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<DateRangePicker
onChange={this.setDates}
startDate={startDate}
endDate={endDate}
minDate={minDate}
maxDate={maxDate}
range
displayedDate={displayedDate}
>
<Text>Click me!</Text>
</DateRangePicker>
</View>
);
}
}
Simply pass your custom Moment object with locale attached to it as a prop.
import React from "react";
import { StyleSheet, View, Text } from "react-native";
import DateRangePicker from "react-native-daterange-picker";
import moment from "moment/min/moment-with-locales";
moment.locale("en");
export default class App extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
startDate: null,
endDate: null,
displayedDate: moment(),
};
}
setDates = (dates) => {
this.setState({
...dates,
});
};
render() {
const { startDate, endDate, displayedDate } = this.state;
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<DateRangePicker
onChange={this.setDates}
endDate={endDate}
startDate={startDate}
displayedDate={displayedDate}
range
moment={moment}
>
<Text>Click me!</Text>
</DateRangePicker>
</View>
);
}
}
|Property
|type
|required?
|defaultValue
|Description
|open
|boolean
|no
|Prop to control calendar visibility state. Passing this prop will disable the default function for toggling visibility off/on by clicking the backdrop/click me button.
|onChange
|function
|yes
|Date change callback function.
|startDate
|Moment
|yes (if
range)
|Value of the picked start date.
|endDate
|Moment
|yes (if
range)
|Value of the picked end date.
|date
|Moment
|yes (if no
range)
|Value of the picked single date.
|displayedDate
|Moment
|yes
|The date (year/month) which is being displayed on the picker.
|minDate
|Moment
|no
|The minimum allowed date for the picker.
|maxDate
|Moment
|no
|The maximum allowed date for the picker.
|range
|boolean
|no
|false
|Allows you to pick between range and single date selection.
|presetButtons
|boolean
|no
|false
|Enables preset buttons (Today / This Week / This Month)
|dayHeaders
|boolean
|no
|true
|Allows you to enable/disable day headers.
|backdropStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for the backdrop of the picker.
|containerStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for the picker container.
|headerStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for header area.
|headerTextStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for header text.
|dayStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for a single day element.
|dayTextStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for the text of a single day element.
|selectedStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for selected day element(s).
|selectedTextStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for the text of selected day element(s).
|dayHeaderStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for selected day header element(s).
|dayHeaderTextStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for the text of day header element(s).
|disabledStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for disabled day element(s).
|buttonStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for the preset button(s).
|buttonTextStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for the text of preset button(s).
|buttonContainerStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for the preset button container.
|monthPrevButton
|Node
|no
|Icon for previous button.
|monthNextButton
|Node
|no
|Icon for next button.
|monthButtonsStyle
|Object
|no
|Styling for month prev/next buttons.
|moment
|Moment
|no
|Custom Moment object, useful for setting custom locale.
Feel free to contact me at deniz@deniz.gg for your questions and suggestions.