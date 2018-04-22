React Native DatePicker component for both Android and iOS, using DatePickerAndroid, TimePickerAndroid and DatePickerIOS
npm install react-native-datepicker --save
Or using react-native-ui-xg, our react-naitve ui kit.
npm install react-native-ui-xg --save
Check index.android.js in the Example.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import DatePicker from 'react-native-datepicker'
export default class MyDatePicker extends Component {
constructor(props){
super(props)
this.state = {date:"2016-05-15"}
}
render(){
return (
<DatePicker
style={{width: 200}}
date={this.state.date}
mode="date"
placeholder="select date"
format="YYYY-MM-DD"
minDate="2016-05-01"
maxDate="2016-06-01"
confirmBtnText="Confirm"
cancelBtnText="Cancel"
customStyles={{
dateIcon: {
position: 'absolute',
left: 0,
top: 4,
marginLeft: 0
},
dateInput: {
marginLeft: 36
}
// ... You can check the source to find the other keys.
}}
onDateChange={(date) => {this.setState({date: date})}}
/>
)
}
}
You can check index.js in the Example for detail.
|Prop
|Default
|Type
|Description
|style
|-
object
|Specify the style of the DatePicker, eg. width, height...
|date
|-
string | date | Moment instance
|Specify the display date of DatePicker.
string type value must match the specified format
|mode
|'date'
enum
|The
enum of
date,
datetime and
time
|androidMode
|'default'
enum
|The
enum of
default,
calendar and
spinner (only Android)
|format
|'YYYY-MM-DD'
string
|Specify the display format of the date, which using moment.js. The default value change according to the mode.
|confirmBtnText
|'确定'
string
|Specify the text of confirm btn in ios.
|cancelBtnText
|'取消'
string
|Specify the text of cancel btn in ios.
|iconSource
|-
{uri: string} | number
|Specify the icon. Same as the
source of Image, always using
require()
|minDate
|-
string | date
|Restricts the range of possible date values.
|maxDate
|-
string | date
|Restricts the range of possible date values.
|duration
|300
number
|Specify the animation duration of datepicker.
|customStyles
|-
object
|The hook of customize datepicker style, same as the native style.
dateTouchBody,
dateInput...
|showIcon
|true
boolean
|Controller whether or not show the icon
|hideText
|false
boolean
|Controller whether or not show the
dateText
|iconComponent
|-
element
|Set the custom icon
|disabled
|false
boolean
|Controller whether or not disable the picker
|is24Hour
|-
boolean
|Set the TimePicker is24Hour flag. The default value depend on
format. Only work in Android
|allowFontScaling
|true
boolean
|Set to false to disable font scaling for every text component
|placeholder
|''
string
|The placeholder show when this.props.date is falsy
|onDateChange
|-
function
|This is called when the user confirm the picked date or time in the UI. The first and only argument is a date or time string representing the new date and time formatted by moment.js with the given format property.
|onOpenModal
|-
function
|This is called when the DatePicker Modal open.
|onCloseModal
|-
function
|This is called when the DatePicker Modal close
|onPressMask
|-
function
|This is called when clicking the ios modal mask
|modalOnResponderTerminationRequest
|-
function
|Set the callback for React Native's Gesture Responder System's call to
onResponderTerminationRequest. By default this will reject a termination request, but can be overidden in case the View under the Modal is implementing custom gesture responders, and you wish for those to be overidden in certain cases.
|TouchableComponent
TouchableHighlight
Component
|Replace the
TouchableHighlight with a custom
Component. For example :
TouchableOpacity
|getDateStr
|-
|Function
|A function to override how to format the date into a
String for display, receives a
Date instance
customStyles available keys
dateInput,
disabled,
dateTouchBody,
dateIcon,
placeholderText,
dateText
datePickerCon,
datePicker,
btnConfirm,
btnTextConfirm,
btnCancel,
btnTextCancel
|Method
|Params
|Description
|onPressDate
|-
|Manually open the date picker panel
|onPressCancel
|-
|Manually close the date picker panel like, similarly pressing cancel btn