style - object Specify the style of the DatePicker, eg. width, height...

date - string | date | Moment instance Specify the display date of DatePicker. string type value must match the specified format

mode 'date' enum The enum of date , datetime and time

androidMode 'default' enum The enum of default , calendar and spinner (only Android)

format 'YYYY-MM-DD' string Specify the display format of the date, which using moment.js. The default value change according to the mode.

confirmBtnText '确定' string Specify the text of confirm btn in ios.

cancelBtnText '取消' string Specify the text of cancel btn in ios.

iconSource - {uri: string} | number Specify the icon. Same as the source of Image, always using require()

minDate - string | date Restricts the range of possible date values.

maxDate - string | date Restricts the range of possible date values.

duration 300 number Specify the animation duration of datepicker.

customStyles - object The hook of customize datepicker style, same as the native style. dateTouchBody , dateInput ...

showIcon true boolean Controller whether or not show the icon

hideText false boolean Controller whether or not show the dateText

iconComponent - element Set the custom icon

disabled false boolean Controller whether or not disable the picker

is24Hour - boolean Set the TimePicker is24Hour flag. The default value depend on format . Only work in Android

allowFontScaling true boolean Set to false to disable font scaling for every text component

placeholder '' string The placeholder show when this.props.date is falsy

onDateChange - function This is called when the user confirm the picked date or time in the UI. The first and only argument is a date or time string representing the new date and time formatted by moment.js with the given format property.

onOpenModal - function This is called when the DatePicker Modal open.

onCloseModal - function This is called when the DatePicker Modal close

onPressMask - function This is called when clicking the ios modal mask

modalOnResponderTerminationRequest - function Set the callback for React Native's Gesture Responder System's call to onResponderTerminationRequest . By default this will reject a termination request, but can be overidden in case the View under the Modal is implementing custom gesture responders, and you wish for those to be overidden in certain cases.

TouchableComponent TouchableHighlight Component Replace the TouchableHighlight with a custom Component . For example : TouchableOpacity