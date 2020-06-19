This library provides the cross-platform components for to open the date picker dialogs in an effective way. It uses the native DatePickerAndroid & DatePickerIOS components. It will work for both ios & android.

Getting Started

1. Install npm i react-native-datepicker-dialog --save.

2. Import DatePickerDialog component

import { DatePickerDialog } from 'react-native-datepicker-dialog'

3. Place the dialog component at end of your views and assign the references, event handlers to it

< DatePickerDialog ref = "dobDialog" onDatePicked = {this.onDOBDatePicked.bind(this)} /> < DatePickerDialog ref = "journeyDialog" onDatePicked = {this.onJourneyDatePicked.bind(this)} />

onDOBDatePicked = ( date ) => { this .setState({ dobDate : date, dobText : moment(date).format( 'DD-MMM-YYYY' ) }); }

4. Open the date picker dialog

this .refs .dobDialog .open ({ date : new Date (), maxDate: new Date () //To restirct future date });

Example

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View, TouchableOpacity, } from 'react-native' ; import { DatePickerDialog } from 'react-native-datepicker-dialog' import moment from 'moment' ; export default class DatePickerTimePickerDialog extends Component { constructor (props){ super (props); this .state = { dobText : '' , dobDate : null , journeyText : '' , journeyDate : null , } } onDOBPress = () => { let dobDate = this .state.dobDate; if (!dobDate || dobDate == null ){ dobDate = new Date (); this .setState({ dobDate : dobDate }); } this .refs.dobDialog.open({ date : dobDate, maxDate : new Date () }); } onDOBDatePicked = ( date ) => { this .setState({ dobDate : date, dobText : moment(date).format( 'DD-MMM-YYYY' ) }); } onJourneyDatePress = () => { let journeyDate = this .state.journeyDate; if (!journeyDate || journeyDate == null ){ journeyDate = new Date (); this .setState({ journeyDate : journeyDate }); } this .refs.journeyDialog.open({ date : journeyDate, minDate : new Date () }); } onJourneyDatePicked = ( date ) => { this .setState({ journeyDate : date, journeyText : moment(date).format( 'DD MMM, YYYY' ) }); } render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Text style={styles.content}> Date Picker Dialog Example </Text> <View style={{flex:1, marginTop:10}}> <Text>DOB</Text> <TouchableOpacity onPress={this.onDOBPress.bind(this)} > <View style={styles.datePickerBox}> <Text style={styles.datePickerText}>{this.state.dobText}</Text> </View> </TouchableOpacity> <Text style={{marginTop: 20}}>Journey Date</Text> <TouchableOpacity onPress={this.onJourneyDatePress.bind(this)} > <View style={styles.datePickerBox}> <Text style={styles.datePickerText}>{this.state.journeyText}</Text> </View> </TouchableOpacity> </View> {/* Place the dialog component at end of your views and assign the references, event handlers to it.*/} <DatePickerDialog ref="dobDialog" onDatePicked={this.onDOBDatePicked.bind(this)} /> <DatePickerDialog ref="journeyDialog" onDatePicked={this.onJourneyDatePicked.bind(this)} /> </View> ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, padding: 10, backgroundColor: '#FFFFFF' }, content: { fontSize: 20, textAlign: 'center', margin: 10, }, datePickerBox:{ marginTop: 9, borderColor: '#ABABAB', borderWidth: 0.5, padding: 0, borderTopLeftRadius: 4, borderTopRightRadius: 4, borderBottomLeftRadius: 4, borderBottomRightRadius: 4, height: 38, justifyContent:'center' }, datePickerText: { fontSize: 14, marginLeft: 5, borderWidth: 0, color: '#121212', }, }); AppRegistry.registerComponent('DatePickerTimePickerDialog', () => DatePickerTimePickerDialog);

Documentation

Instance Methods

1. open(options: Object) - Opens the standard date picker dialog

The available keys for the options object are:

date ( Date object or timestamp in milliseconds) - date to show by default

( object or timestamp in milliseconds) - date to show by default minDate ( Date or timestamp in milliseconds) - minimum date that can be selected

( or timestamp in milliseconds) - minimum date that can be selected maxDate ( Date object or timestamp in milliseconds) - minimum date that can be selected

2. getSelectedDate - It will return the selected date (@return date object)

Props

1. onDatePicked: PropTypes.func - Date picked handler. This method will be called when the user selected the date from picker.The first and only argument is a Date object representing the picked date and time.

2. onCancel: PropTypes.func - Date cancelled handler. This method will be called when the user dismissed the picker.

3. okLabel: PropTypes.string - **Ios Only** (Ok button label) . Default value is 'Ok'

4. cancelLabel: PropTypes.string - **Ios Only** (Cancel button label) . Default value is 'Cancel'

References

Demo

Android

Ios