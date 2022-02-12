This is a React Native Date Picker with following main features:
📱 Supporting iOS and Android
🕑 3 different modes: Time, Date, DateTime
🌍 Various languages
🎨 Customizable
🖼 Modal or Inlined
✅ No breaking changes
New feature: Modal mode
The first option is to use the built-in modal. See code.
|iOS
|Android
The second option is to use the inlined picker. For instance in a view or a custom made modal. See code.
|iOS
|Android
If you're using expo, follow these steps instead.
npm install react-native-date-picker
yarn add react-native-date-picker
cd ios && pod install
npx react-native run-android
npx react-native run-ios
If you're having troubles after following these steps, there might be a linking issue.
Expo is supported by creating a custom client.
expo install react-native-date-picker expo-dev-client
Locally
expo run:ios
expo run:android
Or in the cloud
eas build -p all --profile development
If you're having troubles, read the pinned comment here.
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Button } from 'react-native'
import DatePicker from 'react-native-date-picker'
export default () => {
const [date, setDate] = useState(new Date())
const [open, setOpen] = useState(false)
return (
<>
<Button title="Open" onPress={() => setOpen(true)} />
<DatePicker
modal
open={open}
date={date}
onConfirm={(date) => {
setOpen(false)
setDate(date)
}}
onCancel={() => {
setOpen(false)
}}
/>
</>
)
}
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import DatePicker from 'react-native-date-picker'
export default () => {
const [date, setDate] = useState(new Date())
return <DatePicker date={date} onDateChange={setDate} />
}
|Prop
|Description
|Screenshots iOS
|Screenshot Android
date
|The currently selected date.
onDateChange
|Date change handler
fadeToColor
|Android picker is fading towards this background color. {color, 'none'}
maximumDate
|Maximum selectable date.
Example:
new Date("2021-12-31")
minimumDate
|Minimum selectable date.
Example:
new Date("2021-01-01")
androidVariant
|Choose from 2 android style variants.
"iosClone",
"nativeAndroid"
minuteInterval
|The interval at which minutes can be selected.
mode
|The date picker mode.
"datetime",
"date",
"time"
locale
|The locale for the date picker. Changes language, date order and am/pm preferences. Value needs to be a Locale ID.
textColor
|Changes the text color. ⚠ Colors other than black (#000000) or white (#ffffff) will replace the "Today" string with a date on iOS 13 or higher.
timeZoneOffsetInMinutes
|Timezone offset in minutes (default: device's timezone)
dividerHeight
|Change the divider height (only supported for iosClone)
is24hourSource
|Change how the 24h mode (am/pm) should be determined, by device settings or by locale. {'locale', 'device'} (android only, default: 'device')
modal
|Boolean indicating if modal should be used. Default:
"false". When enabled, the other modal props needs to be used. See example.
open
|Modal only: Boolean indicating if modal should be open.
onConfirm
|Modal only: Date callback when user presses confirm button
onCancel
|Modal only: Callback for when user presses cancel button or closing the modal by pressing outside it.
title
|Modal only: Title text. Can be set to null to remove text.
confirmText
|Modal only: Confirm button text.
cancelText
|Modal only: Cancel button text.
This package supports automatic linking. Usually, the only thing you need to do is to install the package, the cocoapods dependencies (as described above). Then rebuild the project by running
react-native run-ios,
react-native run-android or start the build from within Xcode/Android Studio. If you're running a React Native version below 0.60 or your setup is having issues with automatic linking, you can run
npx react-native link react-native-date-picker and rebuild. In some occations you'll have to manually link the package. Instructions in this issue.
The color of the divider, separator (or whatever you choose to call it) can only be changed on android for the androidNative variant. To change it, add the following to your android AppTheme. The theme is often found in styles.xml.
<item name="colorControlNormal">#ff0000</item>
The order is determined by the
locale prop. Set for instance
locale='fr'to get the french preference.
On iOS the 12/24h preference is determined by the
locale prop. Set for instance
locale='fr'to get the french preference. On Android the 12/24h format is determined by the device setting by default. Add
is24hourSource="locale" to let the locale determine the device setting on android as well. When using 12h mode the AM/PM part of the picker will be displayed. It is NOT recommended to force any specific 12/24h format, but this can be achieved by, choosing a locale which has the desired 24h preference and add
is24hourSource="locale".
This is unfortunately not possible due to the limitation in DatePickerIOS. You should be able to create your own month-year picker with for instance https://github.com/TronNatthakorn/react-native-wheel-pick.
If you have enabled Proguard for Android you might need to ignore some classes to get the the picker to work properly in android production/release mode. Add these lines to you proguard file (often called
proguard-rules.pro):
-keep public class net.time4j.android.ApplicationStarter
-keep public class net.time4j.PrettyTime
On Android there are two design variants to choose from:
|iOS clone
|Native Android
|The so called "iOS clone" looks and works similar to the ios version. It shows normally 5 lines of dates. It is enabled by default.
|
The "Android Native" version looks more like a standard native implementation on Android. The divider color can be changed by adding the following to you Android theme:
<item name="colorControlNormal">#03b6fc</item>
|
|
Here are some more info about the three different picker modes that are available.
Using the datetime mode gives you a react native date time picker where both date and time can be selected at the same time. The todays date will be replays with the string "Today" translated to the desired language. This is the default mode and look like this.
|iOS
|Android
Add the optional
datetime mode property to use this mode. Since datetime is default this could also be exclude.
<DatePicker
...
mode="datetime"
/>
The date mode displays a react native datepicker with year month and date where the year-month-date order will be adjusted to the locale. If will look similar to this:
|iOS
|Android
Just add the value
date to mode property:
<DatePicker
...
mode="date"
/>
The time mode can be used when only the time matters. AM/PM will be added depending on locale and user setting. It can be useful to add the
timeInterval to only display the time with for instance 15min intervals. The react native time picker look like this:
|iOS
|Android
Set mode property to
time to show the time picker:
<DatePicker
...
mode="time"
/>
React Native Date Picker is a cross platform component for iOS and Android. It uses native code from respective platform to get the genuine look and feel the users expect. A strong motivation for creating this picker was the datetime mode on Android. It's quite unique for the platform and avoids two different picker popups, which normally is necessary. Instead, this datetime mode requires fewer user actions and enables a great user-experience.
If you like this package and want to support it, you can give it a review or a github star ⭐
Also, PR's are welcome!
this is simple enough to use, there is not much configuration available, you cant modify styles, you can do some basic changes like a 24-hour clock, fade color, date range to select. it does what it is supposed to do. it is good enough if you don't want to modify its look
Highly customizable, good looking, stable, easy to use and with good documentation. One of the best packages I have ever used.