openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnd

react-native-datawedge-intents

by Darryn
0.1.8 (see all)

React Native interface for Zebra's DataWedge Intent API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

457

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Please be aware that this application / sample is provided as-is for demonstration purposes without any guarantee of support

React-Native-DataWedge-Intents

React Native Android module to interface with Zebra's DataWedge Intent API

npm version npm downloads npm downloads npm licence

This module is useful when developing React Native applications for Zebra mobile computers, making use of the Barcode Scanner

Installation

npm install react-native-datawedge-intents --save
react-native link react-native-datawedge-intents

Note: as of ReactNative version 0.27 automatic installation of modules is supported via react-native link ... If you are running a version earlier than 0.26 then you will be required to manually install the module. More detail on manual installation of a typical module can be found here.

Example usage

There are two samples available for this module:

Please see RNDataWedgeIntentDemo for a basic sample application that makes use of this module, file index.android.js. This application is a little dated now and is designed to work with version 0.0.2 of this module.

import DataWedgeIntents from 'react-native-datawedge-intents'
...
//  Register a receiver for the barcode scans with the appropriate action
DataWedgeIntents.registerReceiver('com.zebra.dwintents.ACTION', '');
...
//  Declare a handler for barcode scans
this.scanHandler = (deviceEvent) => {console.log(deviceEvent);};
...
//  Listen for scan events sent from the module
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('barcode_scan', this.scanHandler);
...
//  Initiate a scan (you could also press the trigger key)
DataWedgeIntents.sendIntent(DataWedgeIntents.ACTION_SOFTSCANTRIGGER,DataWedgeIntents.START_SCANNING);

Please see DataWedgeReactNative for a more fully featured and up to date application that makes use of this module, file App.js. This application requires a minimum version of 0.1.0 of this module.

import DataWedgeIntents from 'react-native-datawedge-intents'
...
//  Register a receiver for the barcode scans with the appropriate action
DataWedgeIntents.registerBroadcastReceiver({
  filterActions: [
      'com.zebra.reactnativedemo.ACTION',
      'com.symbol.datawedge.api.RESULT_ACTION'
  ],
  filterCategories: [
      'android.intent.category.DEFAULT'
  ]
});
...
//  Declare a handler for broadcast intents
this.broadcastReceiverHandler = (intent) =>
{
  this.broadcastReceiver(intent);
}
...
//  Initiate a scan (you could also press the trigger key)
this.sendCommand("com.symbol.datawedge.api.SOFT_SCAN_TRIGGER", 'TOGGLE_SCANNING');
...
sendCommand(extraName, extraValue) {
  console.log("Sending Command: " + extraName + ", " + JSON.stringify(extraValue));
  var broadcastExtras = {};
  broadcastExtras[extraName] = extraValue;
  broadcastExtras["SEND_RESULT"] = this.sendCommandResult;
  DataWedgeIntents.sendBroadcastWithExtras({
    action: "com.symbol.datawedge.api.ACTION",
    extras: broadcastExtras});
}

DataWedge

This module requires the DataWedge service running on the target device to be correctly configured to broadcast Android intents on each barcode scan with the appropriate action. This can be achieved either manually or via an API, see the sample application readme files for a more thorough explanation.

Output Plugin

Please also ensure you disable the keyboard output plugin to avoid undesired effects on your application: thread.

For more information about DataWedge and how to configure it please visit Zebra tech docs. The DataWedge API that this module calls is detailed here

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial