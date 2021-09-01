Please be aware that this application / sample is provided as-is for demonstration purposes without any guarantee of support

React Native Android module to interface with Zebra's DataWedge Intent API

This module is useful when developing React Native applications for Zebra mobile computers, making use of the Barcode Scanner

Installation

npm install react-native-datawedge-intents --save react-native link react-native-datawedge-intents

Note: as of ReactNative version 0.27 automatic installation of modules is supported via react-native link ... If you are running a version earlier than 0.26 then you will be required to manually install the module. More detail on manual installation of a typical module can be found here.

Example usage

There are two samples available for this module:

Please see RNDataWedgeIntentDemo for a basic sample application that makes use of this module, file index.android.js. This application is a little dated now and is designed to work with version 0.0.2 of this module.

import DataWedgeIntents from 'react-native-datawedge-intents' ... DataWedgeIntents.registerReceiver( 'com.zebra.dwintents.ACTION' , '' ); ... this .scanHandler = ( deviceEvent ) => { console .log(deviceEvent);}; ... DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( 'barcode_scan' , this .scanHandler); ... DataWedgeIntents.sendIntent(DataWedgeIntents.ACTION_SOFTSCANTRIGGER,DataWedgeIntents.START_SCANNING);

Please see DataWedgeReactNative for a more fully featured and up to date application that makes use of this module, file App.js. This application requires a minimum version of 0.1.0 of this module.

import DataWedgeIntents from 'react-native-datawedge-intents' ... DataWedgeIntents.registerBroadcastReceiver({ filterActions : [ 'com.zebra.reactnativedemo.ACTION' , 'com.symbol.datawedge.api.RESULT_ACTION' ], filterCategories : [ 'android.intent.category.DEFAULT' ] }); ... this .broadcastReceiverHandler = ( intent ) => { this .broadcastReceiver(intent); } ... this .sendCommand( "com.symbol.datawedge.api.SOFT_SCAN_TRIGGER" , 'TOGGLE_SCANNING' ); ... sendCommand(extraName, extraValue) { console .log( "Sending Command: " + extraName + ", " + JSON .stringify(extraValue)); var broadcastExtras = {}; broadcastExtras[extraName] = extraValue; broadcastExtras[ "SEND_RESULT" ] = this .sendCommandResult; DataWedgeIntents.sendBroadcastWithExtras({ action : "com.symbol.datawedge.api.ACTION" , extras : broadcastExtras}); }

DataWedge

This module requires the DataWedge service running on the target device to be correctly configured to broadcast Android intents on each barcode scan with the appropriate action. This can be achieved either manually or via an API, see the sample application readme files for a more thorough explanation.

Output Plugin

Please also ensure you disable the keyboard output plugin to avoid undesired effects on your application: thread.

For more information about DataWedge and how to configure it please visit Zebra tech docs. The DataWedge API that this module calls is detailed here