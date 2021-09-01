React Native Android module to interface with Zebra's DataWedge Intent API
This module is useful when developing React Native applications for Zebra mobile computers, making use of the Barcode Scanner
npm install react-native-datawedge-intents --save
react-native link react-native-datawedge-intents
Note: as of ReactNative version 0.27 automatic installation of modules is supported via react-native link ... If you are running a version earlier than 0.26 then you will be required to manually install the module. More detail on manual installation of a typical module can be found here.
There are two samples available for this module:
Please see RNDataWedgeIntentDemo for a basic sample application that makes use of this module, file index.android.js. This application is a little dated now and is designed to work with version 0.0.2 of this module.
import DataWedgeIntents from 'react-native-datawedge-intents'
...
// Register a receiver for the barcode scans with the appropriate action
DataWedgeIntents.registerReceiver('com.zebra.dwintents.ACTION', '');
...
// Declare a handler for barcode scans
this.scanHandler = (deviceEvent) => {console.log(deviceEvent);};
...
// Listen for scan events sent from the module
DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('barcode_scan', this.scanHandler);
...
// Initiate a scan (you could also press the trigger key)
DataWedgeIntents.sendIntent(DataWedgeIntents.ACTION_SOFTSCANTRIGGER,DataWedgeIntents.START_SCANNING);
Please see DataWedgeReactNative for a more fully featured and up to date application that makes use of this module, file App.js. This application requires a minimum version of 0.1.0 of this module.
import DataWedgeIntents from 'react-native-datawedge-intents'
...
// Register a receiver for the barcode scans with the appropriate action
DataWedgeIntents.registerBroadcastReceiver({
filterActions: [
'com.zebra.reactnativedemo.ACTION',
'com.symbol.datawedge.api.RESULT_ACTION'
],
filterCategories: [
'android.intent.category.DEFAULT'
]
});
...
// Declare a handler for broadcast intents
this.broadcastReceiverHandler = (intent) =>
{
this.broadcastReceiver(intent);
}
...
// Initiate a scan (you could also press the trigger key)
this.sendCommand("com.symbol.datawedge.api.SOFT_SCAN_TRIGGER", 'TOGGLE_SCANNING');
...
sendCommand(extraName, extraValue) {
console.log("Sending Command: " + extraName + ", " + JSON.stringify(extraValue));
var broadcastExtras = {};
broadcastExtras[extraName] = extraValue;
broadcastExtras["SEND_RESULT"] = this.sendCommandResult;
DataWedgeIntents.sendBroadcastWithExtras({
action: "com.symbol.datawedge.api.ACTION",
extras: broadcastExtras});
}
This module requires the DataWedge service running on the target device to be correctly configured to broadcast Android intents on each barcode scan with the appropriate action. This can be achieved either manually or via an API, see the sample application readme files for a more thorough explanation.
Please also ensure you disable the keyboard output plugin to avoid undesired effects on your application: thread.
For more information about DataWedge and how to configure it please visit Zebra tech docs. The DataWedge API that this module calls is detailed here