A React Native data table written purely in JSX with React and RealmJS DB (until refactor).

Installation

npm install --save react-native-data-table

Usage

react-native-data-table provides a number of components for constructing a table through composition.

DataTable

This component acts as a wrapper around the React Native ListView component. All the other components in this library should be used in the renderRow and renderHeader.

Prop Name Type Description ListView Props - Will pass through any extra props to ListView listViewStyle style Will override styling of the ListView within the DataTable style style Style of the DataTable container (View) dataSource object (required) See ListView renderRow func (required) See RenderRow. Function can return anything, but the Cell components in this library are to make it easy for constructing a table renderHeader func Provide this function with appropriate return to make a table header refCallback func CallBack for utilising reference of the inner TextInput

Cell

Renders a Cell that supports having a string as children, or any component.

<Cell>Hello 1234</Cell>

Prop Name Type Description textStyle style Will override styling of the Text label within the button style style Will override styling of the TouchableHighlight enclosing the button width number Gives width relative to other cells in the same container (via flexbox) children any Content of the cell; string, number or any component numberOfLines number Defines the number of lines in the cell that text should use

CheckableCell

Renders a CheckableCell that renders either renderIsChecked or renderIsNotChecked when isChecked is true or false respectively. Whole cell returned is pressable. Callback should affect state of Parent in some way that keeps the state of parent in sync with state of the CheckableCell. Kept separate to maintain responsiveness of the cell.

Prop Name Type Description isChecked boolean Used to set the initial state of the cell when the component mounts or rerenders (e.g. table sort order change) isDisabled boolean Will cause renderDisabled to be shown in the cell style style Style of the CheckableCell (View props) width number Gives width relative to other cells in the same container (via flexbox) onPress func CallBack Function for handling user pressing CheckableCell renderIsChecked object Object is rendered as child in CheckableCell if checked renderIsNotChecked object Object is rendered as child in CheckableCell if not checked renderDisabled object Object is rendered as child in CheckableCell if isDisabled is true

EditableCell

Renders a cell with an editable text input. Has own state for managing TextInput content and has onEndEditing callback for utilising user input.

Prop Name Type Description TextInput Props - Will pass through any extra props to TextInput textStyle style Will override styling of the TextInput within the button style style Style of the EditableCell (View props) width number Gives width relative to other cells in the same container (via flexbox) onEndEditing func Will be called with 2 params: target and the newValue on end of editing. This function should run code to persist the change to local storage target object Data object of the row/record being edited value string or number Provides initial value. Will change what cell shows if prop changes refCallback func CallBack for utilising reference of the inner TextInput

Header

A container for header cells, should be the outermost component returned in the renderHeader function given to the DataTable renderHeader prop.

HeaderCell

Renders a headerCell that supports being a plain View with Text or being a TouchableOpacity (with callback). In the latter case sort arrows will be rendered and controlled with isSelected and isAscending props. This could also be thought of as "column headers", as that is what this component sets out to ultimately achieve.

Prop Name Type Description TouchableOpacity Props - Will pass through any extra props to TouchableOpacity textStyle style Will override styling of the Text label within the HeaderCell style style Will override styling of the TouchableHighlight enclosing the button width number Gives width relative to other cells in the same container (via flexbox) onPress func CallBack Function for handling user pressing headerCell. Should change some parent state that affects the following 2 props isSelected Boolean When false up+down sort arrows renderHeader, otherwise as below isAscending Boolean Sort arrow up if true, down if false.

Row

A container to be used in renderRow function in DataTable renderRow Prop. Has internal state that knows whether the row is expanded or not. Toggled on press. Will only render an expansion if provided.

renderRow(record) { < Row > < Cell > record.code </ Cell > < Cell > record.name </ Cell > < EditableCell value = {record.quantity} /> </ Row > }

Prop Name Type Description style style Will override styling of the TouchableHighlight enclosing the button children any Content of the Row; construct with Cell, EditableCell, etc. onPress func CallBack for doing anything on the press of the row. Also toggles expansion isExpanded boolean If true, the expansion defined renderExpansion will be shown below this row, moving other rows down. renderExpansion func A function that should return an Expansion component with custom content

Expansion

Literally just a wrapper for View. To be used in the Row prop 'renderExpansion'. Made basically just for consistent semantics.

Prop Name Type Description View Props - Will pass through any extra props to View

TableButton

Like expansion, this is essentially just a wrapper around TouchableOpacity with a default flex value of 1. Which I believe became redundant at some point in RN development.