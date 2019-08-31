A super simple
<Dash /> component for react-native to draw customisable dashed lines
npm i --save react-native-dash
|name
|desc
|type
|default
style
|Dash container style
|View.PropTypes.Style
{flexDirection = 'row'}
dashGap
|Gap between two dashes
|number
2
dashLength
|Length of each dash
|number
4
dashThickness
|Thickness of each dash
|number
2
dashColor
|Color of each dash
|string
black
dashStyle
|Dashes style
|View.PropTypes.Style
|{}
flexDirection in style to get horizontal or vertical dashes. By default, it's
row
{borderRadius: 100, overflow: 'hidden'} in dashStyle to get rounded dotes instead of straight line dashes.
import Dash from 'react-native-dash';
//draws a horizontal dashed line with defaults. Also works with flex
render() {
return <Dash style={{width:100, height:1}}/>
}
//draws a vertical dashed line with defaults.
render() {
return <Dash style={{width:1, height:100, flexDirection:'column'}}/>
}
PRs highly appreciated
MIT License