rnd

react-native-dash

by Pawan
0.0.11 (see all)

A super simple <Dash /> component for react-native to draw customisable dashed lines

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.9K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-dash

NPM version

A super simple <Dash /> component for react-native to draw customisable dashed lines

Installation

npm i --save react-native-dash

Props

namedesctypedefault
styleDash container styleView.PropTypes.Style{flexDirection = 'row'}
dashGapGap between two dashesnumber2
dashLengthLength of each dashnumber4
dashThicknessThickness of each dashnumber2
dashColorColor of each dashstringblack
dashStyleDashes styleView.PropTypes.Style{}
  • ProTip 1: Use flexDirection in style to get horizontal or vertical dashes. By default, it's row
  • ProTip 2: Use {borderRadius: 100, overflow: 'hidden'} in dashStyle to get rounded dotes instead of straight line dashes.

Usage

import Dash from 'react-native-dash';

//draws a horizontal dashed line with defaults. Also works with flex
render() {
    return <Dash style={{width:100, height:1}}/>
}

//draws a vertical dashed line with defaults.
render() {
    return <Dash style={{width:1, height:100, flexDirection:'column'}}/>
}

Dependenies

react-native-measureme

Development

PRs highly appreciated

License

MIT License

