Please upgrade to React Native 0.62 and react-native-dynamic (in 1.0.0 all high level APIs are available, intentionally undocumented, will be removed in 2.0.0).
You must append
|uiMode to the
android:configChanges prop of
<activity> in
AndroidManifest.xml. Example:
diff --git a/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml b/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml
--- a/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml
+++ b/android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml
@@ -13,7 +13,7 @@
<activity
android:name=".MainActivity"
android:label="@string/app_name"
- android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize"
+ android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize|uiMode"
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" />
UIUserInterfaceStyle in
Info.plist
In iOS you can force the operating system to display your app always in light mode or dark mode by specifying it in
Info.plist. If you did that in the past this module will not work.
npm install react-native-dark-mode
cd ios && pod install # for iOS
npm install react-native-dark-mode
react-native link react-native-dark-mode
useDarkMode
Returns a boolean.
true when dark mode is on.
import { useDarkMode } from 'react-native-dark-mode'
function Component() {
const isDarkMode = useDarkMode()
return <View style={{ backgroundColor: isDarkMode ? 'black' : 'white' }} />
}
useDarkModeContext
Returns
dark or
light.
import { useDarkModeContext } from 'react-native-dark-mode'
const backgroundColors = {
light: 'white',
dark: 'black',
}
function Component() {
const mode = useDarkModeContext()
const backgroundColor = backgroundColors[mode]
return <View style={{ backgroundColor }} />
}
DynamicStyleSheet,
DynamicValue and
useDynamicStyleSheet
Just like
StyleSheet but with support for dynamic values.
import { DynamicStyleSheet, DynamicValue, useDynamicStyleSheet } from 'react-native-dark-mode'
const dynamicStyles = new DynamicStyleSheet({
container: {
backgroundColor: new DynamicValue('white', 'black'),
flex: 1,
},
text: {
color: new DynamicValue('black', 'white'),
textAlign: 'center',
},
})
function Component() {
const styles = useDynamicStyleSheet(dynamicStyles)
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Text style={styles.text}>My text</Text>
</View>
)
}
DarkModeProvider
Allows you to set a specific mode for children.
import { DarkModeProvider } from 'react-native-dark-mode'
function MyScreen() {
return (
<>
{/* will be rendered using dark theme */}
<DarkModeProvider mode="dark">
<Component />
</DarkModeProvider>
{/* will be rendered using light theme */}
<DarkModeProvider mode="light">
<Component />
</DarkModeProvider>
{/* will be rendered using current theme */}
<Component />
</>
)
}
It is recommended to wrap your application in a
DarkModeProvider without a
mode prop to observe a performance improvement.
function App() {
return (
<DarkModeProvider>
{/* ... */}
</DarkModeProvider>
)
}
useDynamicValue
Returns the appropriate value depending on the theme. You can either pass a
DynamicValue or just two arguments.
import { DynamicValue, useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dark-mode'
const lightLogo = require('./light.png')
const darkLogo = require('./dark.png')
const logoUri = new DynamicValue(lightLogo, darkLogo)
function Logo() {
const source = useDynamicValue(logoUri)
return <Image source={source} />
}
import { useDynamicValue } from 'react-native-dark-mode'
function Input() {
const placeholderColor = useDynamicValue('black', 'white')
return <TextInput placeholderTextColor={placeholderColor} />
}
initialMode
This is the initial mode that the app started in.
import { initialMode } from 'react-native-dark-mode'
console.log('App started in', initialMode, 'mode')
eventEmitter
Allows you to subscribe to changes in the mode.
import { eventEmitter } from 'react-native-dark-mode'
eventEmitter.on('currentModeChanged', newMode => {
console.log('Switched to', newMode, 'mode')
})